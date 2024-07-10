UFC Denver Best Bets: Picks, Odds, and Predictions

This article is part of our UFC Picks series.

The UFC is in Denver, Colorado on Saturday, July 13 for UFC Denver. In the main event, former strawweight champion Rose Namajunas remains at flyweight to take on short-notice replacement Tracy Cortez.

Below, I'll share my favorite play, an underdog, a prop, and a two-fighter parlay. All odds are via the DraftKings Sportsbook and are accurate as of the post date of this article.

Weight Class: Welterweight

Santiago Ponzinibbio (29-7) vs. Muslim Salikhov (19-5)

The co-main event of UFC Denver is an all-action fight between Santiago Ponzinibbio and Muslim Salikhov.

Both Ponzinibbio and Salikhov are strikers who have struggled as of late, as both are coming off knockout losses. However, this is a great spot for Ponzinibbio to return to the win column in a big way.

Ponzinibbio is the more dangerous and better striker, as Salikhov is 40 and is slowing down. His chin is also a concern, as he was knocked out by a straight right from Randy Brown -- a strike that wasn't necessarily a power shot. Ponzinibbio hits hard and should be able to connect to get a knockout win early in the fight.

UFC Denver Best Bet: Santiago Ponzinibbio (-192)

Weight Class: Women's Flyweight

Jasmine Jasudavicius (10-3) vs. Fatima Kline (6-0)

Fatima Kline is a highly-touted prospect, but she is taking this fight at UFC Denver on short notice against Jasmine Jasudavicius. She'll also be fighting up a weight class. Considering those factors, I don't agree with her being the favorite.

Kline hasn't fought a high level of competition, while Jasudavicius is a top-15 ranked flyweight and has proven to be well-rounded. Kline will struggle with the strength of Jasudavicius and will have a hard time getting her down to the ground.

On the feet, Jasudavicius is the much better striker and should use her jab to piece up Kline to get a decision win, as the line is starting to swing back towards her.

UFC Denver Best Bet: Jasmine Jasudavicius (-105)

Weight Class: Women's Flyweight

Rose Namajunas (12-6) vs. Tracy Cortez (11-1)

The main event of UFC Denver is a key women's flyweight bout, and this is a fight I like Rose Namajuans to win. Not only that, I expect her to do so by stoppage.

Cortez is set for her first five-round fight in the UFC, and she also took it on short notice, so her cardio could be a concern. However, Namajunas is still one of the best fighters in the world and such a dynamic striker.

Namajunas is the more technical striker on the feet and has proven she gets better as the rounds go on. In a five-round fight, I like Namajunas to take over late and win a decision. She will be hard to hit, and she isn't much of a finisher herself, while Cortez has a good chin.

UFC Denver Best Bet: Rose Namajunas by decision (+110)

Weight Classes: Flyweight & Welterweight

Joshua Van (10-1) vs. Charles Johnson (15-6)

Gabriel Bonfim (15-1) vs. Ange Loosa (10-3)

For my parlay at UFC Denver, I'm backing Joshua Van and Gabriel Bonfim to get their hand raised.

Van is one of the top prospects at flyweight, and I like this matchup against Johnson here. Van is super active on the feet and also has some wrestling abilities, as Johnson's takedown defense leaves a lot to be desired. Johnson has improved as of late, but Van is the better striker and also can control the fight on the ground to win a decision.

To close out the parlay, I like Bonfim to return to the win column and beat Ange Loosa. Bonfim is coming off a disappointing knockout loss to Nicolas Dalby in a fight he gassed out, but that is a good learning lesson for him. Loosa, meanwhile, is durable, so the later the fight goe, the scarier it gets for Bonfim.

However, I like Bonfim to land heavy shots on the feet and hurt Loosa en route to locking in a submission win in the first or second round.

UFC Denver Best Bet: Joshua Van & Gabriel Bonfim parlay (-114)

UFC Denver Best Bets

Here is a recap of this weekend's UFC Denver best bets:

For up-to-date information on the latest odds and props from multiple sportsbooks, check out the UFC odds page on RotoWire.

Looking for an additional sportsbook to add to the mix? Get in on the action with our best sportsbook promo codes, as well as a guide of best sports betting sites and sports betting apps.

If you prefer to deposit at a sportsbook via PayPal, RotoWire has an up-to-date list of all the top-rated PayPal betting sites in one place. We also list all major sportsbooks accepting credit card.