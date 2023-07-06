Drake's Takes: UFC 290 Volkanovski vs. Rodriguez

This article is part of our Drake's Takes series.

The top MMA betting and DFS plays for this weekend's UFC 290 card are up and courtesy of Drake Burden, who breaks down betting and lineup strategy, as well as offers predictions for the entire event.

Kamuela Kirk (11-5-0) v. Esteban Ribovics (11-1-0)

Kamuela Kirk - Height: 5'10" - Reach: 75" - Switch

~ Moderate volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 11 finishes in 12 wins

Esteban Ribovics - Height: 5'10" - Reach: 69" – Orthodox

~ High volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 11 finishes in 11 wins

DFS Perspective: The card starts with a high-tempo fight that likely ends within the first two rounds. I expect both fighters to have their moments and for this to come down to who protects better. Ribovic should have a slight edge on the feet, while Kirk has a slight lean on the mat. Ribovic applies pressure at a high pace, which should be the difference in this fight.

UFC 290 Pick: Ribovics

Shannon Ross (13-7-0) v. Jesus Aguilar (8-2-0)

Shannon Ross - Height: 5'6" - Reach: 66" - Switch

~ High volume

~ Minimal wrestling/grappling

~ 7 finishes in 12 wins

Jesus Aguilar - Height: 5'4" - Reach: 62" – Orthodox

~ Low volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 6 finishes in 8 wins

DFS Perspective: This should be a striker vs. grappler type of fight. Ross has the edge in striking, while Aguilar has the advantage on the mat. Neither guy has shown well in the UFC, but I would give Ross the overall edge in competition. I expect Ross to continue showing solid takedown defense and win this fight on the feet.

UFC 290 Pick: Ross

Cameron Saaiman (8-0-0) v. Terrence Mitchell (15-2-0)

Cameron Saaiman - Height: 5'8" - Reach: 67" - Southpaw

~ High volume

~ Minimal wrestling/grappling

~ 6 finishes in 8 wins

Terrence Mitchell - Height: 5'10" - Reach: N/A – Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 14 finishes in 14 wins

DFS Perspective: Mitchell will make his UFC debut after a string of 11 straight wins by finish in various promotions in Alaska. He is a dangerous fighter but draws his most challenging opponent to date. Saaiman looks to continue his impressive start to the UFC and will likely have a considerable edge on the feet. I expect him to have the takedown defense and scrambling ability to avoid being submitted by the newcomer and win this on the feet.

UFC 290 Pick: Saaiman

Vitor Petrino (8-0-0) v. Marcin Prachnio (16-6-0)

Vitor Petrino - Height: 6'2" - Reach: 77" - Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Plus wrestling

~ 6 finishes in 8 wins

Marcin Prachnio - Height: 6'3" - Reach: 74" – Orthodox

~ High volume

~ Minimal wrestling/grappling

~ 12 finishes in 16 wins

DFS Perspective: Prachnio will need a quick knockout to win this fight. Petrino should have the advantage everywhere the fight goes, particularly on the mat. I expect this fight to go much like his debut, with him chaining takedowns and winning on the scorecards.

UFC 290 Pick: Petrino

Edgar Chairez (10-4-0) v. Tatsuro Taira (13-0-0)

Edgar Chairez - Height: 5'11" - Reach: 73" – Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 10 finishes in 10 wins

Tatsuro Taira - Height: 5'7" - Reach: 70" - Orthodox

~ Low volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 10 finishes in 13 wins

DFS Perspective: I expect little from debuting Chairez. Taira should make quick work and end this one early.

UFC 290 Pick: Taira

Jimmy Crute (12-3-1) v. Alonzo Menifield (13-3-1)

Jimmy Crute - Height: 6'2" - Reach: 74" - Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 9 finishes in 12 wins

Alonzo Menifield - Height: 6'0" - Reach: 76" – Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Plus wrestling

~ 12 finishes in 13 wins

DFS Perspective: A rematch was scheduled for these two after their previous fight ended in a very close draw. Menifield will again have a significant edge with power, while Crute has the edge everywhere else. If Crute avoids the power, he should win this handily and score well.

