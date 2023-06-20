WNBA DFS Picks and Lineup Tips for Tuesday, June 20

WNBA Schedule Today

Atlanta Dream at Dallas Wings

Minnesota Lynx at Los Angeles Sparks

Connecticut Sun at Seattle Storm

Line: Wings -3.0

O/U: 172.5

Injury Report

Atlanta

Name Pos Injury Status Return Aari McDonald G Shoulder OUT 6/30/2023 Iliana Rupert C Not Injury Related OUT 6/30/2023

Dallas

Name Pos Injury Status Return Teaira McCowan C Not Injury Related OUT 6/27/2023 Lou Lopez Senechal G Knee OUT 7/12/2023 Diamond DeShields F Knee OUT 8/18/2023

The Wings give up a league-most 86.6 points, while the Dream give up 86.5 points per game. The Dream give up more of their points inside, while the Wings struggle to guard the perimeter, surrendering 8.5 threes per game. The Dream also struggle on the glass, giving up the league's third-most rebounds per game, while the Wings do a better job, especially on the offensive glass.

Allisha Gray is coming off back-to-back games with at least 25 points, while Rhyne Howard is also on a roll. Nia Coffey has a good chance to keep up her hot shooting. On the other side, Arike Ogunbowale poured in 41 points in her last outing, while Satou Sabally and Natasha Howard also had at least 20 points. Sabally and Howard should thrive on the glass, along with Kalani Brown, who topped 10 rebounds in two of the last four games.

Minnesota Lynx at Los Angeles Sparks

Line: Sparks -5.5

O/U: 157.5

Injury Report

Minnesota

Name Pos Injury Status Return Aerial Powers F Ankle OUT 6/22/2023 Jessica Shepard C Illness OUT 6/22/2023 Diamond Miller G Ankle OUT 6/22/2023 Natalie Achonwa C Personal OUT 6/27/2023

Los Angeles

The Lynx give up a league-most 9.2 three-pointers per game while allowing opponents to shoot an average of 34.4 percent from deep. On a positive note, they do a good job of limiting their fouls, as they give up the second-fewest free-throw attempts. The Sparks do a much better job guarding the three, holding opponents to just 31.0 percent from deep. They also take care of the boards, holding opponents to the league's second-fewest offensive rebounds.

The Sparks have five players averaging double digits in scoring, led by Nneka Ogwumike and Jordin Canada, while Dearica Hamby also does a good job across the stat sheet. Additionally, look out for Zia Cooke and Azura Stevens to continue to see more action. The Lynx are led by Napheesa Collier, averaging 20.5 points, 7.0 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.1 blocks per game. Bridget Carleton and Dorka Juhasz must also continue to step up in added playing time as a result of injuries to Minnesota's preferred rotation.

Connecticut Sun at Seattle Storm

Line: Sun -8.5

O/U: 160.5

Injury Report

Connecticut

None

Seattle

None

Connecticut has been strong defensively, holding opponents to the league's third-fewest points and a league-low 6.1 three-pointers per game. Conversely, the Storm have struggled on the defensive end, allowing opponents to shoot a league-high 46.4 percent from the field. The Sun also average a league-most 22.8 free throws per game, while the Storm are the second-lowest scoring team in the league.

Despite the Storm's underwhelming offense, Jewell Loyd has been fantastic, including a 39-point effort in the last game. Ezi Magbegor is the only other player averaging double digits in scoring, and she leads the team in rebounds (8.5 per game). Connecticut has three players averaging at least 15 points per game, led by DeWanna Bonner (17.8). Brionna Jones and Alyssa Thomas each topped 20 points within the last two outings and also lead the team in rebounding.

WNBA DFS Picks Today

DraftKings

Jones has gone over 30 DK points in six consecutive games, including a high of 50.8. Ogunbowale is coming off a season-high 41-point outing and should thrive against the Dream's lackluster defense. Gray scored at least 25 points in back-to-back games, including one double-double with 10 assists, and she should stuff the stat sheet against the Wings, who give up the league's most points per game.

Value Picks

Hillmon had a couple quieter performances recently but tallied double-digit DK points in six of 10 outings and has a good opportunity to shine in what should be a high-scoring game. Carrington has seen her playing time pick up, with more than 20 minutes in three straight games.

FanDuel

Hamby is coming off a muted showing but topped 25 FD points in four of the last five outings, including two with more than 40. Bonner scored 20 points in back-to-back games and is likely to keep the momentum going against the Storm's struggling defense. Howard topped 45 FD points twice in four games and should have plenty of opportunity to fill the stat sheet against the Dream, who do not rebound well.

Value Picks

Stevens logged a season-high 30 minutes and finished with 26.8 DK points in the last game. Robinson made her return to action with 10.4 FD points in the previous outing and should be up for a consistent role off the bench.

