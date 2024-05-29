WNBA DFS Picks and Lineup Tips for Wednesday, May 29

WNBA Schedule Today

Phoenix Mercury at New York Liberty

Atlanta Dream at Washington Mystics

Las Vegas Aces at Minnesota Lynx

RotoWire WNBA DFS Tools

WNBA News

WNBA Lineup Optimizer

Daily Matchups (Vegas Odds, Team Efficiency, Pace, Opposing Stats)

WNBA Daily Lineups

Value Report

Team Trends

Opponent Averages

Phoenix Mercury at at

Line: Liberty -13.5

O/U: 169.5

Injury Report - Mercury vs. Liberty

Note: All return dates are just estimates

Phoenix

Name Pos Injury Status Return Sug Sutton G Ankle GTD 5/29/2024 Rebecca Allen F Concussion OUT 5/31/2024 Brittney Griner C Toe OUT 6/7/2024

New York

Name Pos Injury Status Return Rebekah Gardner G Achilles OFS 4/1/2025 Kaitlyn Davis F Not Injury Related OFS 5/1/2025

WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy

The Mercury (3-3) have dropped two in a row and hope to bounce back as they face the second game of a three-game road trip. The Liberty (4-2) are also on a two-game slide but return home to kick off a three-game stand with a chance to add to their 2-1 home record.

The Mercury are coming off a rough los, where leading scorer Kahleah Copper was limited to just seven points, and second-leading scorer Diana Taurasi was held to just six points. Nonetheless, both players were dominant through the first five games and are likely to bounce back with better performances. The Mercury also need Sophie Cunningham and Natasha Cloud to keep up their solid production, while Morgan Bertsch should see another extended opportunity off the bench.

The Liberty are also looking to get back on track, and Breanna Stewart can be expected to continue to lead the way, as she is averaging 19.5 points, 9.2 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 2.7 steals and 1.7 blocks on the season. Sabrina Ionescu and Jonquel Jones are also top contributors, while Betnijah Laney-Hamilton and Courtney Vandersloot do well across the stat sheet. Kayla Thornton and Nyara Sabally should remain key figures off the bench.

Atlanta Dream at

Line: Dream -4.0

O/U: 163.5

Injury Report - Dream vs. Mystics

Note: All return dates are just estimates

Atlanta

Name Pos Injury Status Return Jordin Canada G Hand OUT 5/31/2024 Iliana Rupert C Rest OFS 4/1/2025 Nyadiew Puoch F Not Injury Related OFS 5/1/2025 Isobel Borlase G Not Injury Related OFS 5/1/2025 Matilde Villa G Not Injury Related OFS 5/1/2025

Washington

Name Pos Injury Status Return Shakira Austin C Personal GTD 5/29/2024 Brittney Sykes G Ankle OUT 5/31/2024 Bernadett Hatar C Not Injury Related OFS 5/1/2025 Nastja Claessens G Not Injury Related OFS 5/1/2025

WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy

The Dream (2-2) face their third road game of the season and are looking to bounce back from a loss in their last outing. The Mystics (0-6) are the only winless team remaining but have a chance to turn things around as they return home from a three-game road trip.

Rhyne Howard is the only Dream player averaging over 20 points per game, while Allisha Gray is the squad's next-leading scorer with averages of 15.5 points, 3.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.3 steals on the season. Tina Charles and Cheyenne Parker-Tyus are also off to strong starts to the season, while Crystal Dangerfield, Aerial Powers and Naz Hillmon must look to step up off the bench.

The Mystics continue to search for an answer to their woes, as Ariel Atkins leads the squad with averages of 12.3 points, 3.2 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 2.3 steals per game. Shakira Austin and Karlie Samuelson are the only other players averaging more than 10 points per game for Washington. Stefanie Dolson, Aaliyah Edwards, Shatori Walker-Kimbrough and Jade Melbourne have all shown flashes of offensive contribution, but the Mystics are still waiting for more consistent production throughout the lineup, as they have nine players averaging more than 15 minutes per game.

Las Vegas Aces at

Line: Aces -5.5

O/U: 172.5

Injury Report - Aces vs. Lynx

Note: All return dates are just estimates

Las Vegas

Name Pos Injury Status Return Chelsea Gray G Lower Leg OUT 5/31/2024 Kierstan Bell G Lower Leg OUT 5/31/2024 Elizabeth Kitley C Knee OFS 5/1/2025

Minnesota

Name Pos Injury Status Return Diamond Miller G Knee OUT 6/9/2024 Jessica Shepard C Not Injury Related OFS 4/1/2025

WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy

The Aces (3-1) face their first road game of the season as they are set to kick off a three-game road trip. The Lynx (4-1) are coming off back-to-back wins and return home from a one-game road trip to begin a three-game home stand.

The Aces' leaders have picked up right where they left off last season, as A'ja Wilson, Jackie Young and Kelsey Plum are all averaging more than 20 points per game. Wilson also continues to dominate the glass, with an average of 12.8 rebounds per game, while Young has been a strong distributor with an average of 7.8 assists per outing. Alysha Clark, Kate Martin, Kiah Stokes and Megan Gustafson also continue to do a good job chipping in to fill the gaps for the star-studded squad.

Napheesa Collier is off to a hot start to the season, averaging 23.0 points, 10.4 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 2.8 steals and 2.2 blocks per game. Kayla McBride is the team's next-leading scorer, averaging 17.2 points per game, including a season-high 31-point performance in the last outing. Alanna Smith, Courtney Williams and Bridget Carleton have each stepped up with key contributions, while Dorka Juhasz and Natisha Hiedeman can be expected to shine off the bench.

WNBA DFS Picks Today

DraftKings

Stewart has a great opportunity to keep rolling against the Mercury, who remain without two of their top frontcourt players. McBride is coming off a massive 31-point scoring effort and should find room to get her offense going against the Aces, who are giving up the league's most points per game to opposing guards. Howard has a great chance to continue her dominant play with a matchup against the floundering Mystics.

Value Picks

FanDuel

Ionescu is likely to thrive against the slumping Mercury, who are giving up the league's fourth-most points per game to opposing guards. Wilson is up for a favorable matchup against the Lynx, who give up the league's third-most points per game to opposing centers. Jones should do well against the Mercury, who continue to deal with injury trouble in the frontcourt.

Value Picks

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Dan Bruno plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: duelingdan.