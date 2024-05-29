WNBA DFS Picks and Lineup Tips for Wednesday, May 29

WNBA Schedule Today
- Phoenix Mercury at New York Liberty
- Atlanta Dream at Washington Mystics
- Las Vegas Aces at Minnesota Lynx
RotoWire WNBA DFS Tools
Daily Matchups (Vegas Odds, Team Efficiency, Pace, Opposing Stats)
Phoenix Mercury at New York Liberty
Line: Liberty -13.5
O/U: 169.5
Injury Report - Mercury vs. Liberty
Note: All return dates are just estimates
Phoenix
|Name
|Pos
|Injury
|Status
|Return
|Sug Sutton
|G
|Ankle
|GTD
|5/29/2024
|Rebecca Allen
|F
|Concussion
|OUT
|5/31/2024
|Brittney Griner
|C
|Toe
|OUT
|6/7/2024
New York
|Name
|Pos
|Injury
|Status
|Return
|Rebekah Gardner
|G
|Achilles
|OFS
|4/1/2025
|Kaitlyn Davis
|F
|Not Injury Related
|OFS
|5/1/2025
WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy
The Mercury (3-3) have dropped two in a row and hope to bounce back as they face the second game of a three-game road trip. The Liberty (4-2) are also on a two-game slide but return home to kick off a three-game stand with a chance to add to their 2-1 home record.
The Mercury are coming off a rough los, where leading scorer Kahleah Copper was limited to just seven points, and second-leading scorer Diana Taurasi was held to just six points. Nonetheless, both players were dominant through the first five games and are likely to bounce back with better performances. The Mercury also need Sophie Cunningham and Natasha Cloud to keep up their solid production, while Morgan Bertsch should see another extended opportunity off the bench.
The Liberty are also looking to get back on track, and Breanna Stewart can be expected to continue to lead the way, as she is averaging 19.5 points, 9.2 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 2.7 steals and 1.7 blocks on the season. Sabrina Ionescu and Jonquel Jones are also top contributors, while Betnijah Laney-Hamilton and Courtney Vandersloot do well across the stat sheet. Kayla Thornton and Nyara Sabally should remain key figures off the bench.
Atlanta Dream at Washington Mystics
Line: Dream -4.0
O/U: 163.5
Injury Report - Dream vs. Mystics
Note: All return dates are just estimates
Atlanta
|Name
|Pos
|Injury
|Status
|Return
|Jordin Canada
|G
|Hand
|OUT
|5/31/2024
|Iliana Rupert
|C
|Rest
|OFS
|4/1/2025
|Nyadiew Puoch
|F
|Not Injury Related
|OFS
|5/1/2025
|Isobel Borlase
|G
|Not Injury Related
|OFS
|5/1/2025
|Matilde Villa
|G
|Not Injury Related
|OFS
|5/1/2025
Washington
|Name
|Pos
|Injury
|Status
|Return
|Shakira Austin
|C
|Personal
|GTD
|5/29/2024
|Brittney Sykes
|G
|Ankle
|OUT
|5/31/2024
|Bernadett Hatar
|C
|Not Injury Related
|OFS
|5/1/2025
|Nastja Claessens
|G
|Not Injury Related
|OFS
|5/1/2025
WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy
The Dream (2-2) face their third road game of the season and are looking to bounce back from a loss in their last outing. The Mystics (0-6) are the only winless team remaining but have a chance to turn things around as they return home from a three-game road trip.
Rhyne Howard is the only Dream player averaging over 20 points per game, while Allisha Gray is the squad's next-leading scorer with averages of 15.5 points, 3.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.3 steals on the season. Tina Charles and Cheyenne Parker-Tyus are also off to strong starts to the season, while Crystal Dangerfield, Aerial Powers and Naz Hillmon must look to step up off the bench.
The Mystics continue to search for an answer to their woes, as Ariel Atkins leads the squad with averages of 12.3 points, 3.2 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 2.3 steals per game. Shakira Austin and Karlie Samuelson are the only other players averaging more than 10 points per game for Washington. Stefanie Dolson, Aaliyah Edwards, Shatori Walker-Kimbrough and Jade Melbourne have all shown flashes of offensive contribution, but the Mystics are still waiting for more consistent production throughout the lineup, as they have nine players averaging more than 15 minutes per game.
Las Vegas Aces at Minnesota Lynx
Line: Aces -5.5
O/U: 172.5
Injury Report - Aces vs. Lynx
Note: All return dates are just estimates
Las Vegas
|Name
|Pos
|Injury
|Status
|Return
|Chelsea Gray
|G
|Lower Leg
|OUT
|5/31/2024
|Kierstan Bell
|G
|Lower Leg
|OUT
|5/31/2024
|Elizabeth Kitley
|C
|Knee
|OFS
|5/1/2025
Minnesota
|Name
|Pos
|Injury
|Status
|Return
|Diamond Miller
|G
|Knee
|OUT
|6/9/2024
|Jessica Shepard
|C
|Not Injury Related
|OFS
|4/1/2025
WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy
The Aces (3-1) face their first road game of the season as they are set to kick off a three-game road trip. The Lynx (4-1) are coming off back-to-back wins and return home from a one-game road trip to begin a three-game home stand.
The Aces' leaders have picked up right where they left off last season, as A'ja Wilson, Jackie Young and Kelsey Plum are all averaging more than 20 points per game. Wilson also continues to dominate the glass, with an average of 12.8 rebounds per game, while Young has been a strong distributor with an average of 7.8 assists per outing. Alysha Clark, Kate Martin, Kiah Stokes and Megan Gustafson also continue to do a good job chipping in to fill the gaps for the star-studded squad.
Napheesa Collier is off to a hot start to the season, averaging 23.0 points, 10.4 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 2.8 steals and 2.2 blocks per game. Kayla McBride is the team's next-leading scorer, averaging 17.2 points per game, including a season-high 31-point performance in the last outing. Alanna Smith, Courtney Williams and Bridget Carleton have each stepped up with key contributions, while Dorka Juhasz and Natisha Hiedeman can be expected to shine off the bench.
WNBA DFS Picks Today
DraftKings
- Breanna Stewart ($11,100)
- Kayla McBride ($8,600)
- Rhyne Howard ($10,400)
Stewart has a great opportunity to keep rolling against the Mercury, who remain without two of their top frontcourt players. McBride is coming off a massive 31-point scoring effort and should find room to get her offense going against the Aces, who are giving up the league's most points per game to opposing guards. Howard has a great chance to continue her dominant play with a matchup against the floundering Mystics.
Value Picks
- Kate Martin ($4,600)
- Haley Jones ($4,900)
FanDuel
- Sabrina Ionescu ($7,000)
- A'ja Wilson ($9,400)
- Jonquel Jones ($6,900)
Ionescu is likely to thrive against the slumping Mercury, who are giving up the league's fourth-most points per game to opposing guards. Wilson is up for a favorable matchup against the Lynx, who give up the league's third-most points per game to opposing centers. Jones should do well against the Mercury, who continue to deal with injury trouble in the frontcourt.
Value Picks
- Sophie Cunningham ($5,300)
- Myisha Hines-Allen ($4,100)