Drake's Takes: DFS Picks for UFC London Blaydes vs. Aspinall

This article is part of our DraftKings MMA series.

The top MMA betting and DFS plays for this weekend's UFC London card are up and courtesy of Drake Burden, who breaks down lineup strategy and betting predictions for the entire event.

Claudio Silva - Height: 5'11" - Reach: 71" - Southpaw

~ Low volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 11 finishes in 14 wins

Nicolas Dalby - Height: 5'11" - Reach: 74" – Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Plus wrestling

~ 10 finishes in 19 wins

DFS Perspective: This likely ends up being one of the slower fights on the card. Dalby tends to fight defensively and patiently, forcing fighters to fight at his pace. He will look to keep this fight on the feet and strike from range. On the other hand, Silva should be looking to work inside the pocket, looking for takedowns. Dalby is the favorite for his solid technical work, but if he makes a mistake, Silva should be able to jump it. I do not expect a high score from either guy and would only target them in GPP contests.

UFC London Pick: Dalby

Mandy Bohm (7-1-0, 1NC) v. Victoria Leonardo (8-5-0)

Mandy Bohm - Height: 5'7" - Reach: 71" - Orthodox

~ Low volume

~ Decent wrestling/grappling

~ 4 finishes in 7 wins

Victoria Leonardo - Height: 5'5" - Reach: 64" – Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 5 finishes in 8 wins

DFS Perspective: I expect this to be a scrappy fight between two ladies that have struggled in their UFC starts. Bohm will likely look to up her volume and keep this fight on the feet. Leonardo should push the pressure and look to get the fight on the mat, where she has a considerable advantage. I have not seen enough from Bohm to think she deserves to be the favorite. Leo has fought better competition and is my pick to win. An optimal score for GPP is unlikely, but she should be solid for cash games.

UFC London Pick: Leonardo

Jai Herbert (11-4-0) v. Kyle Nelson (13-4-0)

Jai Herbert - Height: 6'1" - Reach: 77" - Orthodox

~ Low volume

~ Minimal wrestling/grappling

~ 10 finishes in 11 wins

Kyle Nelson - Height: 5'11" - Reach: 71" – Switch

~ Low volume

~ Plus grappling

~ 9 finishes in 13 wins

DFS Perspective: Nelson has not fought in nearly two years and has struggled in his UFC tenure, including two knockouts. Aside from a lucky shot or submission, I do not see how Nelson wins this fight. Herbert lost his fast fight but looked impressive until he was knocked out. He has massive power, and I expect him to land something big early. I love him for cash and GPP contests.

UFC London Pick: Herbert

Muhammad Mokaev (7-0-0, 1NC) v. Charles Johnson (11-2-0)

Muhammad Mokaev - Height: 5'7" - Reach: 70" - Orthodox

~ Low volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 5 finishes in 7 wins

Charles Johnson - Height: 5'11" - Reach: 70" – Switch

~ Moderate volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 8 finishes in 11 wins

DFS Perspective: Mokaev is a 21-year-old prospect with a bright future. He is an elite grappler and finisher, exciting as they come. Johnson is making his UFC debut but has had plenty of success as a former LFA champion. He is solid all-around, but I think Mokaev will be too much for him. Mokaev makes a solid play for cash and GPP contests.

UFC London Pick: Mokaev

Makwan Amirkhani (17-7-0) v. Jonathan Pearce (12-4-0)

Makwan Amirkhani - Height: 5'10" - Reach: 72" - Southpaw

~ Low volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 13 finishes in 17 wins

Jonathan Pearce - Height: 6'0" - Reach: 71" – Switch

~ Moderate volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 10 finishes in 12 wins

DFS Perspective: I expect most of this fight to take place on the mat, as both guys prefer to fight there. Pearce will likely be the one forcing takedowns and clinch work against the cage. He is the stronger wrestler and should have better control on the mat. Amirkhani is a dangerous grappler and could lock on to a guillotine or front choke at any point in this fight, making him a great GPP play. Pearce is the better overall fighter with the potential for a huge score, making him solid in cash and GPP contests.

