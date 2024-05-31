WNBA DFS Picks and Lineup Tips for Friday, May 31

WNBA Schedule Today

Las Vegas Aces at Atlanta Dream

Dallas Wings at Connecticut Sun

Washington Mystics at New York Liberty

Phoenix Mercury at Minnesota Lynx

at Atlanta Dream Las Vegas Acesat Atlanta Dream

Line: Aces -8

O/U: 169.5

Injury Report - Aces vs. Dream

Las Vegas

Name Pos Injury Status Return Chelsea Gray G Lower Leg GTD 5/31/2024 Kierstan Bell G Lower Leg GTD 5/31/2024 Elizabeth Kitley C Knee OFS 5/1/2025

Atlanta

WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy

The full night of games Friday begins with a top-five battle between Atlanta and Las Vegas, both of which are coming off of victories the game prior.

The Aces have continued where they left off in their title season a year ago, winning four of their first five games while riding a two-game winning streak entering Friday. Las Vegas once again carries the best offense in the WNBA to begin the new year, holding the best offensive rating through its first five games. A'ja Wilson has been on another level for the Aces while averaging a double-double, and the guard pair of Jackie Young and Kelsey Plum should once again have strong outings against an Atlanta team that is a bit shorthanded at the guard spot.

The Dream are back above .500, coming off a single-digit victory over Washington on Wednesday in the nation's capital. Much like Las Vegas, Atlanta is a talented team from deep and has had success from beyond the arc, entering Friday third in the league in three-point percentage. Rhyne Howard is a player who has led that charge, averaging a team-best 19 points per contest while shooting 32.4% from deep. One thing to monitor for the Dream is the status of Allisha Gray, who is dealing with a thumb injury. If Gray is able to play, she will be worth taking a chance on, as she would be a player who would see a high volume of shots. If Gray doesn't play, players who could pick up in absence of her offense are Cheyenne Parker-Tyus and Aerial Powers.

Dallas Wings at Connecticut Sun

Line: Sun -7.5

O/U: 164.5

Injury Report - Wings vs. Sun

Dallas

Name Pos Injury Status Return Jaelyn Brown F Illness GTD 5/31/2024 Natasha Howard F Foot OUT 6/7/2024 Satou Sabally F Shoulder OUT 8/16/2024 Awak Kuier C Rest OFS 4/1/2025 Carla Leite G Not Injury Related OFS 5/1/2025

Connecticut

Name Pos Injury Status Return Leila Lacan G Not Injury Related OFS 5/1/2025 Abbey Hsu G Not Injury Related OUT 5/1/2025

WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy

Perhaps the most intriguing matchup of the night will come between two talented teams in the Wings and Sun, both of which are in the top half of the WNBA standings and are riding winning streaks.

Dallas enters the contest having won two in a row after dropping just under the .500 mark to begin the year, coming off a one-point win over Los Angeles last Sunday. The Wings are doing all of this with the key absences of Satou Sabally (shoulder) and Natasha Howard (foot), which is a credit to Arike Ogunbowale and her impressive 28.8 points per game. Ogunbowale will continue to be at the center of things for Dallas against Connecticut, but also keep an eye on Teaira McCowan and how she is able to match up against the dominant Sun trio in the paint. Monique Billings could also be a player to take a chance on, especially if the Wings are forced to operate more outside of the paint Friday.

Connecticut has been the hottest team in the WNBA to begin the year, sitting atop the league standings while yet to lose a game. The Sun are not only one of the top offensive teams in the WNBA, but they also hold the best defensive rating on the other end of the court. Connecticut has done a nice job in transitioning its defense into offense, and the trio in the paint of Brionna Jones, DeWanna Bonner and Alyssa Thomas have been at the center of that. Two players to add to your lineups for this game are Bonner and Thomas, two players who have done it all for the Sun over this hot start and they could be due for strong outings with the Wings shorthanded in the paint.

