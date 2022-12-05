DraftKings NHL: Monday Targets

This article is part of our DraftKings NHL series.

We've got six NHL games Monday. When you opened up the door of your advent calendar this morning, did you find DFS recommendations behind it? No? Good news, then! You've got them now!

SLATE PREVIEW

There are zero teams on the second leg of a back-to-back Monday. From a viewership standpoint, there is nothing all that exciting aside from a game between Boston and Vegas that is a must watch. For DFS, purposes, though, there is a lot to like.

GOALIES

Alexandar Georgiev, COL at PHI ($8,200): Though his last couple of starts have been lackluster, Georgiev still has a 2.58 GAA and .922 save percentage. This is also a great matchup to help him get back on track. The Flyers rank last in the NHL at 2.36 goals per game.

Stuart Skinner, EDM vs. WAS ($7,900): Because he's faced a lot of shots, Skinner has a 2.91 GAA, but his .914 save percentage is a sign of solid production from the netminder. Fortunately for him, the banged-up Capitals don't threaten opposing goalies a ton. Washington has averaged 2.73 goals and 29.8 shots on net per contest.

VALUE PLAYS/ONE-OFFS

Vincent Trocheck, NYR vs. STL ($5,300): A fair amount of Trocheck's 15 points came early in the year, but he's stayed active offensively. The former Hurricane has 89 shots on net in 26 games. In addition to allowing 33.3 shots on goal per contest, the Blues have a 3.75 GAA, so maybe being active will pay off for Trocheck on Monday.

Jonathan Huberdeau, CGY vs. ARI ($4,900): Since missing three games, Huberdeau has finally started to find his footing in Calgary. He has three goals and four assists in his last 12 contests. Karel Vejmelka's surprising .913 save percentage has kept the Coyotes from being atrocious in terms of defensive numbers, but they still have a 3.45 GAA and have allowed 34.8 shots on net per game.

FORWARD LINE STACK

Canadiens at Canucks

Nick Suzuki (C - $6,000), Cole Caufield (W - $6,900), Kirby Dach (W - $4,000)

It's Spencer Martin's show in Vancouver for now, but his 3.08 GAA and .901 save percentage don't instill confidence on that front. Neither does the fact the Canucks have allowed 32.7 shots on per game and have a bottom-five penalty kill. While the Canadiens are still rebuilding, I would dare to say their top line is looking legitimate.

Suzuki has three points in his last three games, all of which have come on the power play. He's tallied 13 goals and 13 assists this season, and last year he had 61 points without the inflated 26.5 shooting percentage he has this year. Caufield has proven to be a finisher as envisioned, with 13 goals of his own. However, he's done that on 89 shots on net, and his 14.6 shooting percentage is totally sustainable. In his first season with the Canadiens, Dach has 18 points in 24 games. He's also averaged 3:00 a night with the extra man, and eight of those points have come on the power play.

DEFENSEMEN

Jacob Trouba, NYR vs. STL ($5,400): At some point, Trouba is going to score. He's put 77 shots on goal through 26 games – a robust number for a defenseman – and has zero goals. Trouba has a career 4.8 shooting percentage and tallied 11 goals last season. This won't continue. Facing the Blues with their 3.75 GAA (and 33.3 shots on net allowed per game) could be what he needs.

Noah Hanifin, CGY vs. ARI ($4,800): Hanifin is fourth on the Flames with 61 shots on goal, which is notable given that he missed a game and is also a defenseman. As I noted, the Coyotes have allowed 34.8 shots on net per contest. If any Flames defenseman is in line to take advantage of that, it's Hanifin.