UFC London Pick: Pearce

Nathaniel Wood (17-5-0) v. Charles Rosa (14-7-0)

Nathaniel Wood - Height: 5'6" - Reach: 69" - Orthodox

~ High volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 14 finishes in 17 wins

Charles Rosa - Height: 5'9" - Reach: 69" – Switch

~ Low volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 11 finishes in 14 wins

DFS Perspective: Wood is making his featherweight debut against Rosa. He is easily far more well-rounded and continues to improve in each fight. Rosa is still a tough fight, but his better days are in the past, and he does not have much chance of winning here. Wood should dominate and is safe for cash and GPP contests.

UFC London Pick: Wood

Marc Diakiese (15-5-0) v. Damir Hadzovic (14-6-0)

Marc Diakiese - Height: 5'10" - Reach: 73" - Orthodox

~ Low volume

~ Plus wrestling

~ 7 finishes in 15 wins

Damir Hadzovic - Height: 5'9" - Reach: 70" – Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Decent wrestling

~ 10 finishes in 14 wins

DFS Perspective: Diakiese is a strong kickboxer with solid takedowns and wrestling. Hadzovic throws more volume and will be the better grappler. I expect this fight to play out on the feet for most, if not all, of the fight. The odds for this fight seem way off, with Diakiese being a heavy favorite. However, they should be much closer to even, and I lean toward Hadzovic. I would only use either guy in GPP contests.

UFC London Pick: Hadzovic

Mason Jones (11-1-0, 1NC) v. L'udovit Klein (18-4-0)

Mason Jones - Height: 5'10" - Reach: 74" - Orthodox

~ High volume

~ Plus wrestling

~ 7 finishes in 11 wins

L'udovit Klein - Height: 5'7" - Reach: 72" – Southpaw

~ Moderate volume

~ Plus grappling

~ 16 finishes in 18 wins

DFS Perspective: Potential Fight of the Night honors in this one. Jones is a high-volume striker with solid wrestling. Klein is a finisher with excellent kickboxing and grappling. There is a good chance this fight does not see the bell. Either guy could score a finish, but Jones is likelier to win a decision with volume and takedowns. He makes a solid play for cash and GPP contests. Klein is a solid dart throw for GPP as well.

UFC London Pick: Jones

Paul Craig (16-4-1) v. Volkan Oezdemir (17-6-0)

Paul Craig - Height: 6'3" - Reach: 76" - Orthodox

~ Low volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 16 finishes in 16 wins

Volkan Oezdemir - Height: 6'2" - Reach: 75" – Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Minimal wrestling/grappling

~ 13 finishes in 17 wins

DFS Perspective: Craig is always a legitimate threat to submit someone and will need to get this fight to the mat early. Oezedmir has massive power in his hands and will be looking to keep this on the feet. A finish is likely in this one, and it could come from either guy. Oezedmir has solid takedown defense and likely catches Craig as he walks in. He makes a solid play for cash and GPP, while Craig makes a strong play in large tournaments.

UFC London Pick: Oezdemir

Molly McCann (12-4-0) v. Hannah Goldy (6-2-0)

Molly McCann - Height: 5'4" - Reach: 62" - Orthodox

~ High volume

~ Plus wrestling

~ 5 finishes in 12 wins

Hannah Goldy - Height: 5'4" - Reach: 61" – Orthodox

~ High volume

~ Plus wrestling

~ 2 finishes in 6 wins

DFS Perspective: McCann should be the better fighter anywhere the fight goes. She throws more volume and is the better wrestler. Goldy could find a surprise submission, but I think it is the only way she wins this one. McCann is safe for cash, but without a finish, she likely does not hit optimal for GPP.

UFC London Pick: McCann

Nikita Krylov (27-9-0) v. Alexander Gustafsson (18-7-0)

Nikita Krylov - Height: 6'3" - Reach: 77" - Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 26 finishes in 27 wins

Alexander Gustafsson - Height: 6'5" - Reach: 79" – Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Plus wrestling

~ 14 finishes in 18 wins

DFS Perspective: After retiring and unretiring more than once, I have little confidence in Gustafsson's abilities. He was also on a three-fight skid after his most recent fight two years ago. On the other hand, Krylov is a crafty finisher, and I expect him to get in a groove and finish this early. He should be better everywhere the fight goes, and I love him for cash and GPP contests.

