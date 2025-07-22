UFC Abu Dhabi DraftKings DFS Preview and Picks

Get top DraftKings MMA DFS picks and strategy for UFC Abu Dhabi: Whittaker vs. de Ridder. Build winning lineups with our preview, analysis & fighter breakdowns.

If you're hoping to turn the event into an opportunity to build your DFS bankroll, DraftKings.com has you covered with a full slate of contests, including a $350k UFC Throwdown with $100k to first place. Players get a $50,000 budget to select six fighters, and the scoring rules are noted at the bottom of the column. Let's get to the action...

Main Event - Middleweight

Robert Whittaker (27-8-0) v. Reinier de Ridder (20-2-0)

DK Salaries: Whittaker ($8,400), de Ridder ($7,800)

Betting Odds: Whittaker (-145), de Ridder (+120)

Whittaker has been one of the best middleweights in the world for the better part of a decade, but he's fallen on hard times of late, going just 3-3 in his past six fights dating back to February 2022. Of course, those three setbacks came against the current UFC Middleweight Champion (Dricus Du Plessis), a future title challenger (Khamzat Chimaev) and arguably the best 185-pounder of all time (Israel Adesanya). Rob keeps himself in peak condition and should still have plenty of gas left in the tank, but he'll be 35 years old this coming December, and this feels like a fight he has to have if he wants to truly remain in the title picture.

A former two-division champion in ONE, de Ridder arrived on the scene last November. He looked pretty dreadful in a submission win over Gerald Meerschaert in his debut, but since the calendar turned to 2025, he has submitted Kevin Holland and knocked out Bo Nickal. It looks great on the surface, but a deeper dive reveals some concerns. We have a long history that Holland is neither big enough nor strong enough to succeed at 185 pounds. De Ridder simply outmuscled him before choking him out. Nickal, well, he just may not be as good as we all originally thought. That's not to take anything away from RDR, but Whittaker is without a doubt his stiffest test to date.

I have been thoroughly unimpressed with De Ridder's striking game. He has some pop, and he's tough, but he took a beating on the feet at the hands of Meerschaert, one of the weakest stand-up fighters in the division. Holland and Nickal combined to land 19 significant strikes. Whittaker has posted 100-plus twice in his UFC career. Heck, he had 95 significant strikes in his last three-round fight which went the distance (against Paulo Costa in February 2024). Set to turn 35 years old himself in September, RDR needs to focus on head and foot movement and not let Rob get into a groove on the feet.

This fight is going to come down to whether or not de Ridder can consistently land takedowns. He wasn't able to get Nickal to the mat on three attempts, but he landed two on Holland in less than a round and five on Meerschaert. Whittaker did give up two takedowns in his Chimaev loss, but Khamzat is probably the best and most explosive wrestler in the division, at least early in fights. For his long career, Whittaker's takedown defense is an excellent 81 percent. He shows excellent balance and has long been an underrated athlete.

I see no situation in which RDR is going to be able to outwork Whittaker on the feet. If that's indeed the case, de Ridder is going to have to not only rack up a boatload of control time, but also do legitimate damage to his opponent when he has the positional advantage. It seems like an awful big ask when you take into account how good Rob has been at remaining upright and controlling the pace of his fights over the course of his long career.

At lot of the favorite on this card appear to be ridiculously overpriced. Whittaker at $8,400 seems quite fair.

UFC Abu Dhabi Pick: Whittaker

Co-Main Event - Bantamweight

Petr Yan (18-5-0) v. Marcus McGhee (10-1-0)

DK Salaries: Yan ($9,300), McGhee ($6,900)

Betting Odds: Yan (-375), McGhee (+295)

Yan lost four of five from March 2021 to March 2023, but it's important to note who those setbacks came against. Two were against Sterling, one via DQ and the other via split decision. Then he dropped a split decision to Sean O'Malley before getting routed by current UFC Bantamweight Champion Merab Dvalishvili. He has rebounded of late, scoring back-to-back unanimous decision wins over Yadong Song and Deiveson Figueiredo. Yan remains an easy top-five 135-pounder, if not better, and he's going to have to prove it here, because this is a fight where he has nothing to gain and everything to lose, at least from a rankings perspective.

Let me start this by saying I'm a huge fan of McGhee. Yes, he just turned 35 years old. Yes, he has all of 11 professional fights under his belt. And yes, his lone notable win was against Jonathan Martinez his last time out, but this is a guy that has passed every test to date with flying colors. He trains with an elite team at the MMA Lab in Arizona and looks better every single time we see him. We're going to find out awful quickly how good he really is in this one.

Yan is another guy with a remarkably well-rounded game. He has shown an ability to keep a crazy pace, landing a ton of volume on the feet. His significant strike totals in his last eight fights are as follows: 121, 99, 75, 58, 62, 149, 96, 194. He's displayed the ability to make a real impact, even in defeat.

That said, McGhee has shown the ability to match that pace, albeit against obviously much lower-level competition. He's averaging 6.06 significant strikes landed per minute and he's doing it without being reckless. A lot of guys with numbers that high are constantly engaging themselves in brawls and paying zero attention to the defensive side of the game. Not McGhee. He's fights smart and calculated.

McGhee hasn't shown much in the way of offensive wrestling, but he has yet to be taken down in his first four UFC bouts. He's an inch taller than Yan and will have a two-inch edge in reach, so he has some things going for him if he's able to remain upright.

Yan has to be the pick given the experience levels of both he and McGhee, but his DraftKings salary is way too high, as are the Vegas odds in his favor.

I'm expecting a strong showing from Marcus, much better than the numbers would lead you to believe he is capable of putting together. I think this ends up being a very close fight and one in which McGhee raises his stock despite the setback.

UFC Abu Dhabi Pick: Yan



Middleweight

Shara Magomedov (15-1-0) v. Marc-Andre Barriault (17-9-0, 1NC)

DK Salaries: Magomedov ($9,600), Barriault ($6,600)

Betting Odds: Magomedov (-650), Barriault (+450)

Five fights into his UFC run, I'm fairly sure I have yet to pick a Magomedov fight correctly. He won his first four bouts, including two via knockout. His best win during that stretch was against Armen Petrosyan, so it's not as if Shara was getting by the best the middleweight division has to offer. He got a bump up in competition against