UFC 290 Pick: Crute

Yazmin Jauregui (10-0-0) v. Denise Gomes (7-2-0)

Yazmin Jauregui - Height: 5'3" - Reach: 64" - Orthodox

~ High volume

~ Minimal wrestling/grappling

~ 7 finishes in 10 wins

Denise Gomes - Height: 5'2" - Reach: 63" – Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Plus wrestling

~ 5 finishes in 7 wins

DFS Perspective: This should be a close fight between up-and-coming prospects. I expect most of the fight to take place on the feet, where Jauregui will have an edge in volume, speed and power. Gomes's best bet would be to secure a takedown and look for control. The fight is potentially closer than the odds indicate, but Jauregui likely wins by knockout.

UFC 290 Pick: Jauregui

Jack Della Maddalena (14-2-0) v. Josiah Harrell (7-0-0)

Jack Della Maddalena - Height: 5'11" - Reach: 73" - Switch

~ High volume

~ Minimal wrestling/grappling

~ 13 finishes in 14 wins

Josiah Harrell - Height: 5'7" - Reach: N/A – Southpaw

~ Moderate volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 7 finishes in 7 wins

DFS Perspective: Harrell is stepping in a short notice to take on a rising star in Maddalena. I expect Maddalena to end this in the first round and potentially within the first 60 seconds, hitting the quick-win bonus on DraftKings.

UFC 290 Pick: Maddalena

Robbie Lawler (29-16-0) v. Niko Price (15-6-0)

Robbie Lawler - Height: 5'11" - Reach: 74" - Southpaw

~ Moderate volume

~ Minimal wrestling/grappling

~ 22 finishes in 29 wins

Niko Price - Height: 6'0" - Reach: 76" – Orthodox

~ High volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 13 finishes in 15 wins

DFS Perspective: This is Lawler's retirement fight, and although he has had an excellent career, I expect it to end with him getting knocked out. Price has been on a slide but still has plenty left in the tank. He should control the pace and ultimately end this early.

UFC 290 Pick: Price

Bo Nickal (4-0-0) v. Valentine Woodburn (7-0-0)

Bo Nickal - Height: 6'1" - Reach: 76" - Southpaw

~ Low volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 4 finishes in 4 wins

Val Woodburn - Height: 5'8" - Reach: N/A – Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 5 finishes in 7 wins

DFS Perspective: Woodburn is another fighter making a short-notice debut. While he will have a chance any time this fight is on the feet, he likely gets dominated on the mat. I expect Nickal to shoot immediately and end this via submission sometime in the first round.

UFC 290 Pick: Nickal

Dan Hooker (22-12-0) v. Jalin Turner (13-6-0)

Jalin Turner - Height: 6'3" - Reach: 77" - Southpaw

~ High volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 13 finishes in 13 wins

Dan Hooker - Height: 6'0" - Reach: 75" – Switch

~ Moderate volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 18 finishes in 22 wins

DFS Perspective: Given the takedown defense of both men, I anticipate most of this fight taking place on the feet. Both fighters will have their moments, which likely comes down to who does more damage. Turner has a slight reach advantage and would be wise to stay out of the pocket. Hooker has always been a dangerous striker and will be looking to keep close. This fight will be close, but I expect the rising star in Turner to pull this one out.