Washington Mystics at New York Liberty

Line: Liberty -15.5

O/U: 161.5

Injury Report - Mystics vs. Liberty

Washington

Name Pos Injury Status Return Shakira Austin C Hip GTD 5/31/2024 Brittney Sykes G Ankle OUT 6/4/2024 Bernadett Hatar C Not Injury Related OFS 5/1/2025 Nastja Claessens G Not Injury Related OFS 5/1/2025

New York

Name Pos Injury Status Return Rebekah Gardner G Achilles OFS 4/1/2025 Kaitlyn Davis F Not Injury Related OFS 5/1/2025

WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy

Friday night's matchup between the Mystics and Liberty could be the most lopsided contest of the night, with New York looking to be hitting a stride early on in the year and Washington yet to find the win column.

The Mystics are the last remaining winless team in the WNBA, and they have struggled so far this season while also dealing with injuries to key players such as Shakira Austin (hip) and Brittney Sykes (ankle) to begin the year. Washington hasn't been able to get much going offensively, currently the worst offensive team in the league, while also sitting in the bottom three in the WNBA in defense. In the midst of early-season struggles, Ariel Atkins is a player that should continue to carry the load for Washington on both ends of the court, entering Friday with a team-best 13.6 points per game. Also look for players such as Karlie Samuelson and Julie Vanloo to step up since Sykes will remain out.

New York enters Friday sitting near the top of the WNBA standings, coming off a close victory over Phoenix before welcoming the Mystics into Brooklyn. Once again one of the top teams in the league this year, the Liberty have experienced a few road bumps early on but have appeared to hit their stride less than 10 games into the regular season. When it comes to players worth adding to your lineups from New York, Breanna Stewart and Jonquel Jones should get a strong look. With the Mystics being shorthanded in the frontcourt, those two stars should be able to put up big numbers once again at home.

Phoenix Mercury at Minnesota Lynx

Line: Lynx -7

O/U: 164.5

Injury Report - Mercury vs. Lynx

Phoenix

Name Pos Injury Status Return Rebecca Allen F Concussion OUT 6/2/2024 Brittney Griner C Toe OUT 6/7/2024

Minnesota

Name Pos Injury Status Return Diamond Miller G Knee OUT 7/17/2024

WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy

The final game of the night is an intriguing matchup between the Mercury and Lynx, two teams who are looking to get back into the win column Friday.

Phoenix enters the game on a bit of a skid, losing three straight while wrapping up a three-game road trip in Minnesota. The Mercury are still looking to get back to full strength with Brittney Griner (toe) still out of the lineup, as well as two-way talent Rebecca Allen (concussion). Those two will provide a nice boost to Phoenix upon their return to the court as the team attempts to get the chemistry together following some additions this offseason. The Mercury are still figuring things out, and newcomer Kahleah Copper has been at the head of that charge while averaging a team-best 24.7 points over her first seven games. Keep an eye on Copper and the Mercury putting up shots early and often, as they come into the contest leading the league in three-point attempts.

Minnesota comes into the game after falling to the Aces in Minneapolis on Wednesady, though the Lynx were right in the game through three quarters and have surprised some early on in the year with a high level of play that has them right near the top of the WNBA standings. Napheesa Collier is a player to watch in the contest, as she has played at an MVP level while leading Minnesota in nearly every statistical category. Without Griner in Phoenix's lineup, Alanna Smith could be in line for a big game in a favorable matchup. Look for Minnesota, which has one of the league's best defenses thus far, to take advantage of the shorthanded Phoenix squad while holding things down defensively once again.

WNBA DFS Picks Today

FanDuel

Stewart has had a bit of an up-and-down season compared to what we've seen from her in the past, but she is due to have a breakout game sooner rather than later, and a matchup against a winless Washington team should result in a dominant showing. Young has been the best player on the Aces this season behind A'ja Wilson, and a favorable battle against Atlanta -- especially if the Dream are without Allisha Gray -- should see her with another strong offensive showing. Smith has done a little bit of everything for Minnesota this season, and her matchup against a Brittney Griner-less Phoenix squad should continue that trend as her and Napheesa Collier lead the way for the Lynx.

Value Plays

DraftKings

Bonner has been the top offensive producer for Connecticut this season and should be in line for another strong showing against a Dallas squad that has limited firepower healthy to match up against her. Atkins will have a tough matchup against a solid New York squad, but she has led Washington on both ends of the court all season long and will be required to lead the way again on Friday. Williams has been playing some well-rounded basketball for Minnesota to start the year, contributing in every aspect of the game. Expect that to continue Friday night when the Lynx host the Mercury.

Value Plays

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.