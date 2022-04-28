MLB FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week

This article is part of our MLB FAAB Factor series.

Eric Lauer , Brewers: Lauer sputtered against the Orioles to begin the season, but he's now posted quality starts in his last two outings. He allowed just one run to earn his first win of the year against the Pirates on April 18, and he was dominant on Sunday Night Baseball this week with a career-high 13 strikeouts in a no-decision. The left-hander posted a solid 3.19 ERA in 24 appearances (20 starts) last year, and he's demonstrated effective pitching early in 2022. FAAB: $9

This FAAB article is in addition to the AL and NL FAAB articles that run Sunday. Bids are based on a $100 FAAB budget. Throughout the season, this column will have two goals:

1. Identify FAAB targets for fantasy managers in leagues with Thursday FAAB.

2. Offer a preview of FAAB targets ahead of Sunday's columns.

Despite concerns about the baseball early in 2022, several starting pitchers have showcased plenty of potential recently and are worth considering in most fantasy formats. While under-the-radar closers have been less common this week, plenty of position players have swung hot bats recently. Some of the position players are better viewed as short-term options, but some should have a chance to maintain their production throughout the year.

Starting Pitcher

Eric Lauer, Brewers: Lauer sputtered against the Orioles to begin the season, but he's now posted quality starts in his last two outings. He allowed just one run to earn his first win of the year against the Pirates on April 18, and he was dominant on Sunday Night Baseball this week with a career-high 13 strikeouts in a no-decision. The left-hander posted a solid 3.19 ERA in 24 appearances (20 starts) last year, and he's demonstrated effective pitching early in 2022. FAAB: $9

Miles Mikolas, Cardinals: Mikolas hasn't forced many whiffs early in 2022, as his 8.3 percent swinging-strike rate leaves something to be desired. However, the right-hander has been successful at limiting runs, as he's posted a 1.21 ERA and 0.94 WHIP in 22.1 innings in his first four starts of the season. After logging a 4.17 ERA in his last two seasons, Mikolas has returned to form in 2022 despite earning just one win in his first four outings. FAAB: $8

Dylan Bundy, Twins: Bundy hasn't lasted longer than 5.1 innings in any of his first three starts of the year, but he's picked up three consecutive wins while allowing just one run in 15.1 innings. The right-hander earned just two wins while posting a career-high 6.06 ERA with the Angels last year, but he's turned things around early in his time with the Twins, posting a 0.59 ERA, 0.72 WHIP and 12:1 K:BB. Bundy appears to have decent job security in Minnesota's rotation and has transformed into a strong fantasy option following several lackluster seasons. FAAB: $7

Cristian Javier, Astros: Javier's first three appearances of the year came as a long reliever, and he logged a 38.7 percent strikeout rate in 8.1 scoreless innings during that time. He entered the rotation Wednesday against the Rangers and earned the win by allowing two runs on four hits and two walks while striking out four in five innings. The Astros likely are rolling with a six-man rotation to use Javier as a starter, so he has increased fantasy value to complement his stellar results early in the season. FAAB: $6

Daniel Lynch, Royals: Lynch struggled in his season debut, allowing six runs in five innings to take the loss against the Cardinals, but he's bounced back by tossing 11 scoreless innings in his last two outings to earn back-to-back wins. He's improved his strikeout rate (23.5 percent) and walk rate (5.9 percent) from a year ago, and the southpaw presents some upside in deeper leagues if he can limit his rough outings. FAAB: $6

Jordan Montgomery, Yankees: Montgomery's season debut was cut short by a knee injury, but he's lasted at least five innings in his last three starts. The lefty's 18.3 percent strikeout rate leaves something to be desired, but he's limited hard contact en route to a 2.70 ERA and 0.95 WHIP in 20 innings. While Montgomery's strikeout numbers don't jump off the page, his 2.60 FIP suggests his results might be sustainable if he can continue to limit hard contact. FAAB: $5

