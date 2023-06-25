WNBA DFS Picks and Lineup Tips for Sunday, June 25

WNBA Schedule Today

Chicago Sky at Connecticut Sun

Washington Mystics at New York Liberty

Dallas Wings at Los Angeles Sparks

Line: Connecticut -6.5

O/U: 158.5

Injury Report - Sky vs. Sun

Note: All return dates are just estimates

Chicago

Name Pos Injury Status Return Ruthy Hebard F Personal OUT 6/28/2023 Rebekah Gardner G Foot OUT 7/2/2023 Isabelle Harrison F Knee OUT 7/2/2023 Li Yueru C Lower Body OFS 4/1/2024

Connecticut

Name Pos Injury Status Return Brionna Jones C Achilles OFS 10/1/2023

Sky vs. Sun

Chicago started the season off on a strong note but has since gone into free fall, entering Sunday losers of a WNBA-longest five games in a row. The Sky have dealt with some injuries and inconsistent play as of late, which hasn't helped in trying to halt the losing skid. Kahleah Copper had been in and out of the lineup over the last week for personal reasons, while key contributors such as Marina Mabrey and Alanna Smith have been up and down over the last few games. Consistency will be key for Chicago to get back into the win column, and it starts with those three players performing well.

Connecticut has been without Brionna Jones (Achilles) since June 20 and will be for the remainder of the season, but the Sun haven't skipped a beat even without one of the best post players in their lineup. Connecticut is coming off a blowout win over Minnesota on Thursday and should give Chicago all it can handle Sunday. With Jones out for an extended period of time, look for Alyssa Thomas and DeWanna Bonner to continue to lead the Sun along with Rebecca Allen who has entered the starting five in place of Jones.

Washington Mystics at New York Liberty

Line: New York -7.5

O/U: 161.5

Injury Report - Mystics vs. Liberty

Washington

Name Pos Injury Status Return Kristi Toliver G Foot OUT 7/7/2023 Li Meng F Not Injury Related OUT 7/7/2023

New York

Name Pos Injury Status Return Stefanie Dolson C Ankle GTD 6/25/2023 Han Xu C Not Injury Related OUT 7/5/2023

Mystics vs. Liberty

This game will be an entertaining battle between two teams atop the WNBA standings a little over a month into the year, and it could be a playoff preview once the postseason tips off.

Washington enters as a top-five team in the league and winners of three in a row, coming off a convincing 80-59 win Thursday over Chicago. The Mystics have one of the worst-ranked offenses in the WNBA but make up for that defensively by ranking as the best defensive squad in the league. Washington will once again miss Kristi Toliver coming off the bench and providing a veteran presence, but the duo of Elena Delle Donne and Shakira Austin have been enough to power the team this season. Look for those two to have strong performances Thursday against a high-powered Liberty squad.

New York, one of the title favorites this year, has been working on its chemistry on the fly in the season but still sits in third place while holding a two-game winning streak going into Sunday. The Liberty have one of the best offenses in the WNBA and are also a solid defensive team like Washington while rankings fourth in the league in defensive rating. Look for Breanna Stewart to have a very strong night once again for New York, already coming into the game with MVP numbers to lead things in the Big Apple.

Dallas Wings at Los Angeles Sparks

Line: Dallas -3.5

O/U: 160.5

Injury Report - Wings vs. Sparks

Dallas

Name Pos Injury Status Return Lou Lopez Senechal G Knee OUT 7/12/2023 Diamond DeShields F Knee OUT 8/18/2023

Los Angeles

Wings vs. Sparks

The two teams just played on Friday night in Los Angeles, making this the second game in three days between both squads. In that contest, the Sparks clawed their way back from down 17 to come back to claim the game by two and take a 2-0 series advantage over Dallas this season.

The Sparks have struggled to stay healthy as of late which has resulted in them losing three of their last four entering Sunday, but Los Angeles is still in the heart of the league standings while tied with Dallas for fifth place. Nneka Ogwumike has been the clear frontrunner on the team this season, leading the Sparks in scoring, rebounds and steals through 13 games. Expect Ogwumike and Jordin Canada to continue to provide a spark offensively, especially while Lexie Brown works back from an illness that has kept her sidelined.

The Wings have similarly struggled lately, dropping four of their last five contests entering Sunday. Dallas has struggled on the road this year, dropping to 1-5 away from home in Friday's loss against Los Angeles. Arike Ogunbowale and Satou Sabally have been outstanding this season and will be looked at to help dig Dallas out of this losing stretch, but Natasha Howard has been outstanding as of late while averaging 21.5 points, 7.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 2.0 steals over the last two games. All three of those players should thrive once again as they enter the contest averaging over 16 points each.

WNBA DFS Picks Today

FanDuel

Thomas has continued her strong start to the 2023 season while flirting with a double-double and triple-double seemingly on a nightly basis. Now with Brionna Jones out for the season, Connecticut will need her to step up even more and she should rise up for the occasion beginning with Sunday's game. As for Canada, she will once again see an expanded role with the Sparks while Lexie Brown remains out with an illness. Expect Canada to play a key role against Dallas. Finally, Copper seems to be due for a breakout game after failing to reach 20 points over the last two contests, and she will have the ability to step up for Chicago on Sunday while Connecticut focuses on things in the paint against the Sky.

Value Plays

DraftKings

Howard has been outstanding for Dallas as of late, finishing north of 20 points in three straight outings. She should be able to once again take advantage of the matchup against Los Angeles to continue that trend for the Wings in extended minutes. Cloud has been a dual threat for Washington this season, leading the team in assists while also averaging a little over 10 points a game. Expect the Mystics to again rely on her to be the initiator on offense to set the tone for her and her teammates. As for Allen, she has seen extended time for the Sun with Jones out and it's safe to bet on her continuing to play a large role Sunday and beyond.

Value Plays

