Drake's Takes: UFC Vegas 81 Yusuff vs. Barboza

Ashley Yoder (8-8-0) v. Emily Ducote (12-8-0)

Ashley Yoder - Height: 5'7" - Reach: 69" - Southpaw

~ Moderate volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 4 finishes in 8 wins

Emily Ducote - Height: 5'2" - Reach: 63" – Orthodox

~ High volume

~ Missing wrestling/grappling

~ 7 finishes in 12 wins

DFS Perspective: Yoder has lost four of her last five and relies primarily on her submission game. Ducote has impressed in her three UFC fights but has still lost two in a row against tough competition. This feels like a get-right spot for her. However, unless something drastic happens or she records an early finish, she will likely win with a lower score for DFS. Still, she is as safe as it gets regarding cash plays.

UFC Vegas 81 Pick: Ducote

Chris Gutierrez (19-4-2) v. Heili Alateng (16-8-2)

Chris Gutierrez - Height: 5'9" - Reach: 67" - Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Minimal wrestling/grappling

~ 10 finishes in 19 wins

Heili Alateng - Height: 5'5" - Reach: 66" – Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 8 finishes in 16 wins

DFS Perspective: Gutierrez has gone 7-1-1 in his last nine fights, and this feels like another fight he should win. He will have a considerable edge on the feet and should dominate striking. Alateng has won two in a row, albeit against lower levels of competition. He has some solid power, but his best bet to win this fight would be to record takedowns and attempt to control Gutierrez. However, I think he struggles to strike with Gutierrez and will be unable to level change well. Gutierrez is a solid cash play, but he will not score well without a finish.

UFC Vegas 81 Pick: Gutierrez

Irina Alekseeva (5-1-0) v. Melissa Dixon (5-0-0)

Irina Alekseeva - Height: 5'8" - Reach: 67" - Orthodox

~ High volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 3 finishes in 5 wins

Melissa Dixon - Height: 5'7" - Reach: N/A – Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Minimal wrestling/grappling

~ 3 finishes in 12 wins

DFS Perspective: Alekseeva surprised with an impressive kneebar in the first round of her debut. She comes out hot and will be pushing a high tempo in the first round. After that, her cardio tends to fall off. Dixon is making her UFC debut after a successful run of five fights in other promotions, including three knockouts. This will be an excellent fight to target for DFS, as both ladies are primed to score well in a win. There are paths for both women, but I will side with the slightly more experienced dog.

UFC Vegas 81 Pick: Alekseeva

Terrance McKinney (14-6-0) v. Brendon Marotte (8-1-0)

Terrance McKinney - Height: 5'10" - Reach: 73" - Switch

~ Moderate volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 14 finishes in 14 wins

Brendon Marotte - Height: 5'7" - Reach: N/A – Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Minimal wrestling/grappling

~ 3 finishes in 12 wins

DFS Perspective: McKinney got back in the win column with a first-round finish in his most recent bout. He now draws another winnable matchup against the debuting Marotte, who is also fighting on short notice. Marotte has dangerous hands, and if McKinney is not careful, he could find himself out cold. However, I expect McKinney to make quick work of the debuting fighter and finish this early.

UFC Vegas 81 Pick: McKinney

Tainara Lisboa (6-2-0) v. Ravena Oliveira (7-1-0)

Tainara Lisboa - Height: 5'7" - Reach: 67" - Orthodox

~ Low volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 6 finishes in 6 wins

Ravena Oliveira - Height: 5'5" - Reach: N/A – Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Minimal wrestling/grappling

~ 7 finishes in 7 wins

DFS Perspective: Lisboa impressed in her debut win with a rear-naked choke in Round 3. She will have a considerable edge on the mat and should be looking to get it there early. Oliveira is making her UFC debut after a run of seven wins, all by finish. Due to a lack of higher competition, I would only play Oliveira in GPP contests and hope she records another early finish. I expect Lisboa to quickly get this to the mat and keep control of the debuting fighter.

UFC Vegas 81 Pick: Lisboa

Darren Elkins (27-11-0) v. TJ Brown (17-10-0)

Darren Elkins - Height: 5'10" - Reach: 71" - Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 14 finishes in 27 wins

TJ Brown - Height: 5'9" - Reach: 72" – Switch

~ Moderate volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 14 finishes in 17 wins

DFS Perspective: I expect this to be a closely-contested fight and would not be surprised to see a split decision if it makes it to the scorecards. I would give Brown a slight edge everywhere, and he is is more likely to record an early finish, but Elkins is as tough as they come. Brown is the play, but a low score is likely if it goes to the judges.