Paul Blackburn, Athletics: Blackburn has been the definition of consistent early in 2022, as his first four starts have all been five innings, and he's posted a 1.35 ERA and 0.80 WHIP in 20 innings while going 3-0. The right-hander appears to have decent job security in the Athletics' rotation due to a lack of viable alternatives, but he recorded a 7.60 ERA in the last four seasons, so his early-season success might not continue for a full season. Even if Blackburn maintains his starting role and has some success, his potential for wins is somewhat limited with the rebuilding Athletics. FAAB: $3

Relief Pitcher

Jorge Lopez, Orioles: Lopez appears to have earned the primary closer's job in Baltimore, as he's converted all three of his save chances in the last week. The right-hander gave up two runs in two-thirds of an inning against Milwaukee on April 13, but he's tossed 6.1 scoreless innings in five appearances since. While the Orioles aren't expected to be particularly competitive in 2022, Lopez is gaining increased job security in the ninth inning. FAAB: $7

Emilio Pagan, Twins: Pagan was charged with his first blown save in 2022 during his most recent appearance, but he had picked up saves in his two prior outings and is now 2-for-3 this season. The Twins also have Tyler Duffey and Jhoan Duran available for ninth-inning work, especially if Pagan struggles, but the former Padre appears to be the favorite for save chances early in his stint with his new club. FAAB: $5

Dany Jimenez, Athletics: Jimenez is more of a short-term option for saves, as most of his ninth-inning work has come while Lou Trivino has been on the COVID-19 injured list. However, the 28-year-old Jimenez has been effective in the first few weeks of the season, tossing seven scoreless frames while converting all three of his save chances. Trivino is a strong candidate to reclaim closing duties once he's cleared to return, but Jimenez should have a chance to have a ninth-inning role if Trivino struggles. FAAB: $3

Catcher

Jonah Heim, Rangers: Heim didn't have consistent playing time in the first few games of the season, but he's had more at-bats recently since he now has three extra-base hits in 10 appearances this season. The Rangers also have Mitch Garver behind the plate, but the team will likely find ways to utilize Garver as a designated hitter if Heim continues to swing a hot bat. The 26-year-old has a 1.044 OPS with two home runs, nine RBIs and eight runs this year and is a decent fantasy option, at least on a short-term basis, once he returns from the paternity list. FAAB: $2

First Base

Patrick Wisdom, Cubs: Strikeouts have been a concern for Wisdom early in his major league career, and he has a 36.2 percent strikeout rate in his first 17 appearances in 2022. In spite of his strikeout issues, the 30-year-old has an .808 OPS with three homers, 13 RBIs and 11 runs this season, and he's reached base in 10 of his last 11 appearances. Wisdom's strikeout concerns certainly hamper his fantasy value, but his run-producing ability helps to alleviate those concerns. FAAB: $4

Daniel Vogelbach, Pirates: Vogelbach is in the midst of a nine-game on-base streak in which he's batted .290/.405/.548 with two home runs, two doubles, six runs and four RBIs. The 29-year-old's run-producing capabilities are inconsistent as part of the Pirates' lackluster lineup, but he's displayed decent power early in the season. He hit just .209 in his first six major-league seasons, but he's a decent fill-in option who has gotten on base consistently in recent games. FAAB: $2

Second Base

Wilmer Flores, Giants: Flores' nine-game on-base streak ended Wednesday against Oakland when he went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts, but he's still produced plenty of runs recently. In the 30-year-old's last 10 appearances, he's slashed .289/.357/.447 with a home run, three doubles, eight RBIs and seven runs. While Flores' power numbers have ticked down slightly after posting a career-high .515 slugging percentage in 2020, he still has decent on-base and run-producing abilities. FAAB: $4

Jorge Mateo, Orioles: Mateo hasn't turned heads with his production at the plate early in the season, but he's had a green light on the basepaths with a league-leading seven steals in 17 games. He was successful on his first seven steal attempts but was caught stealing in Wednesday's loss to the Yankees. While the 26-year-old won't provide fantasy managers with much power or run production, his abundance of stolen bases early in 2022 makes him a worthy fantasy consideration. FAAB: $3

