Premier League Preview: Manchester United vs. Manchester City Predictions, Odds, & Lineups

Manchester United and Manchester City collide Sunday in a derby at Old Trafford for their 196th all-time encounter.

Entering Gameweek 31, Manchester United sat 14th in the Premier League table on 37 points, 15 off the pace for automatic Champions League qualification. Manchester City's 51 points were good for fifth in the table, one point behind fourth-place Chelsea.

HEAD TO HEAD

Manchester City and Manchester United have met on 195 occasions, dating back to 1891 when City, then known as Ardwick, fell 5-1 in an FA Cup 1st Qualifying Round fixture. During the reverse fixture in December, the Cityzens and Red Devils played to a dramatic 2-1 finish that saw City squander a one-goal lead by conceding in the 88th and 90th minute.

Over their last 10 Premier League matchups, City hold a slight edge over United, having won five times, lost four and drawn once.

Manchester United lead the all-time series, winning 80 times and drawing on 53 occasions.

ODDS

Moneyline Odds

RECENT FORM

Manchester United (LWWDD) were unbeaten in seven fixtures across all competitions before their loss at Nottingham Forest in Gameweek 30. The United defensive effort has not conceded more than one goal in a fixture since February.

Manchester City (WWDLW) are unbeaten over their last three matches, drawing versus Brighton before picking up an FA Cup victory over Bournemouth and league win over Leicester City.

FORMATIONS

Manager Ruben Amorim has implemented his hybrid 3-4-3 or 3-4-2-1 system at Old Trafford with an emphasis on wing-backs providing width in attack and maintaining the ability to retreat into deeper defensive positions. When executing a high press after being dispossessed, the United shape usually shifts to a 4-4-2, with an attacking midfielder joining the striker in the vanguard of their high-intensity defensive effort.

Most recently, Pep Guardiola has deployed his starting lineup in either a 4-2-3-1 or 4-1-4-1 shape, depending on the level of defensive cover required. Of late, a traditional back line of four has provided City some defensive rigidity, as they've averaged just one goal conceded per match over their last five fixtures.

LINEUP NOTES & INJURY NEWS

Manchester United

The first name on Amorim's team sheet this season continues to be goalkeeper Andre Onana, who has recorded eight clean sheets and conceded an average of 1.37 goals per appearance while starting in each of United's 30 Premier League fixtures.

Matthijs De Ligt has featured in the United defense in each of their most recent three matches, though he suffered a knock last match. With Ayden Heaven (foot) still working his way back to fitness and Lisandro Martinez (knee) out for the season, expect Amorim to pair the experienced De Ligt alongside youngster Leny Yoro and Noussair Mazraoui with former club captain Harry Maguire also an option if Amorim decides to rotate the squad after a quick turnaround from their midweek match.

Patrick Dorgu has made seven appearances (seven starts) since joining United during the winter transfer window. He's likely to line up as the left-sided wing-back. If Mazraoui starts in the back three again, expect Diogo Dalot to assume the duties of patrolling the right-flank from his wing-back position.

In selecting his two central midfielders, Amorim will first assess whether talented teenager Kobbie Mainoo copes with a pre-match fitness test. He's been unavailable for United's last nine fixtures due to injury. If Amorim opts for a more compact approach to the fixture, look for veterans Casemiro and Manuel Ugarte to play a prominent role in stifling the City buildup.

Further up the pitch, expect Alejandro Garnacho and Bruno Fernandes to play pivotal roles in supporting the Red Devils striker. The duo have combined for 12 goals and 10 assists across the Premier League campaign.

After making way for Joshua Zirkzee in United's 1-0 midweek loss to Nottingham Forest, expect Rasmus Hojlund to rejoin the starting XI, spearheading the United attack.

Manchester City

Guardiola has increased the number of opportunities for Stefan Ortega this season. However, after recording a clean sheet in their 2-0 midweek victory over Leicester City, expect Ederson to make his 21st appearance of the season Sunday.

Ruben Dias is Guardiola's most trusted defender and is likely to lead the defense. Nico O'Reilly started at left-back in the win against Leicester and could again get the call if Guardiola opts to leave Abdukodir Khusanov out. That leaves Josko Gvardiol in a central role due to the injuries to Nathan Ake (foot), John Stones (thigh) and Manuel Akanji (groin).

The right side of the defensive line is likely to be occupied by Matheus Nunes, who has started and played the full 90 minutes in each of City's last two fixtures. If Guardiola opts for a pair of fresh legs in the position, look for Rico Lewis to be called upon.

The holding midfield role for City has been assumed by Nico Gonzalez since he completed a move from Porto to Manchester during the winter transfer window. If Guardiola opts for a midfield double pivot, look for Ilkay Gundogan to join Gonzalez in protecting the City defense.

The biggest question City will need to answer is how they'll generate a potent attack in the face of Erling Haaland's (ankle) extended absence. Omar Marmoush has scored in three successive appearances and is an option to hold down the No. 9 role. Playing off of Marmoush's shoulders and in the hole behind the forward, expect a combination of Phil Foden, Savinho and Bernardo Silva.

Unlike most Premier League sides, City's embarrassment of riches means they're able to sustain their approach and intensity throughout the duration of a given fixture. Look for Guardiola to leverage their depth by unleashing Jeremy Doku, Jack Grealish and Kevin De Bruyne upon United at strategic moments in the second half, if not in from the start.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Hojlund is looking to build confidence and finish his second season at Old Trafford with momentum. After a 19-appearance (14 start) stretch in which he didn't have a goal contribution, he's notched one goal and one assist over his last three appearances (two starts). If United are to accomplish the unlikely feat of defeating their cross-town rivals in each Premier Legaue matchup this season, expect Hojlund to have an outsized impact on proceedings.

Marmoush has been an instant success at City, not dropping the form that earned him his move from Eintracht Frankfurt. Over eight Premier League appearances (seven starts), the 25-year-old has bagged five goals, including three over his last three appearances.

BETTING PICKS & PREDICTION

Man of the Match: Bruno Fernandes is on a crackling run of form that's seen him score seven goals and supply four assists over his last 10 starts while earning the Premier League's Player of the Month honor for March. Moreover, the attacking midfielder has scored once and assisted once over his last three appearances versus Manchester City. Expect Fernandes to relish the spotlight Sunday as United look to deal City's Champions League hopes a blow.

Result: Manchester United 1-1 Manchester City

UPCOMING EPL FIXTURES

Manchester United: Apr. 13 at Newcastle United

Manchester City: Apr. 12 vs. Crystal Palace