UFC 290 Pick: Turner

Robert Whittaker (24-6-0) v. Dricus Du Plessis (19-2-0)

Robert Whittaker - Height: 6'0" - Reach: 73" - Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Plus wrestling

~ 14 finishes in 24 wins

Dricus Du Plessis - Height: 6'1" - Reach: 76" – Switch

~ High volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 18 finishes in 19 wins

DFS Perspective: I will be one of the few people on Du Plessis in this one. Whittaker is a fantastic fighter with a well-rounded game. He is a sniper on the feet with an extremely high IQ, solid defense and great wrestling. Undoubtedly, he is the rightful favorite and has plenty of ways to win. I would favor him more in a five-rounder. Du Plessis has been impressive during his rise to this point, with a solid ground game and powerful striking. His big issue has been a suspect gas tank, which was partly due to breathing issues, which have apparently been fixed via surgery. I expect him to come out hot and apply constant pressure, keeping Whittaker on his back foot. He will get picked apart if he cannot do that, but I am leaning the dog for the considerable upset.

UFC 290 Pick: Du Plessis

Brandon Moreno (21-6-2) v. Alexandre Pantoja (25-5-0)

Brandon Moreno - Height: 5'7" - Reach: 70" - Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 16 finishes in 21 wins

Alexandre Pantoja - Height: 5'5" - Reach: 67" – Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 18 finishes in 25 wins

DFS Perspective: Moreno and Pantoja will face off for the third time in their fight careers, and while Pantoja has beaten him both times, this fight should be even closer. They have similar overall games, but Pantoja is quicker, while Moreno has better movement. I expect this to be close until one makes a mistake. I have Pantoja by the slimmest of margins.

UFC 290 Pick: Pantoja

Alexander Volkanovski (25-2-0) v. Yair Rodriguez (15-3-0)

Alexander Volkanovski - Height: 5'6" - Reach: 71" - Orthodox

~ High volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 15 finishes in 25 wins

Yair Rodriguez - Height: 5'11" - Reach: 71" – Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 9 finishes in 15 wins

DFS Perspective: This should be a thrilling fight and potentially one that goes five rounds. Rodriguez has shown an incredible improvement to his overall game and offers a real threat to Volkanovski. However, Volkanovski is the greatest 145er for a reason, and I expect him to handle business as usual. He should have the edge everywhere but grappling, but if Ortega could not submit him, I do not see Rodriguez doing it.

UFC 290 Pick: Volkanovski

FANDUEL MMA SCORING

Moves Scoring

Significant Strikes = 0.6 pts

Takedown = 6 pts

Takedown Defense = 3 pts

Knockdown = 12 pts

Submission Attempt = 5 pts

Fight Conclusion Bonuses

1st Round Win = 100 pts

2nd Round Win = 75 pts

3rd Round Win = 50 pts

4th Round Win = 35 pts

5th Round Win = 25 pts

Decision Win = 20 pts

Scoring Notes

Significant Strikes are distance strikes or clinch/ground strikes that are considered "power strikes" by official scorers.

A knockdown is awarded to a fighter who knocks his/her opponent down due to debilitation for what the official scorers consider a substantial time.

DRAFTKINGS MMA SCORING

Moves Scoring

Strikes: +0.2 pts

Significant Strikes (SS): +0.2 pts

Control Time: +0.03 pts/Second

Takedown (TD): +5 pts

Reversal/Sweep (REV): +5 pts

Knockdown (KD): +10 pts

Fight Conclusion Bonuses

1st Round Win (1rW+): +90 pts

2nd Round Win (2rW+): +70 pts

3rd Round Win (3rW+): +45 pts

4th Round Win (4rW+): +40 pts

5th Round Win (5rW+): +40 pts

Decision Win (WBD+): +30 pts

Quick Win Bonus: +25 pts

(fight is finished in 60 seconds or less)

Scoring Notes

Significant Strikes are any distance strikes or clinch/ground strikes that are considered "power strikes" by official scorers.

A Significant Strike will count as both a strike and a significant strike and will be worth a total of 0.4 pts.

Control Time is the time spent in the dominant position on the ground or in the clinch. +0.03 points are awarded per second.

A Knockdown is awarded to a fighter who knocks his/her opponent down due to debilitation for what the official scorers consider an appreciable time.

A Quick Win Bonus is awarded to the winning fighter if they win in the first round in 60 seconds or less.

