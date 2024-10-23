MMA Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for UFC 308

This article is part of our UFC Picks series.

The UFC heads to Abu Dhabi, Dubai on Saturday, October 26 for UFC 308. In the main event, the featherweight title is up for grabs, as Ilia Topuria defends his belt for the first time against Max Holloway.

Below, I'll share my UFC 308 predictions, including a betting favorite pick, an underdog, a prop and a two-fighter parlay. All UFC odds are via the DraftKings Sportsbook and are accurate as of the post date of this article.

Weight Class: Middleweight

Ismail Naurdiev (23-7) vs Bruno Silva (23-11)

Ismail Naurdiev is back in the UFC after going 2-2 in the promotion at welterweight from 2019 until 2020, with his last fight being a decision loss to Sean Brady.

Naurdiev has had mixed results since leaving the UFC, but this is a good style matchup against Bruno Silva, who's on a three-fight losing streak.

Naurdiev should be able to out-grapple Silva here. While on the feet, he also posesses sound striking defense. Silva, meanwhile, is there to be hit. Naurdiev should be able to use his grinding style to win a decision here.

UFC 308 Bet: Ismail Naurdiev (-170)

Weight Class: Middleweight

Robert Whittaker (26-7) vs. Khamzat Chimaev (13-0)

For my underdog, I love Robert Whittaker as an underdog in a five-round co-main event against Khamzat Chimaev.

Whittaker is coming off a statement win over Ikram Aliskerov, while Chimaev hasn't fought in a year, as he has back been dealing with an illness. A knock on Chimaev has been his cardio, and he's now booked against Whittaker, who is known for his pace and cardio.

The first round or two could be difficult for Whittaker. As long as he doesn't get finished then, I like him to keep the fight on the feet and land the better strikes. He'll ultimately out-volume Chimaev in the final three rounds to win a decision.

UFC 308 Bet: Robert Whittaker (+200)

Weight Class: Featherweight

Ilia Topuria (15-0) vs. Max Holloway (26-7)

For my prop, I'm taking a shot in the main event, but I won't be picking a side in the Ilia Topuria vs. Max Holloway fight.

Instead, I'm taking the fight to start Round 4 at (-150). Holloway has one of the best chins in the UFC, as he has never officially been dropped, according to UFC Stats. He also isn't much of a finisher, so I expect this to be a striking fight and for it to go into the later rounds, if not the distance.

We have also seen Josh Emmett take Ilia Topuria 25 minutes, as he was able to survive his power shots, and Topuria showed he has 25 minutes of cardio. I expect Topuria to win a decision here, but to me, this is a close fight, so I'll play it safer and take the fight to start Round 4.

UFC 308 Bet: Ilia Topuria-Max Holloway to start Round 4 (-150)

Weight Classes: Welterweight & Lightweight

Rinat Fakhretdinov (23-2-1) vs. Carlos Leal (21-5)

Myktybek Orolbai(13-1-1) vs. Mateusz Rebecki (19-2)

For my parlay at UFC 308, I'm taking Rinat Fakhretdinov and Myktybek Orolbai to get their hands raised.

Fakhretdinov is taking on UFC newcomer Carlos Leal, who took the fight on about a week's notice. The cardio of Fakhretdinov has been a concern, but I like him to be able to out-wrestle Leal and hold him on the ground and grind out a decision win. Fakhretdinov averages 4.43 takedowns per 15 minutes, and he should rely heavily on his grappling to get the win.

To close out the parlay, I'm backing Orolbai to beat Mateusz Rebecki. Rebecki is coming off a disappointing loss to Diego Ferreira, as he gassed out and was finished. Orolbai, meanwhile, is relentless, and he should be able to have a similar game plan to Ferreira. He likely gets a late finish as Rebecki gets tired in the third.

UFC 308 Bet: Rinat Fakhretdinov & Myktybek Orolbai parlay (-127)

