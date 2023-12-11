DraftKings NHL: Monday Breakdown

This article is part of our DraftKings NHL series.

Monday brings us a handful of NHL games, easing us into the work week but giving us hockey to watch, and DFS contests to play. There are four games that start at 7 p.m. ET or later. Here are my lineup recommendations to try and help you make the most of your Monday.

SLATE PREVIEW

There are no teams on the second leg of a back-to-back Monday, but a few on the first leg. As a result, an unexpected goalie decision or two could change the DFS landscape a bit, so keep an eye out just in case.

GOALIE

Alexandar Georgiev, COL vs. CGY ($8,200): Georgiev has posted a .913 save percentage over his last 11 outings, and thanks to Colorado's stout defense he has a 2.45 GAA in that time. He's at home Monday against a Flames team that has averaged 2.89 goals per game. Georgiev also enjoys a top-10 offense in front of him that helps with goal support.

VALUE PLAY/ONE-OFF

Valeri Nichushkin, COL vs. CGY ($6,300): Nichushkin returned with gusto after missing two games due to injury. He didn't pick up a point, but he did put five shots on net. Scoring has largely not been an issue, as the Russian has 21 points in 25 games. Dustin Wolf has been seeing time in net with Jacob Markstrom out, but he has a .900 save percentage. Plus, with the Flames on the first leg of a back-to-back, the Avalanche may actually see Dan Vladar, who has an .877 save percentage.

FORWARD LINE STACK TO CONSIDER

Islanders vs. Maple Leafs

Brock Nelson (C - $6,100), Kyle Palmieri (W - $4,300), Pierre Engvall (W - $3,000)

The Maple Leafs have allowed 32.3 shots on net per game, and at the moment they don't have Joseph Woll around to pick up the slack. Instead, Ilya Samsonov is the number-one goalie, and he has a 3.21 GAA and .886 save percentage. While he was good last year, Samsonov's career save percentage is .906, making it seem quite likely that was an anomaly. The Islanders started slowly offensively, but have picked things up, so much so I'm even up for stacking their second line.

Nelson has scored over 35 goals in each of his last two seasons, so I expected him to find his form in time. He has 11 goals through 26 games, but he still has a 12.9 shooting percentage, and over the prior five seasons his shooting percentage was a robust 16.3. Palmieri started strong before tailing off, but he's picked it back up. He has seven points over his last 11 games. The veteran has also been productive on the power play, and Toronto's penalty kill is middling. Engvall will be facing his former team, and fortunately for him he's been playing well. Three of his four goals have come in his last five games, but he still has an 11.4 shooting percentage on the year.

DEFENSEMAN

Morgan Rielly, TOR at NYI ($5,500): Rielly has a point in each of his last two games, and with John Klingberg done for the year, there is no questioning who is the top defenseman on the power play for Toronto. The Islanders have struggled in a couple of notable ways. One, they have allowed 35.8 shots on net per game, and three times in his last 11 outings Rielly has put at least five shots on target. Two, New York has a bottom-five penalty kill.

