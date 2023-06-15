WNBA DFS Picks and Lineup Tips for Thursday, June 15

WNBA Schedule Today

Atlanta Dream at Connecticut Sun

Indiana Fever at Chicago Sky

Seattle Storm at Las Vegas Aces

Line: Connecticut -7.5

O/U: 163.5

Injury Report - Dream vs. Sun

Note: All return dates are just estimates

Atlanta

Name Pos Injury Status Return Aari McDonald G Shoulder OUT 6/30/2023 Iliana Rupert C Not Injury Related OUT 6/30/2023 Danielle Robinson G Knee OUT 7/2/2023

Connecticut

No injuries to report.

Atlanta has had an up-and-down start to the season while sitting in 3-5 overall and in eighth place in the league standings, but the Dream have played well as of late and are riding high off Monday's upset win over New York in Brooklyn. Atlanta will once be impacted a bit by injuries in Thursday's contest, mainly with Aari McDonald out with a shoulder injury, but that means the guard duo of Haley Jones and Allisha Gray will have to step up again like we saw them do in the win over New York.

Outside of Las Vegas, Connecticut has been one of the more impressive teams to start the year, entering Thursday at 8-2 overall and winners of two straight. The Sun have also been dominant at home, holding a 4-1 record on their home court. The Sun possess a top-three offense and defense so far this season and are fully healthy, meaning the Dream will have their hands full in this contest.

Indiana Fever at Chicago Sky

Line: Chicago -3.5

O/U: 159.5

Injury Report - Fever vs. Sky

Note: All return dates are just estimates

Indiana

No injuries to report.

Chicago

Thursday's battle between Indiana and Chicago will likely be a story of which team can counter what the other team does well, as both teams specialize in different areas of the lineup.

The Fever, who enter the game at 3-5 overall and coming off a win over the Washington Mystics on Monday, have been led in the paint by NaLyssa Smith and rookie Aliyah Boston, who are both averaging over 14 points a game and at least 7.5 rebounds a contest. Boston has most notably been playing well as of late, coming off a performance Monday where she became the youngest player in WNBA history to record a 20-10-5 game on at least 75 percent shooting.

The Sky, who come into Thursday at 5-5 overall and are coming off back-to-back losses to Los Angeles and Las Vegas, have been headlined by the dominant guard duo of Kahleah Copper and Marina Mabrey, who both rank in the top 20 in the WNBA in points per game this season. Chicago has dealt with numerous injuries all season, but that shouldn't impact Thursday's game as long as Copper and Mabrey are on the floor.

Seattle Storm at Las Vegas Aces

Line: Las Vegas -18.5

O/U: 168.5

Injury Report - Storm vs. Aces

Note: All return dates are just estimates

Seattle

No injuries to report.

Las Vegas

Name Pos Injury Status Return Riquna Williams G Back GTD 6/15/2023

This game features two teams on both ends of the spectrum of the WNBA, one at the top and one near the bottom of the league. Not just when it comes to their overall record but in multiple statistical categories.

Las Vegas enters the game as heavy favorites atop the WNBA standings at 8-1 overall, but the Aces also rank among the tops in the league in points per game (91.3), field goal percentage (49.3 percent) and second in defensive rating (94.4). On the other side of things, Seattle comes into the contest at 2-6 and as one of the worst offensive teams in the WNBA while ranking 11th in points per game (74.8) and field goal percentage (38.8 percent), and eighth in defensive rating (100.5).

The Storm are fully healthy again, which is crucial, but the Aces are just too dominant on both ends of the floor to fall short in this one.

DraftKings

All three players have played well so far this season and have been dreams for daily fantasy players. Thomas has been a near triple-double machine all year and should continue that trend Thursday, while both Copper and Gray have often led their teams in scoring and have been go-to options for their respective teams.

FanDuel

All three players listed have had the hot hand as of late, meaning there's a good chance that strong play continues Thursday. Boston is building on a stellar start to her career by playing some of her best basketball as of late, Young has been outstanding for the Aces while filing in holes in multiple areas of the team, and Smith has had some strong outings over her last three games and will likely have the chance to step up again against Indiana.

