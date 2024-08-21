UFC Vegas 96 Best Bets: Picks, Odds, and Predictions

This article is part of our UFC Picks series.

The UFC is back at the Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, August 24 for UFC Vegas 96. The main event sees a battle of ranked middleweights, as Jared Cannonier takes on Caio Borralho.

Below, I'll share my UFC Vegas 96 predictions, including my favorite pick, an underdog, a prop and a two-fighter parlay. All UFC odds are via the DraftKings Sportsbook and are accurate as of the post date of this article.

Weight Class: Strawweight

Angela Hill (17-13) vs. Tabatha Ricci (10-2)

The co-main event of UFC Vegas 96 is a battle of ranked strawweights Angela Hill and Tabatha Ricci, and this is a spot I like Hill to get the win.

Hill is a savvy veteran who is tough to beat and has looked good in her last two fights, as she is coming off a submission win over Luana Pinheiro. Ricci, meanwhile, is coming off a split decision win over Tecia Pennington and before that, lost a split decision to Lupita Godinez.

Hill has solid takedown defense at 76 percent, while on the feet, she is the much better striker. Hill throws more volume than Ricci, and I expect her to keep it standing and land more shots to edge out a decision. Hill gets overlooked a lot, and to me, she should be above a -160 favorite here.

UFC Vegas 96 Best Bet: Angela Hill (-110)

Weight Class: Middleweight

Gerald Meerschaert (36-17) vs. Edmen Shahbazyan (13-4)

For my underdog pick at UFC Vegas 96, I'm backing Gerald Meerschaert to get his hand raised.

Meerschaert is a savvy veteran and could very well get knocked out early, as Edmen Shahbazyan has a ton of power. However, Shahbazyan's knock has been his cardio, as he tends to gas out, which is how he lost most of his UFC fights.

Meerschaert has been known to have comeback wins, and if he can survive the first round, he should be able to have success and start using his grappling to control Shahbazyan and eventually get a third-round stoppage win.

To me, Shahbazyan shouldn't be a -290 favorite, as the odds are way too high, which is why I like the shot at Meerschaert.

UFC Vegas 96 Best Bet: Gerald Meerschaert (+235)

Weight Class: Middleweight

Caio Borralho (16-1) vs. Jared Cannonier (17-7)

In the main event, I like Caio Borralho to get his hand raised, but he is a -230 favorite, and there is a prop I like to get him down to +100.

Borralho is a great striker, while Cannonier is coming off a stoppage loss to Nassourdine Imavov back in June in a fight he took some damage in. It's a quick turnaround, and he now faces Borralho, who not only has KO power, but also has the ability to wrestle and drag this fight to a decision.

DraftKings doesn't have props available at time of publication, but FanDuel has Borralho by KO/TKO or decision at +100, which is the prop I like for this fight. Borralho has won five of his six UFC wins by KO or decision, while Cannonier has never been submitted in his UFC tenure.

If Cannonier's chin holds up he will likely drop a decision, but I also have questions about his chin, especially now at the age of 40.

UFC Vegas 96 Best Bet: Caio Borralho by KO/TKO or decision (+100)

Weight Classes: Women's Bantamweight & Middleweight

Jacqueline Cavalcanti (6-1) vs. Josiane Nunes (10-2)

Zachary Reese (7-1) vs. Jose Medina (11-3)

For my parlay at UFC Vegas 96, I'm taking Jacqueline Cavalcanti and Zachary Reese to get their hands raised.

Cavalcanti is 1-0 in the UFC and coming off a good win over Zarah Fairn, while Nunes is coming off a very disappointing loss to Chelsea Chandler. Cavalcanti throws a ton of volume, while Nunes is there to be hit. Cavalcanti will also have a three-inch reach advantage, which she should use to her benefit to win a decision.

To close out the parlay, I'm backing Reese to beat Jose Medina, who I don't think is UFC-caliber. Despite losing on the Contender Series, Medina got a contract, and Reese should be able to have plenty of success wrestling.

Medina struggled with his takedown defense on the Contender Series, so this is a spot I like Reese to get a stoppage win early in the fight.

UFC Vegas 96 Best Bet: Jacqueline Cavalcanti & Zachary Reese parlay (-127)

UFC Vegas 96 Best Bets

Here is a recap of this weekend's UFC Vegas 96 best bets:

