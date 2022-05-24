DraftKings MLB: Tuesday Breakdown

This article is part of our DraftKings MLB series.

Tuesday is full of viable starting pitching, meaning hitter roster rates will likely cluster around a few teams. That makes cash game builds fairly straight forward, but opens a lot of contrarian build possibilities in tournaments.

Pitchers

There are seven pitchers priced above $9,000, and none stand out in a particularly negative way. Zac Gallen ($9,300) is my favorite option of the group, based primarily on his matchup against a weak Royals lineup. His strikeout rate is less impressive than other aces available, so he's best fit for cash games. It's impossible to not at least mention Corbin Burnes ($10,100) who is the only pitcher priced in five digits. He faces San Diego, which has been a middling offense so far. The price is high, but Burnes has reached at least 25 DK points in five of his eight starts. Kevin Gausman ($9,500) is also worth mentioning as he catches the Cardinals in a pitcher-friendly environment, though I'd prefer both Gallen and Burnes if searching for floor.

Dropping down a tier, two pitchers stand out in the 8K range: Framber Valdez ($8,200) and Jordan Montgomery ($8,000). Valdez has logged a quality start in each of his last six starts and squares off against a mediocre – yet unintimidating – Guardians lineup. He has only a 19.7 percent strikeout rate, so the ceiling is limited. Montgomery has a similar strikeout rate and one of the best matchups in the league against the Orioles.

There are also three cheap pitchers to take note of. Blake Snell ($7,300) is frustrating due to his lack of control and inability to work deep into games, but he racks up strikeouts at such a prolific rate that he is capable of racking up DK points in a hurry. Sonny Gray ($6,800) is fully stretched out and is facing a Detroit offense that has the second-worst wOBA in the league. He may be my favorite pitcher of the pool when considering value. George Kirby ($6,000) is near punt-play territory. His last two starts haven't lived up to the hype, but his talent level fair out-paces his price. He also gets the first gimme matchup up his career against Oakland.

Top Hitters

The Tigers' rotation is depleted by injuries, which makes them a common staff to target. Beau Brieske takes the hill Tuesday, and he has 2.4 HR/9 while maintaining just a 3.5 K-BB%. Carlos Correa ($5,400) has reached base but while not hitting for much power since his return from a finger injury, but he's in a good spot to change that Tuesday.

Josiah Gray is homer prone in general, but he has allowed 2.8 HR/9 to southpaws across 50.2 innings without the handedness advantage. Freddie Freeman ($5,500) is a viable centerpiece of lineups as a result.

The Astros' hitters are all worth targeting Tuesday as Zach Plesac has just a 13.8 K%, lowest among the player pool (with a reasonable sample). Yordan Alvarez ($5,600) has remained productive despite experiencing a relative power outage in his his recent starts.

Value Hitters

Pavin Smith ($3,400) has shown increased power in the first two months of the season, slugging five home runs across 144 plate appearances. In contrast, he hit 11 in 545 plate appearances last campaign. He's still priced like a slap hitter, but his bat hasn't played that way of late.

Nolan Gorman ($2,200) has a tough matchup against Kevin Gausman, but it's worth mentioning him as a punt play due to the potential to pay a high price for starting pitching. He's already hitting second in the order and his .368 ISO and .441 wOBA with Triple-A Memphis illustrate that he has plenty of pop in his bat.

The Mariners offer a pair of under-priced outfielders. Julio Rodriguez ($3,500) is turning the corner at the plate but remains at a very reasonable price point. Meanwhile, Kyle Lewis ($3,200) is expected to re-join the team Tuesday and maintained a 1.150 OPS during his seven-game rehab assignment with Triple-A Tacoma.

Stacks to Consider

Minnesota Twins vs. Beau Brieske: Byron Buxton ($5,900), Luis Arraez ($3,600), Carlos Correa ($5,400), Jorge Polanco ($5,000)

Brieske is a pretty easy pitcher to target on this slate, as he has allowed multiple home runs in three of his five starts and owns a 3.5 K-BB%. The downside is that the Twins are likely to be popular and that the prices of the players at the top of the order are steadily increasing. However, the roster rates of pitchers could be spread out enough that I'd be willing to roster more popular stacks and Minnesota is in a great spot to put up offense.

Houston Astros vs. Zach Plesac: Jose Altuve ($5,700), Michael Brantley ($4,000), Alex Bregman ($5,000), Yordan Alvarez ($5,600)

I'm used to discussing the prohibitive cost of the Astros' stack – and it is still pricy – but this pairing checks only $400 more expensive than the Twins. Given the ability to pay down for value pitching, it's extremely easy to roster the Houston lineup when using one of Sonny Gray or George Kirby. The matchup is very attractive because Plesac doesn't miss bats, and the Astros are capable of making a lot of loud contact.

Seattle Mariners vs. James Kaprielian: Ty France ($3,700), J.P. Crawford ($4,100), Julio Rodriguez ($3,500), Eugenio Suarez ($4,200)

The Mariners are a middling offense as compared to either of the two teams already recommended and that's reflected in their prices. However, Kaprielian fits the criteria we look for in pitchers: a high walk rate, a low strikeout rate and a high home run rate. This is a stack that isn't likely to be popular and will allow builds that will fit a potentially under rostered Corbin Burnes (or other top-priced ace).

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Dan Marcus plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: marcusd91 DraftKings: dmarcus87.