WNBA DFS Picks and Lineup Tips for Wednesday, May 29

Written by 
Dan Bruno 
Published on May 29, 2024

WNBA Schedule Today

  • Phoenix Mercury at New York Liberty 
  • Atlanta Dream at Washington Mystics 
  • Las Vegas Aces at Minnesota Lynx 

 Phoenix Mercury at New York Liberty

Line: Liberty -13.5
O/U: 169.5

Injury Report - Mercury vs. Liberty

Note: All return dates are just estimates

Phoenix

NamePosInjuryStatusReturn
Sug SuttonGAnkleGTD5/29/2024
Rebecca AllenFConcussionOUT5/31/2024
Brittney GrinerCToeOUT6/7/2024

New York

NamePosInjuryStatusReturn
Rebekah GardnerGAchillesOFS4/1/2025
Kaitlyn DavisFNot Injury RelatedOFS5/1/2025

WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy

The Mercury (3-3) have dropped two in a row and hope to bounce back as they face the second game of a three-game road trip. The Liberty (4-2) are also on a two-game slide but return home to kick off a three-game stand with a chance to add to their 2-1 home record. 

The Mercury are coming off a rough los, where leading scorer Kahleah Copper was limited to just seven points, and second-leading scorer Diana Taurasi was held to just six points. Nonetheless, both players were dominant through the first five games and are likely to bounce back with better performances. The Mercury also need Sophie Cunningham and Natasha Cloud to keep up their solid production, while Morgan Bertsch should see another extended opportunity off the bench.

The Liberty are also looking to get back on track, and Breanna Stewart can be expected to continue to lead the way, as she is averaging 19.5 points, 9.2 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 2.7 steals and 1.7 blocks on the season. Sabrina Ionescu and Jonquel Jones are also top contributors, while Betnijah Laney-Hamilton and Courtney Vandersloot do well across the stat sheet. Kayla Thornton and Nyara Sabally should remain key figures off the bench. 

 Atlanta Dream at Washington Mystics

Line: Dream -4.0
O/U: 163.5

Injury Report - Dream vs. Mystics

Note: All return dates are just estimates

Atlanta

NamePosInjuryStatusReturn
Jordin CanadaGHandOUT5/31/2024
Iliana RupertCRestOFS4/1/2025
Nyadiew PuochFNot Injury RelatedOFS5/1/2025
Isobel BorlaseGNot Injury RelatedOFS5/1/2025
Matilde VillaGNot Injury RelatedOFS5/1/2025

Washington

NamePosInjuryStatusReturn
Shakira AustinCPersonalGTD5/29/2024
Brittney SykesGAnkleOUT5/31/2024
Bernadett HatarCNot Injury RelatedOFS5/1/2025
Nastja ClaessensGNot Injury RelatedOFS5/1/2025

WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy

The Dream (2-2) face their third road game of the season and are looking to bounce back from a loss in their last outing. The Mystics (0-6) are the only winless team remaining but have a chance to turn things around as they return home from a three-game road trip. 

Rhyne Howard is the only Dream player averaging over 20 points per game, while Allisha Gray is the squad's next-leading scorer with averages of 15.5 points, 3.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.3 steals on the season. Tina Charles and Cheyenne Parker-Tyus are also off to strong starts to the season, while Crystal Dangerfield, Aerial Powers and Naz Hillmon must look to step up off the bench. 

The Mystics continue to search for an answer to their woes, as Ariel Atkins leads the squad with averages of 12.3 points, 3.2 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 2.3 steals per game. Shakira Austin and Karlie Samuelson are the only other players averaging more than 10 points per game for Washington. Stefanie Dolson, Aaliyah Edwards, Shatori Walker-Kimbrough and Jade Melbourne have all shown flashes of offensive contribution, but the Mystics are still waiting for more consistent production throughout the lineup, as they have nine players averaging more than 15 minutes per game. 

 Las Vegas Aces at Minnesota Lynx

Line: Aces -5.5
O/U: 172.5

Injury Report - Aces vs. Lynx

Note: All return dates are just estimates

Las Vegas

NamePosInjuryStatusReturn
Chelsea GrayGLower LegOUT5/31/2024
Kierstan BellGLower LegOUT5/31/2024
Elizabeth KitleyCKneeOFS5/1/2025

Minnesota

NamePosInjuryStatusReturn
Diamond MillerGKneeOUT6/9/2024
Jessica ShepardCNot Injury RelatedOFS4/1/2025

WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy

The Aces (3-1) face their first road game of the season as they are set to kick off a three-game road trip. The Lynx (4-1) are coming off back-to-back wins and return home from a one-game road trip to begin a three-game home stand. 

The Aces' leaders have picked up right where they left off last season, as A'ja Wilson, Jackie Young and Kelsey Plum are all averaging more than 20 points per game. Wilson also continues to dominate the glass, with an average of 12.8 rebounds per game, while Young has been a strong distributor with an average of 7.8 assists per outing. Alysha Clark, Kate Martin, Kiah Stokes and Megan Gustafson also continue to do a good job chipping in to fill the gaps for the star-studded squad. 

Napheesa Collier is off to a hot start to the season, averaging 23.0 points, 10.4 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 2.8 steals and 2.2 blocks per game. Kayla McBride is the team's next-leading scorer, averaging 17.2 points per game, including a season-high 31-point performance in the last outing. Alanna Smith, Courtney Williams and Bridget Carleton have each stepped up with key contributions, while Dorka Juhasz and Natisha Hiedeman can be expected to shine off the bench. 

WNBA DFS Picks Today

DraftKings

Stewart has a great opportunity to keep rolling against the Mercury, who remain without two of their top frontcourt players. McBride is coming off a massive 31-point scoring effort and should find room to get her offense going against the Aces, who are giving up the league's most points per game to opposing guards. Howard has a great chance to continue her dominant play with a matchup against the floundering Mystics. 

Value Picks

FanDuel 

Ionescu is likely to thrive against the slumping Mercury, who are giving up the league's fourth-most points per game to opposing guards. Wilson is up for a favorable matchup against the Lynx, who give up the league's third-most points per game to opposing centers. Jones should do well against the Mercury, who continue to deal with injury trouble in the frontcourt. 

Value Picks 

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Dan Bruno plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: duelingdan.
Dan Bruno
Dan Bruno
Dan has been writing all things NBA for RotoWire since 2014. He is an active fantasy sports player, with a love for DFS. Dan is a certified Coach with the Ontario Basketball Association and is a recreation professional in his home city.
