WNBA DFS Picks and Lineup Tips for Thursday, August 31

Phoenix Mercury at Connecticut Sun

Washington Mystics at Las Vegas Aces

Seattle Storm at Los Angeles Sparks

Line: Sun -10

O/U: 156.5

Injury Report - Mercury vs. Sun

Note: All return dates are just estimates

Phoenix

Name Pos Injury Status Return Diana Taurasi G Toe GTD 8/31/2023 Sophie Cunningham F Jaw OUT 9/3/2023 Shey Peddy G Concussion OUT 9/3/2023 Skylar Diggins-Smith G Personal OUT 9/10/2023

Connecticut

Name Pos Injury Status Return DiJonai Carrington G Foot GTD 8/31/2023 Brionna Jones C Achilles OFS 10/1/2023

WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy

To start the tripleheader in the WNBA on Thursday night, Connecticut and Phoenix will square off in a battle that could be out of reach early between two teams on opposite ends of the WNBA standings.

The Mercury come into Thursday as the bottom team in the league, sitting at 9-26 overall and looking to be the team that finishes in last place when the regular season comes to a close. To go along with their six-game losing streak, Phoenix could be without a key player against a talented Connecticut squad, with the status of Diana Taurasi (toe) in question ahead of the game, while Sophie Cunningham (jaw) is unavailable. With Brittney Griner facing a tough test with the Sun post group on the other end of the floor, look for Moriah Jefferson and Megan Gustafson to step up for the Mercury. Jefferson and Gustafson are both averaging just over 11 points per game over their last five outings.

The Sun have been one of the top teams in the WNBA outside of Las Vegas and New York and could be a team that could make a run in the postseason when it begins in mid-September. Connecticut has been strong on both ends of the floor this year, and it has a favorable matchup again Thursday against a struggling Phoenix squad. With the Sun starters likely to see fewer minutes than usual with the expected blowout nature of the game, look for Connecticut's bench unit to step up in their production. A player like Olivia Nelson-Ododa could have a nice outing, comign off a double-double outing last Sunday against Los Angeles.

Line: Aces -8.5

O/U: 166.5

Injury Report - Mystics vs. Aces

Washington

No injuries to report.

Las Vegas

Name Pos Injury Status Return Candace Parker F Ankle OUT 9/10/2023 Riquna Williams G Suspension SUSP 9/10/2023

WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy

The next game on the schedule Thursday will likely be the most entertaining contest of the night, featuring a pair of teams we could eventually see square off in the WNBA playoffs.

The Mystics went through some struggles in the middle of the season while dealing with injuries to multiple key players, but Washington is back at full strength and has looked strong as of late while winning two games in a row ahead of a battle against Las Vegas. With Elena Delle Donne still on a minutes restriction since her return from an injury Aug. 18, expect players like Natasha Cloud and Brittney Sykes to continue to lead the Mystics. Cloud has done a great job leading the offense as the top distributor and scoring threat, while Sykes has done it all on both ends of the floor, oftentimes leading the team in scoring. They will need to step up again Thursday on the road.

The Aces have been the best team in the WNBA all season long but is still fighting for the top spot in the league while holding just a 1.5-game lead over New York for the top seed. Las Vegas still has something to play for Thursday night, even with a postseason berth clinched, so expect the Aces to treat this game as any other on their home court. A player to watch for is MVP candidate A'ja Wilson, who has been dominant against Washington this season, averaging 27.0 points, 11.5 rebounds, 1.5 blocks and 1.5 steals over two contests. With the likes of Delle Donne and Shakira Austin still working their way back up to their regular minute totals, Wilson could take advantage of that matchup while putting up big numbers once again.

Line: Sparks -5.5

O/U: 160.5

Injury Report - Storm vs. Sparks

Seattle

Name Pos Injury Status Return Gabby Williams F Foot OUT 4/1/2024

Los Angeles

WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy

The final game of the night also holds playoff implications in terms of seeding, with Los Angeles still in a fight to reach the postseason while Seattle sits near the bottom of the WNBA standings.

The Storm have struggled in a rebuilding year this season, officially eliminated from playoff contention with five games left in the regular season. Seattle is looking to avoid dropping to last place in the standings, holding just a one-game lead over Phoenix for that 12th and final spot. With Los Angeles working through some injury issues at the guard position currently, expect the WNBA leading scorer Jewell Loyd to have a big night Thursday, once again leading the team offensively. In two games against the Sparks this season, Loyd has averaged 31.0 points, 7.0 rebounds and 4.5 assists for the Storm.

The Sparks are in the heart of a close battle at the bottom of the playoff picture, trying to hold onto the eighth and final seed in thepostseason while even trying to continue to climb before the regular season concludes. Los Angeles is just a half-game ahead of Chicago for the eighth playoff spot but is just 1.5 games behind Atlanta and Minnesota for the sixth and seventh seeds. Nneka Ogwumike could be a prime candidate for a breakout game while taking advantage of the lack of depth at the Storm forward group, so take a chance on the Sparks offensive leader to again lead the team. Also keep an eye on Jordin Canada on Thursday, who could step up into an even larger role with the lack of guards currently healthy for Los Angeles.

Wilson is having an MVP-caliber season, and that trend could carry into Thursday against Washington, which is still working the duo of Delle Donne and Austin back to full strength following injuries. Expect Wilson to take advantage of those opportunities to lead Las Vegas. Ogwumike has led Los Angeles all season long on the offensive end, and she will come out with an extra sense of urgency to do so again in an important playoff positioning game against Seattle. Sykes has done it all for Washington this season, and there's no reason to believe she won't again Thursday, coming off a 20-point performance against Minnesota on Tuesday while again being a force defensively for the Mystics.

Loyd has been hard not to add to DFS lineups on a nightly basis this season, leading the league in scoring while also leading the Storm who are lacking other offensive talent around her. Look for Loyd to try and play spoiler in the bright lights of Los Angeles on Thursday as the Sparks fight for a playoff spot. With Los Angeles dealing with some injury issues and a lack of depth at guard, expect Canada to play an even larger role against Seattle. Canada has stepped up nicely on the offensive end lately for the Sparks, and that trend should carry into Thursday at home. To keep the ball rolling on guards to add to your lineup, Jefferson is another player to watch for Phoenix on Thursday against Connecticut. With Taurasi and Cunningham still not 100 percent, Jefferson could be tasked with leading this offensive even more than usual against a strong Sun squad.