Santiago Espinal, Blue Jays: Espinal has hit exclusively in the bottom third of the Blue Jays' potent lineup, but he's swung a hot bat recently and has carved out consistent playing time. He's started in five of the last six games and went 7-for-18 with two homers, two doubles, five RBIs, four runs and two walks during that time. Espinal has less speed than some of his middle-infield counterparts, but as long as he continues to reach base, he should have plenty of chances to produce runs for the Blue Jays. FAAB: $2

Third Base

Alec Bohm, Phillies: Bohm's playing time was a question heading into the season since Bryson Stott was in the fold, but the 25-year-old Bohm has started 10 of the last 11 games, while Bohm was sent down Monday. He's earned more playing time by batting .333/.385/.452 with a homer, 12 RBIs and eight runs this season while hitting mainly in the bottom third of the order. Bohm hit just .247 last year, but he has fantasy potential if his 2022 output is closer to what he displayed in 2020. FAAB: $5

Joey Wendle, Marlins: Wendle has served in a strong side of a platoon early in the season, but he's put up four multi-hit performances in his last seven appearances. During that time, he's hit .333 with a homer, three doubles, four runs, four RBIs and two steals. The 32-year-old had somewhat limited upside with the Rays last year by batting .265/.319/.422 with 11 homers, 73 runs, 54 RBIs and eight stolen bases, but he's showcased slightly more potential at the plate early in 2022. FAAB: $3

Shortstop

J.P. Crawford, Mariners: Crawford has carved out a spot in the heart of the Seattle order recently. The 25-year-old has a six-game hitting streak in which he's hit .400 with three home runs, a double, seven RBIs and four runs. He has four multi-hit performances in the last six games and has struck out just 6.5 percent of the time this season. While Crawford's 28.8 percent hard-hit rate isn't strong, he should continue to see plenty of playing time and is a decent source of runs and RBI. FAAB: $5

Isiah Kiner-Falefa, Yankees: Kiner-Falefa reached base in his last 10 appearances and hit .382 with two doubles, six runs, five RBIs and two stolen bases. It wasn't very clear how the Yankees' infield distribution would play out prior to the season, but Kiner-Falefa has had an everyday role near the bottom of the order. The 27-year-old has a lackluster .355 career slugging percentage, but he stole 20 bases last year and has been a decent source of run production early in 2022. FAAB: $3

Outfield

Taylor Ward, Angels: Ward entered Wednesday's game against the Guardians having reached base in his last seven appearances, and he improved his production by finishing a single shy of the cycle against Cleveland. In his last eight outings, the outfielder has slashed .429/.543/.893 with three homers, a triple, two doubles, 11 runs and eight RBIs. Prior to Ward's season debut, manager Joe Maddon insisted the 28-year-old would be the Angels' everyday right fielder. Maddon has followed through on the sentiment, and Ward has responded by turning into one of the hottest hitters in baseball since returning to the field. FAAB: $10

Charlie Blackmon, Rockies: Blackmon's results have declined since averaging 31.8 home runs per year from 2016 to 2019, but he's maintained consistent playing time for Colorado while hitting near the top of the order. The 35-year-old has displayed plenty of power recently, slashing .355/.394/.774 with four home runs, a double, 10 runs, seven RBIs and a stolen base in his last eight appearances. Fantasy managers likely shouldn't expect the results he had in his prime, but Blackmon is still worthy of consideration since he plays his home games at hitter-friendly Coors Field and has a prominent spot in the Rockies' revamped lineup. FAAB: $6

Brandon Marsh, Angels: Marsh was somewhat disappointing during his first taste of major-league action last year, and he has split playing time in the outfield with Jo Adell early in 2022. However, Marsh has been effective recently, hitting .350 with a home run, two doubles, six RBIs, three runs and a steal in his last eight appearances. While the 24-year-old hasn't had the everyday role that Ward has had, Marsh has hit mainly in the heart of the order and has run-producing potential if the Angels continue to perform well offensively. FAAB: $4