UFC Vegas 81 Pick: Brown

Christian Rodriguez (9-1-0) v. Cameron Saaiman (9-0-0)

Christian Rodriguez - Height: 5'7" - Reach: 71" - Orthodox

~ Low volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 7 finishes in 9 wins

Cameron Saaiman - Height: 5'8" - Reach: 67" – Southpaw

~ High volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 7 finishes in 9 wins

DFS Perspective: This is a compelling fight between two exciting prospects. Rodriguez will have the edge on the mat, while Saaiman will have an advantage on the feet. However, both fighters are competent everywhere. I like the pressure and power that Saaiman puts out and expect him to walk away with another win.

UFC Vegas 81 Pick: Saaiman

Edgar Chairez (10-5-0) v. Daniel Lacerda (11-5-0)

Edgar Chairez - Height: 5'7" - Reach: 71" - Orthodox

~ Low volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 10 finishes in 10 wins

Daniel Lacerda - Height: 5'6" - Reach: 70" – Switch

~ Moderate volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 11 finishes in 11 wins

DFS Perspective: (Rematch from the no contest) Lacerda is getting his fifth fight in the UFC, with the first four ending with him getting finished. He is a kill-or-be-killed fighter, and that will continue in this one. Chairez has an excellent chance to give Lacerda his fifth consecutive loss and is one of the best plays on the card, while Lacerda makes a solid GPP dart throw.

UFC Vegas 81 Pick: Chairez

Michel Pereira (28-11-0) v. Andre Petroski (10-1-0)

Michel Pereira - Height: 6'1" - Reach: 73" – Orthodox

~ High volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 17 finishes in 28 wins

Andre Petroski - Height: 6'0" - Reach: 73" - Switch

~ Moderate volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 8 finishes in 10 wins

DFS Perspective: Petroski is taking this fight on short notice. While he has decent striking, his edge will come from grappling in this fight. Pereira is easily the better striker, and should Petroski choose to strike with him, he will likely get knocked out. However, Petroski's wild striking is powerful and could also find the mark. This is a tough fight to call. Pereira is a good cash play, while Petroski makes an excellent GPP play.

UFC Vegas 81 Pick: Petroski

Jonathan Martinez (18-4-0) v. Adrian Yanez (16-4-0)

Jonathan Martinez - Height: 5'8" - Reach: 70" - Southpaw

~ Moderate volume

~ Minimal wrestling/grappling

~ 10 finishes in 18 wins

Adrian Yanez - Height: 5'7" - Reach: 70" – Orthodox

~ High volume

~ Minimal wrestling/grappling

~ 12 finishes in 16 wins

DFS Perspective: I expect this to be a pure striking match, as both fighters are excellent on the feet. The fight should be close, but I expect Yanez to get back on track and stick Martinez early. Without a finish, this fight will surely be low-scoring for DFS.

UFC Vegas 81 Pick: Yanez

Jennifer Maia (21-9-1) v. Viviane Araujo (11-5-0)

Jennifer Maia - Height: 5'4" - Reach: 64" - Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 9 finishes in 21 wins

Viviane Araujo - Height: 5'4" - Reach: 68" – Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 7 finishes in 11 wins

DFS Perspective: This should be another close fight. Maia will have a clear edge on the feet, while Araujo will have the advantage on the mat. Araujo will get overwhelmed quickly on the feet if she cannot find success with takedowns. Conversely, Maia has shown issues defending takedowns and getting back up. Whoever can exact their game plan should come out with a solid score. I like Araujo to go for takedowns early and keep control.

UFC Vegas 81 Pick: Araujo

Sodiq Yusuff (13-2-0) v. Edson Barboza (23-11-0)

Sodiq Yusuff - Height: 5'9" - Reach: 71" - Orthodox

~ High volume

~ Minimal wrestling/grappling

~ 7 finishes in 13 wins

Edson Barboza - Height: 5'11" - Reach: 75" – Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Minimal wrestling/grappling

~ 15 finishes in 23 wins

DFS Perspective: Yusuff is getting another step up in competition after finding his way to a two-fight win streak after his first UFC loss. Barboza also got back in the win column in his most recent fight, recording a first-round knockout with a nasty knee. Yusuff will have the edge in volume and striking defense, while Barboza will have the advantage in experience and leg kicks. I expect Yusuff to avoid the dangerous leg kicks and outpoint Barboza to a decision win.

UFC Vegas 81 Pick: Yusuff