UFC London Pick: Krylov

Paddy Pimblett (18-3-0) v. Jordan Leavitt (10-1-0)

Paddy Pimblett - Height: 5'10" - Reach: 73" - Orthodox

~ High volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 14 finishes in 18 wins

Jordan Leavitt - Height: 5'9" - Reach: 71" – Southpaw

~ Low volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 7 finishes in 10 wins

DFS Perspective: Pimblett should be better everywhere this fight goes. He has slightly wild but excellent striking, considerable power and elite grappling. Leavitt has little striking but is a dangerous submission specialist and can find chokes in the craziest ways. However, that is likely his only path to victory. Pimblett is an excellent play this week and is great for cash and GPP.

UFC London Pick: Pimblett

Jack Hermansson (22-7-0) v. Chris Curtis (29-8-0)

Jack Hermansson - Height: 6'1" - Reach: 77" - Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 17 finishes in 22 wins

Chris Curtis - Height: 5'10" - Reach: 75" – Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Minimal wrestling/grappling

~ 7 finishes in 11 wins

DFS Perspective: Curtis has been phenomenal in three UFC fights and gets another step up in competition in Hermansson. He will have the power advantage and should win if this stays on the feet. Hermansson will have a considerable advantage if he can get this fight to the mat, but Curtis has yet to be taken down in any fight. You could make a case for either guy in cash games, given the price points. Both guys make great GPP options.

UFC London Pick: Curtis

Curtis Blaydes (16-3-0, 1NC) v. Tom Aspinall (12-2-0)

Curtis Blaydes - Height: 6'4" - Reach: 80" - Orthodox

~ Low volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 11 finishes in 16 wins

Tom Aspinall - Height: 6'5" - Reach: 78" – Orthodox

~ High volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 12 finishes in 12 wins

DFS Perspective: Absolute banger alert. These are two of the world's top heavyweights, which could go either way. Blaydes should look to get Aspinall on the mat in top control and rain down his nasty elbows. On the other hand, Aspinall will be at a significant advantage and should look to light Blaydes up with volume and power on the feet. This fight will come down to who can control who, and I like Aspinall to come in fast and knock Blaydes out. I like Aspinall for cash and GPP contests. Blaydes is a solid GPP play for his finishing ability as well.

UFC London Pick: Aspinall

FANDUEL SCORING

Moves Scoring

Significant Strikes = 0.6 pts

Takedown = 6 pts

Takedown Defense = 3 pts

Knockdown = 12 pts

Submission Attempt = 5 pts

Fight Conclusion Bonuses

1st Round Win = 100 pts

2nd Round Win = 75 pts

3rd Round Win = 50 pts

4th Round Win = 35 pts

5th Round Win = 25 pts

Decision Win = 20 pts

Scoring Notes

Significant Strikes are distance strikes or clinch/ground strikes that are considered "power strikes" by official scorers.

A knockdown is awarded to a fighter who knocks his/her opponent down due to debilitation for what the official scorers consider a substantial time.

DRAFTKINGS SCORING

Moves Scoring

Strikes: +0.2 pts

Significant Strikes (SS): +0.2 pts

Control Time: +0.03 pts/Second

Takedown (TD): +5 pts

Reversal/Sweep (REV): +5 pts

Knockdown (KD): +10 pts

Fight Conclusion Bonuses

1st Round Win (1rW+): +90 pts

2nd Round Win (2rW+): +70 pts

3rd Round Win (3rW+): +45 pts

4th Round Win (4rW+): +40 pts

5th Round Win (5rW+): +40 pts

Decision Win (WBD+): +30 pts

Quick Win Bonus: +25 pts

(fight is finished in 60 seconds or less)

Scoring Notes

Significant Strikes are any distance strikes or clinch/ground strikes that are considered "power strikes" by official scorers.

A Significant Strike will count as both a strike and a significant strike and will be worth a total of 0.4 pts.

Control Time is the time spent in the dominant position on the ground or in the clinch. +0.03 points are awarded per second.

A Knockdown is awarded to a fighter who knocks his/her opponent down due to debilitation for what the official scorers consider an appreciable time.

A Quick Win Bonus is awarded to the winning fighter if they win in the first round in 60 seconds or less.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Drake Burden plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: Dburdz, DraftKings: Dburdz.