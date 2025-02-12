MMA Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for UFC Vegas 102

This article is part of our UFC Picks series.

The UFC returns to the Apex in Las Vegas on Saturday, February 15 for UFC Vegas 102. The main event sees former middleweight title challenger Jared Cannonier taking on Gregory Rodrigues.

Below, I'll share my UFC Vegas 102 predictions, including a betting favorite pick, an underdog, a prop and a two-fighter parlay. All UFC odds are via the DraftKings Sportsbook and are accurate as of the post date of this article.

Weight Class: Lightweight

Jared Gordon (20-7) vs Mashrabjon Ruziboev (20-4-1)

UFC Vegas 102 features most of the fights at -200 or above, which makes it hard to play someone straight, but Jared Gordon is someone I have plenty of confidence in.

Gordon is coming off a very controversial loss last time out and now takes on Ruziboev, who is taking this fight on a couple of days' notice. Ruziboev hasn't fought the best level of competition, and I also have some concerns about his cardio.

I expect Gordon to be able to use his wrestling to control Ruziboev and eventually get a submission win. Ruziboev has been submitted in two of his four losses, and Gordon is a slick grappler who will get the job done.

UFC Vegas 102 Bet: Jared Gordon (-285)

Weight Class: Bantamweight

Vince Morales (16-8) vs. Elijah Smith (7-1)

For my underdog pick at UFC Vegas 102, I'm backing Vince Morales to get his hand raised over Elijah Smith.

Smith will be making his UFC debut, and lately, we have seen plenty of guys coming off the Contender Series making their debut as a favorite against a veteran fall short. Although Morales is 3-6 in the UFC, he's a tough out for anyone and has fought a high level of competition.

Morales should be able to keep the fight standing, and on the feet, he's the much better striker. Smith is there to be hit too much, as he has a poor striking defense, and the volume Morales will put on will get him a decision win here.

UFC Vegas 102 Bet: Vince Morales (+136)

Weight Class: Featherweight

Youssef Zalal (16-5-1) vs Calvin Kattar (23-8)

The co-main event of UFC Vegas 102 is a really intriguing bout between Youssef Zalal and Calvin Kattar.

Kattar is a former top-five featherweight, but he is 1-4 in his last five and now gets an unranked opponent in Zalal, but I like Zalal to win this fight and win by decision. Although Zalal has won by submission in all three of his fights since returning to the UFC, Kattar is extremely durable and hard to finish.

I expect Zalal to be able to have success with his wrestling and to control Kattar on the ground, similar to what Aljamain Sterling did to win a decision over Kattar last April.

UFC Vegas 102 Bet: Youssef Zalal by decision (-135)

Weight Classes: Flyweight & Featherweight

Rafael Estevam (12-0) vs Jesus Aguilar (11-2)

Jose Miguel Delgado (8-1) vs Connor Matthews (7-2)

For my parlay at UFC Vegas 102, I'm backing Rafael Estevam and Jose Miguel Delgado to get their hands raised at UFC Vegas 102.

Estevam is 1-0 in the UFC and beat Charles Johnson in his debut, who is a really good flyweight contender. Estevam is a solid wrestler and should be able to take Aguilar down, as the Mexican has just a 36 percent takedown defense. Aguilar also isn't very active on the feet, as Estevam will be able to control Aguilar. Even if he doesn't get a stoppage, he will get a clear-cut decision win.

To close out the parlay, I'm backing Delgado in his UFC debut. Although I don't love taking guys in their debut, this is a very favorable matchup here. Matthews is 0-1 in the UFC and didn't look good in his debut. Delgado, meanwhile, is a heavy-handed striker who should be able to get an early KO.

UFC Vegas 102 Bet: Rafael Estevam & Jose Miguel Delgado parlay (-154)

UFC Best Bets

Here is a recap of my best UFC picks for this weekend's UFC Saudi Arabia card.

If you prefer to deposit at a sportsbook via PayPal, RotoWire has an up-to-date list of all the top-rated PayPal betting sites in one place. We also list all major sportsbooks accepting credit card.