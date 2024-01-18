Drake's Takes: UFC 297 Strickland vs. Du Plessis

This article is part of our Drake's Takes series.

The top MMA betting and DFS plays for this weekend's UFC 297card are up and courtesy of Drake Burden, who breaks down betting and lineup strategy, as well as offers predictions for the entire event.

Malcolm Gordon (14-7-0) v. Jimmy Flick (16-7-0)

Malcolm Gordon - Height: 5'7" - Reach: 71" - Switch

~ Low volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 11 finishes in 14 wins

Jimmy Flick - Height: 5'7" - Reach: 68" – Orthodox

~ Low volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 14 finishes in 16 wins

DFS Perspective: This would not be my option to start the night out, but here we are. Neither guy has performed exceptionally well in their UFC stints. However, a pick must be made. Flick is a one-trick pony -- find and lock in a submission. Gordon is not a great fighter, but he is more well-rounded. His best option is to keep this on the feet and give Flick his seventh knockout loss. Someone will be finished early in this one, making it a solid fight to target for GPP contests.

UFC 297 Pick: Gordon

Jasmine Jasudavicius (9-3-0) v. Priscila Cachoeira (12-5-0)

Jasmine Jasudavicius - Height: 5'7" - Reach: 68" - Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Plus wrestling

~ 3 finishes in 9 wins

Priscila Cachoeira - Height: 5'7" - Reach: 65" – Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Minimal wrestling/grappling

~ 7 finishes in 12 wins

DFS Perspective: Cachoeira is another one-trick pony in that she is a pure striker constantly looking for the knockout. Jasudavicius is more well-rounded, with decent striking and excellent wrestling. I expect this to be close, but for Jasudavicius to avoid the knockout and keep control on the mat with her wrestling. She will be a sneaky DFS play if she chains takedowns.

UFC 297 Pick: Jasudavicius

Yohan Lainesse (9-2-0) v. Sam Patterson (10-2-1)

Yohan Lainesse - Height: 6'1" - Reach: 76" - Orthodox

~ Low volume

~ Minimal wrestling/grappling

~ 6 finishes in 9 wins

Sam Patterson - Height: 6'3" - Reach: 78" – Orthodox

~ Low volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 9 finishes in 10 wins

DFS Perspective: Lainesse was submitted last time out, moving to 1-2 in the UFC. Patterson was demolished in his debut, getting knocked out in 75 seconds. Patterson can bring excitement to fights but is not a high-level talent. I expect Lainesse to have the edge everywhere and end this one early.

UFC 297 Pick: Lainesse

Gillian Robertson (12-8-0) v. Polyana Viana (13-6-0)

Gillian Robertson - Height: 5'5" - Reach: 63" - Orthodox

~ Low volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 10 finishes in 12 wins

Polyana Viana - Height: 5'5" - Reach: 67" – Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 13 finishes in 13 wins

DFS Perspective: This is a tough fight to call. This should feature heavy grappling, and either woman could lock up a submission. Viana will have a significant edge on the feet if she can keep it there. However, both ladies have struggled with takedown defense, and whoever gets the first could end it there. It is close, but I expect Viana's striking to be the difference. This likely ends as a low-scoring fight for DFS without an early first or second-round finish.

UFC 297 Pick: Viana

Serhiy Sidey (10-1-0) v. Ramon Taveras (9-2-0)

Serhiy Sidey - Height: 5'11" - Reach: 72" - Switch

~ Moderate volume

~ Minimal wrestling/grappling

~ 8 finishes in 10 wins

Ramon Taveras - Height: 5'8" - Reach: 70" – Southpaw

~ High volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 8 finishes in 9 wins

DFS Perspective: Both fighters are making their UFC debuts, and this will be a rematch from their Contender Series fight. Unless Taveras gets this to the mat, I expect a similar result. Sidey has a considerable edge on the feet and has the power to stop this early again. Rematches bring odd results, so I would only play this in GPP contests.

UFC 297 Pick: Sidey

Charles Jourdain (15-6-1) v. Sean Woodson (10-1-1)

Charles Jourdain - Height: 5'9" - Reach: 69" - Switch

~ High volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 13 finishes in 15 wins

Sean Woodson - Height: 6'2" - Reach: 78" – Orthodox

~ High volume

~ Plus wrestling

~ 4 finishes in 10 wins

DFS Perspective: Jourdain is one of the toughest fighters in the UFC and is currently riding a two-fight winning streak. Woodson is 4-1-1 in the UFC, with his only loss coming in 2020, and was dominant in his most recent fight. Jourdain will have a slight edge on the feet, while Woodson will have a considerable edge on the mat. I expect Woodson to keep the striking close and eventually get this to the mat, taking advantage of Jourdain's poor takedown defense and earning the upset win. Woodson is one of my favorite dogs on the card and a great play for DFS contests.

UFC 297 Pick: Woodson

Brad Katona (13-2-0) v. Garrett Armfield (9-3-0)

Brad Katona - Height: 5'6" - Reach: 64" - Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 4 finishes in 13 wins

Garrett Armfield - Height: 5'6" - Reach: 70" – Orthodox

~ High volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 8 finishes in 9 wins

DFS Perspective: Katona returned to the UFC with an explosive win and moved his record to 2-2. Armfield recorded his first UFC victory last time out, moving to 1-1 in his start with the company. Armfield will have his chances in this fight, but I expect Katona to be better everywhere and win unanimously.

UFC 297 Pick: Katona

Arnold Allen (19-2-0) v. Movsar Evloev (17-0-0)

Arnold Allen - Height: 5'8" - Reach: 70" - Southpaw

~ Moderate volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 11 finishes in 19 wins

Movsar Evloev - Height: 5'7" - Reach: 72" – Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 7 finishes in 17 wins

DFS Perspective: Allen will have his chances on the feet and likely has the edge in volume and power. Evloev is a solid striker and an elite grappler who will have a significant edge on the mat. This will be his toughest test to date, but I expect him to come through again, recording another high score for DFS purposes.

