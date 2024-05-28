WNBA DFS Picks and Lineup Tips for Tuesday, May 28

WNBA Schedule Today

Phoenix Mercury at Connecticut Sun

Los Angeles Sparks at Indiana Fever

Seattle Storm at Chicago Sky

RotoWire WNBA DFS Tools

WNBA News

WNBA Lineup Optimizer

Daily Matchups (Vegas Odds, Team Efficiency, Pace, Opposing Stats)

WNBA Daily Lineups

Value Report

Team Trends

Opponent Averages

Phoenix Mercury at at

Line: Sun -7.5

O/U: 165.5

Injury Report

Note: All return dates are just estimates

Phoenix

Name Pos Injury Status Return Sug Sutton G Ankle GTD 5/28/2024 Rebecca Allen F Concussion OUT 5/29/2024 Brittney Griner C Toe OUT 6/7/2024

Connecticut

Name Pos Injury Status Return Leila Lacan G Not Injury Related OFS 5/1/2025 Abbey Hsu G Not Injury Related OUT 5/1/2025

WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy

The Mercury (3-2) saw their three-game win streak come to an end in the last outing and hope to bounce back while facing the first stop on a three-game road trip. The Sun (5-0) are the only undefeated team in the league and have a chance to build on their 3-0 home record.

Kahleah Copper is thriving in her new home, averaging a league-high 29.2 points per game on blistering 50.5 percent shooting from the field. Diana Taurasi also continues to impose her will, hitting the 20-point mark in each of the last two outings and averaging 3.8 three-pointers per game. Natasha Cloud and Sophie Cunningham have been strong offensive contributors, while Liz Dixon should continue to see more action due to injuries in the lineup.

DeWanna Bonner poured in at least 20 points in the last four outings and finished with 19 in the game before that, leading the way for her undefeated Sun. Alyssa Thomas was off to a strong start and should be ready to roll again after being ejected for delivering a hard foul after 23 minutes of action in the last game. DiJonai Carrington, Tyasha Harris and Brionna Jones are also key contributors across the stat sheet, while Rachel Banham and Tiffany Mitchell have been helpful off the bench.

Los Angeles Sparks at

Line: Fever -5.5

O/U: 165.5

Injury Report

Note: All return dates are just estimates

Los Angeles

Name Pos Injury Status Return Layshia Clarendon G Head OUT 5/30/2024 Azura Stevens F Arm OUT 6/22/2024 Julie Allemand G Ankle OFS 5/1/2025

Indiana

Name Pos Injury Status Return Damiris Dantas C Knee OUT 6/13/2024

WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy

The Sparks (1-4) are coming off back-to-back losses, including a 78-73 home loss versus the Fever last Friday. The Fever (1-6) are sitting on the second-worst record in the league but have a chance to build momentum as they kick off a three-game home stand.

Dearica Hamby leads the Sparks, averaging 20.5 points, 13.2 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.2 steals on the season. Lexie Brown, Kia Nurse and Cameron Brink have each hit the 20-point mark once and are prone to contribute across the stat sheet, especially Brink, who is averaging 10.8 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 1.2 steals and 3.2 blocks per game. Rickea Jackson is off to a promising start to her career, averaging 9.8 points and 2.4 rebounds in 23.2 minutes off the bench and delivering a high of 16 points on 5-for-7 shooting in the game before last.

The Fever are struggling as Caitlin Clark leads the way, averaging 15.4 points on 37.1 percent shooting from the field. In addition to her scoring efforts, Clark is doing a great job filling up the stat sheet with averages of 5.4 rebounds, 6.3 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.9 blocks on the season. Kelsey Mitchell, Aliyah Boston, NaLyssa Smith and Temi Fagbenle have all scored more than 15 points once this season but have not been able to stay in a groove. Kristy Wallace was off to a solid start before missing the last game, but she is expected to be back in action and should give her squad a boost.

Seattle Storm at

Line: Storm -3.5

O/U: 164.0

Injury Report

Note: All return dates are just estimates

Seattle

Name Pos Injury Status Return Mackenzie Holmes F Knee OFS 5/1/2025

Chicago

Name Pos Injury Status Return Kamilla Cardoso C Shoulder OUT 6/1/2024 Nikolina Milic C Personal OUT 5/1/2025



WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy

The Storm (3-3) are coming off back-to-back wins and hope to use the momentum to improve on their 1-2 road record. The Sky (2-2) had a two-game win streak halted in their last outing but look to get back on track facing the second game of a three-game homestand.

After missing back-to-back games, Nneka Ogwumike returned with two impressive performances and leads the Storm, averaging 21.3 points, 8.3 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 2.3 steals through her four games. Jewell Loyd scored a team season-high 32 points in the game before last and will look to pick up where she left off as a scoring machine for her squad. Skylar Diggins-Smith bounced back from two muted performances with 16 points and nine rebounds in the last game and ranks fifth in the league with an average of 6.2 assists per game.

Marina Mabrey is a step ahead as the offensive leader for the Sky and also delivers well across the stat sheet, averaging 19.3 points, 7.0 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 2.0 steals on the season. Angel Reese has been impressively consistent through her first four WNBA games, registering at least 11 points, five rebounds and a steal in each appearance. Dana Evans, Elizabeth Williams and Chennedy Carter have also been impactful on both ends of the floor.

WNBA DFS Picks Today

DraftKings

Williams surpassed 25 DK points in each outing this season, including 34 in the last game and a high of 57.5. She should fill it up against the Storm who are giving up the league's fourth-most points per game. Loyd has a high of 60.2 DK points among six outings this season and should keep the offense going against the Sky, who are giving up the league's second-highest three-point percentage to opposing guards. Williams does a great job making an impact across the stat sheet and should prosper against the Storm, who give up the league's second-most rebounds per game to opposing forwards.

Value Picks

FanDuel

Clark was limited to 21.5 FD points in the last game but reached 48 in her previous meeting with the Sparks. She should shine again in the matchup, this time with an opportunity to help her squad earn their first home win. Hamby is off to a monstrous start to the season and has a great chance to thrive against the Fever, who give up the league's most points per game to opposing forwards. Brink is off to a great start to her career, especially thanks to an ability to contribute across the stat sheet. She should find room to pad her stats against the Fever, who give up the league's third-most offensive rebounds per game.

Value Picks

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Dan Bruno plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: duelingdan.