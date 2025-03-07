NASCAR Xfinity Series DFS Picks and Best Bets: GOVX 200

This article is part of our NASCAR DFS series.

GOVX 200

Location: Avondale, Arizona

Course: Phoenix Raceway

Format: Oval

Length: 1 mile

Laps: 200

NASCAR Xfinity Series GOVX 200 Preview

We've turned the corner from some of the wild card tracks on the schedule to some of the more traditional ovals. That begins this weekend at Phoenix Raceway. The first few races have gone more or less as expected with Richard Childress Racing showing dominance at Daytona and Atlanta and phenom Connor Zilisch taking home the win at COTA. That has three playoff spots already locked in, putting a premium on winning races early on in the new season.

Key Stats at Phoenix Raceway

Number of Races: 46

Winners from Pole: 11

Winners from Top 5: 38

Winners from Top 10: 41

Previous Winners at Phoenix Raceway

2024- Riley Herbst

2024- Chandler Smith

2023- Cole Custer

2023- Sammy Smith

2022- Ty Gibbs

2022- Noah Gragson

2021- Daniel Hemric

2021- Austin Cindric

2020- Austin Cindric

2019- Justin Allgaier

Track position is king in Phoenix, as the stats make clear. If we use the 10-race sample from above, no winner came from starting worse than 11th on the grid and six gave come from inside the top three. That offers more predictability than we've seen to begin the season. Betting on chaos to come through is less likely to pay off, so we'll need to rely more purely on projected mispricing. Keep a close eye on qualifying results at 12:30pm ET on Saturday.

NASCAR Xfinity Series DFS Tools

NASCAR Lineup Optimizer

NASCAR Projections

DraftKings Values for the GOVX 200

Based on a Standard $50K Salary Cap

Tier 1 DraftKings Values

Justin Allgaier - $10,700

Alex Bowman - $10,300

Jesse Love - $10,000

Tier 2 DraftKings Values

Sheldon Creed- $9,500

Connor Zilisch - $9,300

Austin Hill - $9,000

Sammy Smith - $8,800

Tier 3 DraftKings Values

William Sawalich - $8,000

Nick Sanchez - $7,800

Christian Eckes - $7,600

Tier 4 DraftKings Values

Ryan Sieg- $7,400

Daniel Dye- $7,100

Jeb Burton- $6,900

NASCAR Xfinity Picks for the GOVX 200

Justin Allgaier - $10,700

Sheldon Creed- $9,500

Nick Sanchez - $7,800

Christian Eckes - $7,600

Ryan Sieg - $7,400

Jeb Burton - $6,900

As the season progresses, it's likely that the optimal builds will move more toward stars and scrubs builds. For now, several of the fast rookies are underpriced, which gives the opportunity to build through drivers in the middle of the price pool with one or two elite drivers and a punt.

Starting from the top, Jesse Love is a solid selection to build around. In his two races at Phoenix last season, he qualified sixth and seventh while finishing sixth and second, respectively. He may not provide a massive score, but he's going to drive a good race and has shown a lot of speed this season. Allgaier would be the other clear option in Tier 1. He's qualified well at the track and also shown the ability to cut through the field after he started in 37th only to finish second in the fall race of 2024.

Creed is another high-priced driver to build lineups through thanks his qualifying results at Phoenix, never starting outside the top 10 and inside the top five of three of his last four trips to the track. We have to at least mention Zilisch after his showing last weekend at COTA, but he's likely to be very popular and is my least favorite driver of Tier 2. Selecting multiple drivers from this tier is another way to go, thanks to some projected value options.

Tier 3 consists of impressive and fast rookies. I'd let qualifying and roster construction dictate which drivers ultimately hit my lineup. Without that context, Sanchez would be my pick. He has a strong history at the course in the Truck Series finishing fourth and 10th while qualifying seventh and third.

To round things out, we can turn to two veterans who have had moderate degrees of success at the track and project to be values in our Optimizer in Ryan Sieg and Jeb Burton.

Best Bets for the GOVX 200

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook as of 7:00 PM ET Friday

Outright Winner

The favorites: Justin Allgaier (+350), Jesse Love (+800)

Longshot: Christian Eckes (+4000)

Odds are available at several different books, so be sure to shop around. My favorite value on the board is Love, for most of the same reasons we discussed in the DFS section. He has shown strong speed this season and has shown the ability to qualify well. Straight up, Allgaier is more likely to win the race, but Love is a value given that he's relatively buried down the field.

Eckes is my longshot choice for those willing to take on a lot of risk. He's shown pace in the Truck Series in the past. We should be getting to his style of racing in the next several weeks, as he's primarily had success on short and intermediate tracks. His odds will slowly start to creep down, so this is a good shot at value.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Dan Marcus plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: marcusd91 DraftKings: dmarcus87.