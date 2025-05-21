Yahoo PGA DFS Picks: Charles Schwab Challenge Cash and GPP Strategy

This article is part of our Yahoo PGA DFS Picks series.

Charles Schwab Challenge

Fort Worth, Texas

Colonial Country Club - Par 70 - 7,289 yards

Field - 135 entrants

Purse - $9.5M

The Preview

We're halfway through the major championship calendar as the PGA Tour now sets its sights on the prestigious Colonial Country Club, where a 2023-24 redesign of this historic layout should have these tiny bentgrass greens playing firm and fast. The course still features narrow tree-lined fairways, many of which are carved into doglegs, emphasizing accuracy off the tee and short-iron precision as nine of the venue's 12 par-4s measure 457 yards or less. In addition to small green complexes, tricky bermuda rough limits GIR percentages despite the shorter length of these par-4s, while all four of Colonial's par-3s measure at least 194 yards. As for the weather forecast, it'll be hot and muggy all week, though scattered thunderstorms could be limited to just Thursday overnight.

Recent Champions

2024 - Davis Riley

2023 - Emiliano Grillo

2022 - Sam Burns

2021 - Jason Kokrak

2020 - Daniel Berger

2019 - Kevin Na

2018 - Justin Rose

2017 - Kevin Kisner

2016 - Jordan Spieth

2015 - Chris Kirk

Key Stats to Victory

SG: Approach

Driving accuracy

Proximity: 125-200 yards

Scrambling

Yahoo Value Picks

Based on $200 salary cap

Cream of the Crop

Scottie Scheffler - $45

The No. 1 player in the world can be found shorter than 3/1 in the outright betting market to pick up his third win in as many starts dating to his dominant triumph at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson earlier this month. Scheffler just hoisted the Wanamaker Trophy after notching his third career major victory, and he's placed T2-T3-2 the past three years here at Colonial. Yahoo's $45 maximum salary remains out of balance with Scheffler's actual value.

Daniel Berger - $38

Second to only the aforementioned Scheffler in SG: Tee-to-Green over their last 24 rounds, Berger's ball striking has guided him to 10 consecutive finishes of T33 or better since his runner-up effort at the WM Phoenix Open. Also of note, pre-injury Berger won this event in 2020 when he gained 5.2 strokes on these greens.

Harris English - $37

English notched a career-high 11.1 strokes gained from tee to green en route to a T2 finish at Quail Hollow this past week, which primarily involved stellar approach play as he paced the major championship in GIR percentage. He placed top-5 twice at Colonial earlier in his career, and English is 15th in SG: Putting over his last 24 rounds.

Glue Guys

Si Woo Kim - $33

It's peculiar that he owns such poor course history on a layout that should suit his game perfectly, but I'm willing to lean into Kim's volatility/risk to access his ceiling, especially at a discounted salary relative to the market. We know he typically pairs driving accuracy with strong approach play, but he also just gained a season-high 6.8 strokes putting at the PGA Championship.

Ryan Gerard - $29

Gerard ranked top-7 among the field in each of SG: Off-the-Tee, SG: Approach and putts per GIR en route to his first career top-10 at a major last week in Charlotte, where he ultimately racked up 16 total birdies and two eagles in the process. He's been especially solid in terms of proximity from 125-175 yards, and he's second in P3: 200-225 Efficiency over his last 36 rounds.

Keith Mitchell - $29

This isn't the proper fit for him to spray drivers far and wide, but the $29 salary is blatant value on someone with Mitchell's ball-striking prowess. Not only is he fifth in SG: OTT, ninth in Opportunities Gained and 27th in SG: APP over his last 24 rounds, but he's sneakily gained strokes putting in five straight outings. Despite the $29 salary, there could be a slight ownership dip after a missed cut at Quail Hollow.

Bargain Bin

Harry Hall - $27

I'm typically a Hall fader, but Colonial is one of the rare venues that can really reward the Englishman's elite short game, as he needs to separate from the field on and around the greens in order to contend. Hall has placed top-35 in three consecutive starts, and he's top-10 in both SG: Putting and Par-4: 400-450 Efficiency over his past 24 rounds. He tied for third here at the CSC in 2023 when he gained 7.7 strokes with the flat stick.

Davis Riley - $26

The defending champion would've been underpriced at $26 even if he hadn't just tied for second at the PGA Championship on Sunday, where he ultimately gained strokes across the board and ranked sixth among the field in scrambling. A deflated salary combined with desirable course history and recent form figures to make Riley one of the more popular clicks on Yahoo this week.

Bud Cauley - $20

Cauley didn't finish as strongly as he would've liked throughout his weekend at Quail Hollow, but he's now made the cut in nine of 10 events to begin his 2025 campaign, and he's sixth in SG: Approach over his last 24 rounds. Additionally, Cauley has gained at least 4.1 strokes from tee to green in four of six career trips to Colonial Country Club.

