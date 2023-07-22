WNBA DFS Picks and Lineup Tips for Saturday, July 22

WNBA Schedule Today

Connecticut Sun at Atlanta Dream

Las Vegas Aces at Minnesota Lynx

Los Angeles Sparks at Dallas Wings

Chicago Sky at Seattle Storm

Line: Connecticut -1.5

O/U: 168.5

Injury Report - Sun vs. Dream

Note: All return dates are just estimates

Connecticut

Name Pos Injury Status Return Brionna Jones C Achilles OFS 10/1/2023

Dream

No injuries to report.

WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy

This matchup between Atlanta and Connecticut is a rematch of a game that we just saw two nights ago where Connecticut came away with a win on the road. Now, the two teams hold a rematch with the location shifting to Atlanta.

The Sun have been playing well as of late while continuing to remain in the top three in the WNBA standings, having won seven of their last 10 contests. In Thursday's game against Atlanta, Connecticut shot the ball well and connected on an impressive 11 threes, something to monitor in the rematch Saturday. When it comes to players to watch on the Sun, Natisha Hiedeman has been playing great as of late and is coming off a career-high outing Thursday. Alyssa Thomas has also continued her triple-double caliber play and DeWanna Bonner has often been the leading scorer for the team over the last handful of games.

The Dream have also been red-hot as of late, having their six-game winning streak snap Thursday against Connecticut. Atlanta has gone 7-3 over its last 10 games, entering the conversation as a team that could make a run in the playoffs. The duo of Rhyne Howard and Allisha Gray have been outstanding for the Dream, both finishing near the 20-point mark two nights ago against the Sun. Also keep an eye on Nia Coffey, who enters Saturday with two straight double-double performances to lead Atlanta in rebounds over that span.

Las Vegas Aces at Minnesota Lynx

Line: Las Vegas -15.5

O/U: 168.5

Injury Report - Aces vs. Lynx

Note: All return dates are just estimates

Las Vegas

Name Pos Injury Status Return Candace Parker F Ankle OUT 7/30/2023 Riquna Williams G Back OUT 7/30/2023

Minnesota

Jessica Shepard C Illness OUT 7/26/2023 Natalie Achonwa C Personal ML 7/30/2023 Rachel Banham G Thumb OUT 8/18/2023

WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy

Las Vegas looks unstoppable this season, and the Aces and Lynx return to the Target Center court after meeting in the same location on July 9 with Las Vegas blowing out Minnesota.

The Aces have remained the top team in the WNBA all year, already having tallied 20 wins on the year while only losing twice with 18 games left to go before the postseason. Las Vegas has an impressive amount of depth, leading to topping the league in both offensive and defensive ratings. Las Vegas is winners of four straight and nine of its last 10, and a player who has been red-hot has been Kelsey Plum. Plum has had Minnesota's number all season, averaging 24.0 points, 4.0 assists and 2.3 rebounds in three games against the Lynx. Jackie Young is another player to watch, averaging 21.3 points, 4.7 rebounds and 4.7 assists against Minnesota this year.

Minnesota has lost three of its last four games but is coming off a strong showing against Los Angeles on Thursday and has recently received positive news with Tiffany Mitchell (wrist) and Aerial Powers (ankle) returning to the rotation after missing weeks leading up to the All-Star break. The Lynx displayed some nice balance against the Sparks two nights ago, something they will try to replicate once again against a balanced Aces team. Look for Napheesa Collier to continue her MVP-caliber season and also look for Lynx rookies Diamond Miller and Dorka Juhasz to remain big parts of the offense. Also keep an eye on Kayla McBride, who struggled Thursday night but always seems to bounce back in the next game.

Los Angeles Sparks at Dallas Wings

Line: Dallas -7.5

O/U: 165.5

Injury Report - Sparks vs. Wings

Note: All return dates are just estimates

Los Angeles

Dallas

Name Pos Injury Status Return Lou Lopez Senechal G Knee OUT 7/22/2023 Diamond DeShields F Knee OUT 8/18/2023

WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy

In the matchup between Los Angeles and Dallas, one team is shooting up the WNBA standings and the other is quickly falling which should set the stage for a large margin of victory Saturday.

