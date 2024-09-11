WNBA DFS Picks and Lineup Tips for Wednesday, September 11

WNBA Schedule Today

Las Vegas Aces at Indiana Fever

Washington Mystics at Chicago Sky

Seattle Storm at Los Angeles Sparks

Line: Aces -3.5

O/U: 177.5

Injury Report - Aces vs. Fever

Note: All return dates are just estimates

Las Vegas

Player Pos Injury Status Return Elizabeth Kitley C Knee OFS 5/1/2025

Indiana

No injuries to report.

WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy

The Aces have turned things around lately, winning four times in the past five games, and they're playing much better defensively.

The Fever are coming off a 104-100 overtime victory against the Dream on Sunday, and Indiana has hit the century mark in three of the past five games. This has been a fast-paced team lately, and their key players have seen plenty of minutes. Your DFS lineup, especially on a three-game slate, should include plenty of Aces and Fever players Wednesday night.

In two games against Caitlin Clark and the Fever this season, the Aces are averaging 93.5 points per game while allowing just 74.5 points per game. A'ja Wilson has averaged 28.5 points, 12.0 rebounds and 3.0 blocks per game over her two appearances against the Fever this year.

Don't forget about Aliyah Boston, who has been on fire lately. She has averaged 24.7 points, 10.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game over her last three appearances. She also had 18 points and 11 boards in her most recent meeting with the Aces on July 2 in Las Vegas.

In that meeting in early July, Kelsey Plum went off for 34 points while going 11-for-20 from the floor. She knocked down six three-pointers while adding six boards, five assists and a steal. Again, DFS managers will want to go with plenty of Aces and Fever players.

at Chicago Sky Washington Mysticsat Chicago Sky

Line: Sky -1.5

O/U: 160.5

Injury Report - Mystics vs. Sky

Note: All return dates are just estimates

Washington

Player Pos Injury Status Return Shakira Austin C Ankle OUT 9/13/2024 Nastja Claessens G Not Injury Related OFS 5/1/2025 Bernadett Hatar C Not Injury Related OFS 5/1/2025

Chicago

Name Pos Injury Status Return Diamond DeShields F Ankle OUT 9/13/2024 Nikolina Milic C Personal OFS 5/1/2025 Angel Reese F Wrist OFS 5/1/2025 Elizabeth Williams C Knee OFS 5/1/2025

WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy

The Mystics and Aces are jostling for one playoff spot while trying to hold off the Dream in a three-way chase for the No. 8 seed.

Washington won't have to worry about rookie Angel Reese, as she is now done for the season due to wrist surgery. The Mystics have turned it up on offense lately, scoring at least 85 points in three of their last four games. The team held its own in a 78-71 loss to Minnesota on Sunday. Brittney Sykes led the way with 13 points, while Ariel Atkins was good for 12 points with four assists, three rebounds and three steals while knocking down two three-pointers.

With Shakira Austin still sidelined, Stefanie Dolson will once again get the starting nod at center. She had 11 points with seven rebounds, two assists and three triples in 25 minutes against the Lynx.

For the Sky, they did fine Sunday against Dallas, winning 92-77 without Reese, but the Wings have struggled defensively this year. Isabelle Harrison and Michaela Onyenwere are starting at forward, and Harrison was good for 21 points, nine rebounds and a block while hitting 9-of-18 from the field, more than filling the void of Reese. Harrison is certainly worth considering in DFS lineups. Kamilla Cardoso went for 10 points and 11 rebounds for a double-double while adding two blocks. She is an intriguing frontcourt option for DFS players.

Seattle Storm at Los Angeles Sparks

Line: Storm -11

O/U: 163.5

Injury Report - Storm vs. Sparks

Note: All return dates are just estimates

Seattle

Player Pos Injury Status Return Mackenzie Holmes F Knee OFS 5/1/2025

Los Angeles

WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy

The Sparks were blown out, 86-66, at home against the Sun on Tuesday night, and they face a quick turnaround in the second half of a back-to-back set. Los Angeles has struggled on offense recently while giving up at least 79 points in eight consecutive games. Given the Sparks' recent struggles, Storm players are worth considering in DFS lineups.

These teams met in Los Angeles on July 16, with the Storm winning 89-83. In two meetings this season, Seattle has averaged 92.0 points per game while allowing 81.0 points per game. The games are exciting, high-scoring and productive for Storm players.

Jewell Loyd posted 30 points on 8-of-18 shooting in the most recent meeting against Los Angeles while hitting three triples, seven assists and six rebounds. Nneka Ogwumike ended up with 23 points, 10 rebounds, six steals and four assists in 36 minutes.

Loyd has tallied at least 16 points in nine of her 10 appearances since the Olympic break while going for at least four assists in six of the past seven outings. She also has three or more three-pointers in three of four appearances in September while going for at least two triples eight of her 10 appearances since the break.

If you're considering Sparks players for DFS lineups, Azura Stevens was good for 10 points and 17 rebounds against the Sun in Tuesday's loss, and she could be a strong value play in the second end of the back-to-back.

WNBA DFS Picks Today

FanDuel

We discussed Boston above, but at this price, she is a tremendous bargain. She has averaged 24.8 points, 10.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists over her last three appearances, and she has also posted two steals and two blocked shots in that three-game span. Boston is often overlooked because of the presence of Caitlin Clark, but Boston is a special player. Loyd is looking to get the job done against the Sparks. The last time she faced them, Loyd dropped 30 points with seven assists and six rebounds while hitting three three-pointers in 36 minutes in the 89-83 win on July 16. Loyd's teammate, Ogwumike, has averaged 13.3 points and 7.8 rebounds over four appearances in September, so keep rolling with her, especially against her former team.

Stevens comes with a mid-tier salary, and she has been inconsistent recently. She had 10 points and 17 rebounds against Connecticut on Tuesday. She has faced Seattle just once this season, going for 24 points and 15 rebounds on July 16.

Value Plays

DraftKings

We mentioned Plum's production in her most recent meeting with the Fever. She has been tearing it up in September as well, averaging 22.7 points, 4.3 assists and 2.7 rebounds over her last three appearances, and she has hit at least three three-pointers in each of her last four outings. Dolson should get the starting nod at center with Shakira Austin still nursing her ankle injury. Dolson went for 11 points and seven rebounds Sunday against Minnesota, and she had three triples in 25 minutes. She is a 6-foot-5 center who can step out and hit several three-pointers per game. If you're looking for a cheap scoring option, keep an eye on Vanloo. She is averaging 10.0 points, 4.0 assists and 2.7 rebounds over her last three appearances while hitting eight three-pointers over that span.

Value Plays

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.