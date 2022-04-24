FanDuel MLB: Sunday Targets

This article is part of our FanDuel MLB series.

If your DFS lineups have to be in by 1:10 p.m. ET anyway, why not play a full-slate contest? There may not be as many available, but they are out there and you can also use these recommendations for an early-game or late-afternoon slate. Everybody benefits! Especially if my DFS recommendations hit. Let's get to it!

Pitching

Logan Webb, SF at WAS ($10,300): Webb remade himself as a pitcher last season by managing a 2.71 FIP while also striking out 9.59 batters per nine. Through three games this season, he's posted a 2.47 FIP. The Nats were middling offensively last year and are in the same spot this season, but I believe in Webb for most matchups.

Robbie Ray, SEA vs. KC ($9,800): Ray won the Cy Young last season while producing a 2.84 ERA. He's also struck out 11.12 batters per nine innings over his career. His numbers this year don't look great, but that's mostly due to one bad start. The Royals are down in the bottom-three in runs scored, so this will be a chance for Ray to improve his stats.

Justin Steele, CHC vs. PIT ($7,500): If Steele can go five innings, I expect him to pick up the win. It's that simple. The Pirates ranked last in runs scored last year and just lost 21-0 to the Cubs. Steele has been a mediocre pitcher over his career, but a mediocre start is all you may need for a big DFS payoff.

Top Targets

We probably shouldn't vote on the National League Rookie of the Year award just yet. But if we did, Seiya Suzuki ($3,900) would presumably win unanimously. The Japanese transplant has crushed it in MLB slashing .372/.517./.721 to start his career. Now he faces JT Brubaker, who has a 7.30 ERA through three starts.

Bats don't come much steadier than the one swung by Paul Goldschmidt ($3,200). I have no concern about his slow start, especially with a lefty on the mound. Goldschmidt has recorded a 1.034 OPS versus left-handed pitchers since 2020. Nick Lodolo is a southpaw, and the rookie has produced an 8.00 ERA in two starts.

Bargain Bats

As a rookie, Andrew Vaughn ($2,900) struggled to find his footing at the plate. This season has been a different story slashing .306/.375/.611 with three home runs. Chris Archer is also off to a solid start, but he has a track record that warrants skepticism based on a 4.63 ERA since 2018. He's really only had one good appearance this year considering he allowed four hits, three walks, and two runs in 4.1 innings against the Royals during his second start.

Provided a lefty isn't on the mound, Seth Brown ($2,400) provides some upside. He slugged .498 against righties last season while hitting 19 of his 20 home runs in those matchups. Spencer Howard allowed four long balls over three innings in his first start of the season, which helped add to his career 7.36 ERA.

Stacks to Consider

Yankees vs. Aaron Civale: Aaron Judge ($3,500), DJ LeMahieu ($3,100), Anthony Rizzo ($3,500)

Last year, Civale's 3.82 ERA was undercut by his 4.84 FIP. Through two starts this season, his ERA is at 6.14 ERA and the FIP is "only" 4.67. He's also allowed righties to hit .282 against since 2020, even though he's a righty.

Judge flashed that big-time power again in 2021 by hitting 39 homers runs. He's slugged .554 over his career, so things tend to go well when he makes contact. LeMahieu struggled last season and watched his average and slugging percentage dip. He's bouncing back a bit hitting .289 and slugging .404. LeMahieu has also registered a .389 OBP, which is important for someone who tends to lead off. Rizzo also knows how to get on base with a career .369 OBP. The lefty has also hit at least 22 home runs in MLB's last eight full seasons.

Angels vs. Chris Ellis: Jared Walsh ($3,600), Anthony Rendon ($3,200), Brandon Marsh ($3,000)

Ellis' peripherals belie his career 1.82 ERA. He's managed a career 4.49 FIP, and there's probably a reason why he's 29, has pitched only 34.2 career MLB innings, and is in the fifth spot in the Baltimore rotation only due to injuries. I'll happily stack the Angels' bats against him. It's always nice to roster Walsh against a righty having posted a .997 OPS since 2020 to go with a .603 slugging percentage. Rendon is still waiting to regain his 2019-20 form, but he has picked up two homers and two stolen bases. Prior to 2021, his career slash line was .290/.372/.490. I trust Rendon can turn it around. Marsh has taken his game to a new level by slashing .306/.400/.556. He's also been hitting better against righties, and also at home.

Mariners vs. Carlos Hernandez: Ty France ($3,800), J.P. Crawford ($3,000), Jarred Kelenic ($2,600)

After being in and out of the bullpen his first two seasons, Hernandez has been in the rotation this year. Through two starts, he's posted a 7.27 ERA. And over Hernandez's career, the FIP sits at 4.44. The Mariners made moves for a playoff push this offseason, and they boast a lineup with many good options for a stack.

France has become one of the majors' best hitters for average. Since 2020, he's hit .294 and is starting to display some power slugging .610 to start this campaign. The lefty Crawford took a step forward last season when he hit .273, but this year he's managed a .340/.460/.560 slash line. Kelenic has not yet put it together at the MLB level, but he's a lefty and has two home runs and three stolen bases.