The Sparks have struggled all year long while dealing with injuries to nearly the entire roster. Los Angeles enters Saturday losers of seven straight games, going just 2-8 over its last 10 contests. To go along with the consistent and dominant play of Nneka Ogwumike this season — which should continue Saturday — Los Angeles has been able to get Lexie Brown back from a non-COVID illness which will give a boost to the offense. Look for Brown to build off a 13-point outing against Minnesota on Thursday while facing Dallas, providing the Sparks with a much-needed offensive threat other than Ogwumike.

The Wings have been awfully impressive this season and are starting to raise some eyebrows as a team that could be an underdog to reach and potentially win the WNBA title this season. Dallas, winners of four straight, have the fourth-best offense in the league and have been able to put up points early and often against any team in the WNBA. Over the last four games, that offense has been on display, led by the play of Arike Ogunbowale who has averaged 13.0 points, 5.5 assists and 3.5 rebounds over that four-game span. Also keep an eye on Natasha Howard, who has stormed onto the scene as a second option behind Ogunbowale while averaging nearly 20 points over the last four games.

Chicago Sky at Seattle Storm

Line: Chicago -1.5

O/U: 160.5

Injury Report - Sky vs Storm

Note: All return dates are just estimates

Chicago

Name Pos Injury Status Return Rebekah Gardner G Foot OUT 8/4/2023 Isabelle Harrison F Knee OUT 8/4/2023 Li Yueru C Lower Body OFS 4/1/2024

Seattle

No injuries to report.

WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy

The final game of the night could make for an entertaining one between two teams that have struggled and could be at the bottom of the WNBA standings at the end of the regular season.

The Sky haven't been able to find their footing since losing head coach and general manager James Wade, who took an NBA assistant coaching job. Chicago continues to be in rebuilding mode and has started to slide down the standings while losing four straight and seven of its last 10 games. Kahleah Copper should continue to receive plenty of looks for the Sky, entering Saturday averaging 19.6 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.6 assists over her last five games while shooting 51.9% from the field.

The Storm are much like the Sky in that they are in full-on rebuilding mode and that has resulted in a rollercoaster season so far. Seattle has lost a WNBA-leading eight consecutive contests while dropping nine of its last 10 games. Outside of Jewell Loyd, who leads the league in scoring, the Storm haven't been able to find anything to lift them on either end of the floor. With that said, Loyd should be able to continue her MVP-caliber season while leading the Storm against Chicago. Dulcy Fankam Mendjiadeu has seen an uptick in production and could be worth keeping an eye on Saturday, averaging 10.0 points and 7.6 rebounds over her last five outings.

WNBA DFS Picks Today

FanDuel

Howard has been the top producer for Dallas outside of Arike Ogunbowale and she could be set for a big game against Los Angeles, which will likely focus on Satou Sabally in the paint resulting in Howard being freed up on the offensive end. Gray and Rhyne Howard have been a dominant duo for Atlanta, but the matchup against Connecticut might limit Howard's production so expect Gray to step up again offensively in the contest. Plum has had Minnesota's number all season long and is playing some of her best basketball of the year right now, so anticipate Plum to take it to a Lynx team that doesn't have much talent at the guard spot to try and limit her offensive outbursts.

Value Plays

DraftKings

Expect Wilson to have a nice night in the paint against Minnesota, which doesn't have much firepower at that position to counter Wilson's abilities. Especially with Candace Parker still out of the lineup, Wilson's workload could be a bit more Saturday. Nobody has really been able to limit Loyd this season, the leading scorer in the WNBA. While going against a bottom-five defensive quad in the Sky, expect Loyd's offense to be on display early and often while trying to do all she can to help Seattle end its losing skid. Coffey is playing her most complete basketball lately, coming off her second straight double-double. Coffey needs to lead Atlanta on the glass again while going up against a post-heavy Sun squad.

Value Plays

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.