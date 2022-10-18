FanDuel NHL: Tuesday Targets

This article is part of our FanDuel NHL series.

SLATE PREVIEW

It's an eight-game slate for Tuesday with the Bruins, Kings, Canucks and Ducks playing the second game of their back-to-backs. Look for Jeremy Swayman, Cal Petersen, Spencer Martin and Anthony Stolarz to start for their respective teams. Note this is Martin's season debut and, if Stolarz starts, it'll be his second appearance in as many nights after appearing in relief for John Gibson against the Rangers last night.

Among the matchups, look for Canucks at Blue Jackets and Ducks at Devils to feature more goals than usual. The Canucks offense has not been the problem, and their defense has been the main culprit in their horrific start with three blown leads in three games. Even the Jackets without Patrik Laine or a top center should be able to find a way to score goals.

The Ducks' defense has also been porous, but a big difference from last season is their improved ability to score goals, and managed to put four past Igor Shesterkin last night. They were also outshot 43-22, which bodes well for a Devils lineup that has surrounded Jack Hughes with a better supporting cast.

GOALIES

Ilya Sorokin, NYI vs. SJ ($8,500): Goal support is going to be a problem for the Isles (again), but the Sharks are also 0-4-0 and averaging just 1.50 goals per game. The Isles have lost four of their past five meetings, but three of them were in extra time. This matchup is unlikely to be that close.

Jack Campbell, EDM vs. BUF ($8,000): This is good value for Campbell and the Oilers, who defeated the Sabres 6-1 in their most recent meeting. The Sabres are improved but it will be very difficult to keep Connor McDavid off the score sheet, and their offense has sputtered to start the season with Tage Thompson and Jeff Skinner combining for zero points.

Juuse Saros, NSH vs. LA ($7,900): This should be a close matchup but the edge should be given to the Preds since the Kings are playing the second half of a back-to-back, having beat the Red Wings last night in overtime. Saros is 3-1-0/.920/2.95 lifetime against the Kings.

VALUE PLAYS

Jake DeBrusk, BOS at OTT ($4,900): DeBrusk is coming off a three-point effort against the Panthers last night and he should generate points consistently as long as Patrice Bergeron remains his center.

Eeli Tolvanen, NSH vs. LA ($4,500): Tolvanen takes Kiefer Sherwood's spot on the second line with Sherwood serving as a healthy scratch after three games. Tolvanen doesn't shoot the puck very often but he's off to a good start with three points in four games, and his linemates Ryan Johansen and Nino Niederreiter are playing well and generating good scoring chances.

Gabriel Vilardi, LA at NSH ($4,400): Vilardi's hot hand continues to torch the league, scoring his third goal in four games. He's really pushed himself into more playing time early in the season and shooting the puck a lot more often.

Gustav Nyquist, CBJ vs. VAN ($4,300): Nyquist gets a twirl on the top line with Johnny Gaudreau and Boone Jenner with Patrik Laine injured. Normally, the Jackets aren't a popular team to choose from in fantasy, but note the Canucks will be playing their backup and have had a horrific start to the season with three blown leads with multiple goals. The Canucks' defense has been a big problem and the Jackets' top line should be able to take advantage. One drawback: Nyquist doesn't play on the PP.

LINE STACKS

Devils vs. Ducks

Jack Hughes (C - $7,200), Yegor Sharangovich (W - $4,700), Jesper Bratt (W - $6,400)

It's been a quiet start but hopefully a matchup against the Ducks will wake up their offense. The Ducks are allowing 5.67 goals against per game, second-highest in the league, and after John Gibson was pulled for Anthony Stolarz last night, the Devils are guaranteed to be facing a goalie on short rest.

Bruins at Senators

David Krejci (C - $5,700), David Pastrnak (W - $9,500), Pavel Zacha (W - $4,800)

Zacha keeps the cost of this stack down but he's also playing PP2 for some extra value. Krejci and Pastrnak's chemistry has been impeccable, and Pastrnak has feasted on the Sens in his career, scoring 10 goals and 27 points in 21 games.

DEFENSEMEN

Zach Werenski, CBJ vs. VAN ($6,300): Werenski quarterbacks the Jacket's top unit and the Canucks have allowed six goals on 12 power plays. He should get plenty of chances to score as one of the higher volume shooters in the league from the blue line.

Dougie Hamilton, NJ vs. ANH ($5,500): Hamilton's offense came alive last game with a goal and an assist and plays a key role on the Devils' offense. He's averaging 22 minutes per game this season and so far has seven shots in two games.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.