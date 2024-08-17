WNBA DFS Picks and Lineup Tips for Saturday, August 17

WNBA Schedule Today

Minnesota Lynx at Washington Mystics

New York Liberty at Las Vegas Aces

Chicago Sky at Los Angeles Sparks

Minnesota Lynx at at

Line: Lynx -6.0

O/U: 155.5

Injury Report

Minnesota

Name Pos Injury Status Return Jessica Shepard C Not Injury Related OFS 4/1/2025

Washington

Name Pos Injury Status Return Shakira Austin C Hip GTD 8/17/2024 DiDi Richards G Knee OUT 8/20/2024 Bernadett Hatar C Not Injury Related OFS 5/1/2025 Nastja Claessens G Not Injury Related OFS 5/1/2025

This marks the second game of a home-and-home matchup between the Lynx (18-8) and the Mystics (6-20), after the Lynx took a 79-68 win in their meeting in Minnesota on Thursday.

Napheesa Collier led the Lynx with 17 points, 12 rebounds, four assists and two steals, in 30 minutes of action during the home win. Courtney Williams followed up with 14 points, four rebounds, five assists and a steal, while Kayla McBride and Alanna Smith added 12 points each. The Lynx are looking for their third consecutive win as they open a two-game road trip with the chance to improve on their 6-5 road record.

Ariel Atkins scored a team-high 12 points on 3-for-11 shooting for the Mystics on Thursday. Brittney Sykes added 11 points, four rebounds and three assists, while Shakira Austin logged nine points, 10 rebounds, two assists and three steals to help lead the effort in the road loss. The Mystics have lost three games in a row but can turn things around as they kick off a three-game stand, hoping to contribute to their 3-9 home record.

New York Liberty at

Line: Aces -2.5

O/U: 173.0

Injury Report

New York

Name Pos Injury Status Return Betnijah Laney-Hamilton G Knee OUT 8/26/2024 Rebekah Gardner G Achilles OFS 4/1/2025 Kaitlyn Davis F Not Injury Related OFS 5/1/2025

Las Vegas

Name Pos Injury Status Return Elizabeth Kitley C Knee OFS 5/1/2025

The Liberty (22-4) enter Saturday on a five-game win streak and with the opportunity to add to their 10-3 road record. The Aces (16-8) saw a four-game win streak come to an end in their final outing before the break and look to get back on track as they face the second game of a four-game home stand with the chance to build on their 8-5 home record.

The Liberty are led by dominant from Sabrina Ionescu and Breanna Stewart, who each average at least 19.0 points per game and have topped 25 points within the last two outings. Jonquel Jones continues to put up big numbers across the board, averaging 15.1 points, 8.9 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.3 blocks per game. The Liberty have 10 players averaging more than 10 minutes per game and thrive from substantial support off the bench.

The Aces have not played since July 16, as this marks their first game back from the break. A'ja Wilson is the squad's top contributor and leads the league with averages of 27.2 points and 2.9 blocks per game. Jackie Young and Kelsey Plum each average above 18.0 points per game, while Kiah Stokes, Chelsea Gray and Tiffany Hayes provide reliable play in their roles.

Chicago Sky at

Line: Sky -1.5

O/U: 159.5

Injury Report

Chicago

Name Pos Injury Status Return Chennedy Carter G Illness OUT 8/17/2024 Nikolina Milic C Personal OUT 5/1/2025 Elizabeth Williams C Knee OUT 5/1/2025

Los Angeles

The Sky (10-15) are coming off a loss to the Mercury on Thursday and hope to get back on track as they open a three-game road trip with the chance to improve on their 6-6 road record. The Sparks (6-19) are on a two-game slide and look to add to their 4-9 home record.

The Sky head into their second straight game without leading scorer Chennedy Carter. They struggled offensively in the last outing, scoring only 65 points, which is well below their season average of 78.7 points per game. Angel Reese, Kamilla Cardoso, Dana Evans led the scoring effort in the loss but will have to step up their effort to change the end result. Rachel Banham and Michaela Onyenwere have picked up increased roles lately and must stand out as difference makers.

Despite a loss, Dearica Hamby put up an impressive, 14 points, 13 rebounds, five assists and two steals for the Sparks on Thursday versus the Liberty. Hamby is averaging 19.0 points and ranks fourth in the league with an average of 10.1 rebounds per game. Azura Stevens and Rickea Jackson are the squad's next two top scorers and rebounders, while Kia Nurse, Li Yueru, Rae Burrell and Layshia Clarendon must continue to step up for their shorthanded squad.

WNBA DFS Picks Today

FanDuel

Williams logged 27.3 FD points in the previous meeting with the Mystics on Thursday and should shine again, as they give up the league's fourth-most points per game to opposing guards. Hamby is likely to prosper against the Sky, who are dealing with a few injuries and continue to adjust to a new-look lineup. Ionescu tallied 31.8 FD points in her last outing and has a favorable matchup against the Aces, who give up the league's third-most points per game to opposing guards.

Value Picks