UFC 297 Pick: Evloev

Chris Curtis (30-10-0) v. Marc-Andre Barriault (16-6-0)

Chris Curtis - Height: 5'10" - Reach: 75" - Orthodox

~ High volume

~ Minimal wrestling/grappling

~ 18 finishes in 30 wins

Marc-Andre Barriault - Height: 6'1" - Reach: 74" – Orthodox

~ High volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 11 finishes in 16 wins

DFS Perspective: This will be a striker's delight that likely ends early. Both fighters throw high volume, and while Barriault tends to take bigger hits, Curtis sustains more strikes per minute. Barriault also can get this to the mat and wrestle if he chooses. I expect this to be close, and if it comes to the judges, a split decision is absolutely possible.

UFC 297 Pick: Barriault

Neil Magny (28-11-0) v. Mike Malott (10-1-1)

Neil Magny - Height: 6'3" - Reach: 80" - Orthodox

~ Low volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 11 finishes in 28 wins

Mike Malott - Height: 6'1" - Reach: 73" – Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 10 finishes in 10 wins

DFS Perspective: The division gatekeeper, Magny, is welcoming another up-and-coming fighter in, Mike Malott. Magny has rotated wins and losses, going 2-3 in his last five fights, while Malott is sitting at 3-0 in the UFC. Malott should be better everywhere and likely ends this early. He is one of the safest and best plays for DFS contests.

UFC 297 Pick: Malott

Raquel Pennington (15-8-0) v. Mayra Bueno Silva (10-2-1)

Raquel Pennington - Height: 5'7" - Reach: 67" - Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 5 finishes in 15 wins

Mayra Bueno Silva - Height: 5'6" - Reach: 66" – Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 8 finishes in 10 wins

DFS Perspective: Pennington has seen a revival in her career, winning five in a row. Bueno Silva had won her fourth in a row before her most recent win was overturned into a no-contest. While Pennington's renaissance is impressive, Bueno Silva should be better everywhere, particularly on the mat. She should make quick work of Pennington and potentially submit her early.

UFC 297 Pick: Bueno Silva

Sean Strickland (28-5-0) v. Dricus Du Plessis (20-2-0)

Sean Strickland - Height: 6'1" - Reach: 76" - Orthodox

~ High volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 15 finishes in 28 wins

Dricus Du Plessis - Height: 6'1" - Reach: 76" – Switch

~ High volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 19 finishes in 20 wins

DFS Perspective: The main event title fight should be an absolute banger. Strickland is riding a three-fight winning streak, including his most recent fight when he won the belt in dominant fashion. His first title defense comes against du Plessis, who has crushed his way through six consecutive UFC fights, the most recent being the most impressive against an elite fighter. Strickland will have an edge with technical striking and cardio, but I would give Du Plessis the advantage everywhere else. This fight should feature a lot of dirty boxing, trash talk and excitement. This will be a must-have fight for the winning side in DFS contests. I expect Du Plessis to raise the belt by finish.

UFC 297 Pick: Du Plessis

For more MMA DFS-specific content, check out our UFC 297 DraftKings preview, or test your favorite combinations of fighters on our DFS MMA Lineup Optimizer.

ESPN BET is officially live as of November 2023. Sign up with the ESPN BET promo code ROTO for $250 in bonus bets!

For bettors who prefer to deposit at a sportsbook via PayPal, RotoWire has an up-to-date list of all the top-rated PayPal betting sites in one place. We also list all major sportsbooks accepting credit card.

FANDUEL MMA SCORING

Moves Scoring

Significant Strikes = 0.6 pts

Takedown = 6 pts

Takedown Defense = 3 pts

Knockdown = 12 pts

Submission Attempt = 5 pts

Fight Conclusion Bonuses

1st Round Win = 100 pts

2nd Round Win = 75 pts

3rd Round Win = 50 pts

4th Round Win = 35 pts

5th Round Win = 25 pts

Decision Win = 20 pts

Scoring Notes

Significant Strikes are distance strikes or clinch/ground strikes that are considered "power strikes" by official scorers.

A knockdown is awarded to a fighter who knocks his/her opponent down due to debilitation for what the official scorers consider a substantial time.

DRAFTKINGS MMA SCORING

Moves Scoring

Strikes: +0.2 pts

Significant Strikes (SS): +0.2 pts

Control Time: +0.03 pts/Second

Takedown (TD): +5 pts

Reversal/Sweep (REV): +5 pts

Knockdown (KD): +10 pts

Fight Conclusion Bonuses

1st Round Win (1rW+): +90 pts

2nd Round Win (2rW+): +70 pts

3rd Round Win (3rW+): +45 pts

4th Round Win (4rW+): +40 pts

5th Round Win (5rW+): +40 pts

Decision Win (WBD+): +30 pts

Quick Win Bonus: +25 pts

(fight is finished in 60 seconds or less)

Scoring Notes

Significant Strikes are any distance strikes or clinch/ground strikes that are considered "power strikes" by official scorers.

A Significant Strike will count as both a strike and a significant strike and will be worth a total of 0.4 pts.

Control Time is the time spent in the dominant position on the ground or in the clinch. +0.03 points are awarded per second.

A Knockdown is awarded to a fighter who knocks his/her opponent down due to debilitation for what the official scorers consider an appreciable time.

A Quick Win Bonus is awarded to the winning fighter if they win in the first round in 60 seconds or less.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Drake Burden plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: Dburdz, DraftKings: Dburdz.