FanDuel NHL: Thursday Targets

There are 11 games for Thursday with only three teams playing the second half of a back-to-back: the Lightning, Wings and Habs. However, note the Wings may have trouble finding their way to Buffalo due to heavy snow after the Sabres' previous game on Tuesday was also postponed.

The marquee matchups should be Stars at Wild for Central Division supremacy and Rangers at Lightning, a rematch of last season's Eastern Conference Final and their first meeting since the season opener. Interesting the Stars (-250) are heavy favourites in FanDuel's Sportsbook even though the Wild have won seven of their past eight thanks to really great goaltending.

GOALIES

Ilya Sorokin, NYI vs. CBJ ($7,700): Sorokin has allowed only two goals in his past two starts and the Jackets shouldn't pose much of a challenge. In four career appearances against the Jackets, Sorokin has allowed only four even-strength goals, going 3-0-1 with a 1.98 GAA. Jackets sharpshooter Patrik Laine is not expected to be in the lineup due to COVID.

Darcy Kuemper, WSH vs. OTT ($7,500): Kuemper will likely start again after a 32-save shutout against the Rangers. This will be the second time Kuemper has faced the Sens in a week after allowing just two goals on 25 shots in a win on Dec. 22. Even if Charlie Lindgren draws the start, this should be a good matchup for the Caps. They've been red-hot over the past month while the Sens needed a superhuman 49-save performance from Cam Talbot to avoid losing their fourth straight game.

Jordan Binnington, STL vs. CHI ($6,600): Both of the Blues' losses have been ugly, but there is only so much Binnington can do when he's hung out to dry. Good thing the Blackhawks aren't very good at generating offense, ranking last in close-danger shots per 60 minutes at 5-on-5, according to naturalstattrick.com. It should be an easy, low workload affair for Binnington.

VALUE PLAYS

Lane Pederson, VAN at WPG ($3,200): Pederson scored his third point in three games and added four shots in Tuesday's win against the Sharks. He's a great value play skating alongside Elias Pettersson, who has score eight points in his past three games and scoring at a career-high pace. The drawback is the Jets are a stingy team and Pederson doesn't play on the top power play.

Calle Jarnkrok, TOR at ARI ($4,100): Jarnkrok is reaping the benefits of playing on a line with Mitch Marner and John Tavares, scoring three goals and five assists in his past seven games. That includes a goal in consecutive games, and it doesn't even matter that Jarnkrok doesn't play on the power play.

Ross Colton, TB vs. NYR ($4,700): It'll be the Lightning's second game in two nights but Colton's a potential value play because he moved up the depth chart to the second line, swapping with Vladislav Namestnikov. Playing with Steven Stamkos and Nick Paul will give a shooter like Colton a higher offensive ceiling, who scored two points on five shots against the Wings.

LINE STACKS

Blues vs. Blackhawks

Robert Thomas (C - $6,000), Jordan Kyrou (W - $8,700), Vladimir Tarasenko (W - $6,000)

The Blues are coming off a tough loss but this is certainly their line with the highest offensive ceiling. All three scored a point against the Leafs, and although they can be streaky, they're certainly in a groove now with Thomas and Tarasenko scoring points in consecutive games while Kyrou is on a five-game point streak. The Hawks should not pose much of a challenge, having lost 5-2 in their previous meeting with Kyrou scoring two points.

Islanders vs. Blue Jackets

Brock Nelson (C - $8,600), Anders Lee (W - $6,300), Anthony Beauvillier (W - $4,700)

Nelson and Lee have been the Isles most consistent producers, while Beauvillier is a little hit-or-miss but all three play on PP1 with Mathew Barzal. The Jackets will likely start Joonas Korpisalo, who is making his first start since Dec. 9. The Jackets' game against the Sabres were postponed earlier this week, which means they might be a little rusty having last played on Dec. 23 against the Hawks.

DEFENSEMEN

Erik Karlsson, SJ vs. PHI ($7,800): Karlsson is on a 10-game point streak and another point will give him the Sharks' franchise record for long point streak by a defenseman. He's been brilliant for the Sharks all season and they should have a pretty easy task facing Samuel Ersson, the third-string goalie for the Flyers who made one prior appearance this season allowing five goals on 30 shots. On home ice, the Sharks will also be able to get the matchups they want with last change.

Brandon Montour, FLA vs. MON ($6,700): If Aaron Ekblad does not play, look for the Panthers to lean on Montour to generate a lot of their offense from the blue line. He's scored a goal and four assists in his past six games and averaging over 25 minutes per game. He should get plenty of opportunities against a Habs defense that's potentially dressing five rookies.

Erik Gustafsson, WSH vs. OTT ($4,700): Gustafsson steps in as the QB on PP1 with John Carlson injured, and he made an impact right away with two points last game, including one on the power play. It extended his point streak to five games and he'll surely get more opportunities against a team that's taken the sixth-most penalties in the league.

