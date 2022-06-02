MLB FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week

This article is part of our MLB FAAB Factor series.

Aaron Ashby , Brewers: Ashby was in the column last week, but he warrants consideration in leagues where he remains available after he struck out a season-high 12 batters while allowing just one run in six innings to earn the win over the Cubs on Tuesday. The left-hander took on a rotation role when Freddy Peralta (lat) landed on the 15-day injured list and appears poised to maintain a starting job with Peralta expected to miss significant time. Ashby has posted a stellar 0.54 ERA, 26:5 K:BB and 0.84 WHIP in 16.2 innings over his last four outings, and Peralta's injury update creates more long-term fantasy value for Ashby. FAAB: $9

Prospects continue to make their way to the majors with mixed results, while there are also plenty of veteran options who have outperformed expectations recently. Widely available options for reliable save chances remain somewhat limited, but Ken Giles appears to be trending toward a return for the Mariners after missing significant time over the last few years.

This FAAB article is in addition to the AL and NL FAAB articles that run Sunday. Bids are based on a $100 FAAB budget. Throughout the season, this column will have two goals:

1. Identify FAAB targets for fantasy managers in leagues with Thursday FAAB.

2. Offer a preview of FAAB targets ahead of Sunday's columns.

Starting Pitcher

Keegan Thompson, Cubs: Thompson began the season as a multi-inning reliever for the Cubs, but he's been successful in his transition to a starting role. The 27-year-old has earned wins in all three of his starts and has posted a 1.38 ERA, 13:1 K:BB and 0.92 WHIP in 13 innings during that time. Thompson's 10.8 percent swinging-strike rate doesn't jump off the page, but he's been a reliable pitcher all year and should have some job security as a starter while Wade Miley (shoulder) and Drew Smyly (oblique) are on the injured list. FAAB: $6

Edward Cabrera, Marlins: Cabrera is one of the Marlins' top prospects, and he performed well during his 2022 debut for Miami on Wednesday despite pitching in a difficult environment at hitter-friendly Coors Field. Although the right-hander had some command issues, he struck out nine and carried a no-hitter into the sixth inning. While he showed promise Wednesday, he isn't guaranteed a spot in the rotation going forward, particularly since the Marlins have a scheduled day off Monday. However, after dealing with various injuries over the last few years, the 24-year-old appears ready to perform once a long-term spot opens up in Miami's rotation. FAAB: $5

Devin Smeltzer, Twins: Smeltzer isn't guaranteed a permanent rotation spot once the Twins' starters are fully healthy, but he's certainly made a strong case over his first four major-league starts of the season. He's lasted at least five innings in every outing and has posted a 1.50 ERA and 0.83 WHIP in 24 innings. The southpaw's lackluster 89.7 mph average fastball velocity has led to a swinging-strike rate of just 7.8 percent, but he's had good ratios since joining Minnesota's rotation. FAAB: $3

Matthew Liberatore, Cardinals: Liberatore was roughed up during his major-league debut against the Pirates on May 21, but he found more success Saturday against Milwaukee, striking out six in five scoreless innings to earn his first big-league win. The southpaw hasn't forced many swings and misses, recording a poor 7.2 percent swinging-strike rate, but he's a top prospect within the Cardinals' system, and it seems likely that he'll maintain a starting role while Steven Matz (shoulder) and Jordan Hicks (forearm) are unavailable. FAAB: $3

Relief Pitcher

J.P. Feyereisen, Rays: Feyereisen has served mainly as a middle reliever and setup man this year, but he's been dominant, posting a 29.0 percent strikeout rate while allowing no earned runs in 24 innings over 21 appearances. He picked up his first save of the season Sunday. While the Rays have used a committee-based approach in the ninth inning, Feyereisen has seemingly earn the right for additional closing opportunities given his stellar pitching thus far this year. Even if his save chances are sporadic, Feyereisen also provides fantasy value through his strong ratios and strikeout ability. FAAB: $8

Ken Giles, Mariners: Giles hasn't pitched in the majors since 2020, as he underwent Tommy John surgery late that year before sustaining a finger injury this spring, but he began a rehab assignment at Triple-A Tacoma this weekend. Although he's given up six runs (one earned) in 1.2 innings over two appearances, he's eligible to return from the 60-day injured list in the coming days. A firm timetable for him to join the Mariners hasn't yet been established, and it's not yet clear whether the 31-year-old will be in the mix for closing duties. However, Giles averaged 27.7 saves per year over his last three full seasons in the majors, so he's at least worth a flier ahead of his return to major-league game action. FAAB: $6

Tony Santillan, Reds: Another week, another pitcher emerging as the favorite for closing duties in the Reds' bullpen. Santillan's ERA has been inflated to 4.67 after some rough outings in April, but he posted a 2.53 ERA and 1.59 WHIP in 10.2 innings over 10 relief appearances while converting all three of his save chances last month. The right-hander has picked up saves in his last two outings, and he leads Cincinnati's bullpen with four saves in 2022. While the Reds' closing duties have been incredibly fluid, Santillan at least has some short-term value. FAAB: $4

Catcher

Alejandro Kirk, Blue Jays: Even though Danny Jansen returned to the field in mid-May, the Blue Jays have found ways to keep Kirk in their lineup. Kirk has rewarded the team with a power surge recently, as he slashed .423/.464/.769 with two home runs, three doubles, 10 runs and six RBI over his last seven games. The 23-year-old has a mediocre .415 slugging percentage over 43 games in 2022, but he's been effective at reaching base and warrants fantasy consideration since he's maintained consistent playing time recently. FAAB: $4

First Base

Hunter Dozier, Royals: Dozier has had an everyday role in the heart of the Royals' lineup, and he's reached base safely in each of the last 11 games. During his on-base streak, he's slashed .256/.396/.410 with a home run, three doubles, seven runs and six RBI. Although the 30-year-old hasn't displayed much power recently, he can provide fantasy assistance in on-base percentage, runs and RBI, and he's also finished the last three seasons with double-digit home runs. FAAB: $6

Edwin Rios, Dodgers: Rios has displayed increased power over the last two weeks, and he drew 10 consecutive starts prior to receiving a day off Wednesday. Over his last 11 games, the 28-year-old slashed .244/.326/.463 with three homers, five runs and five RBI. The 28-year-old has struggled to find consistent time in the Dodgers' talented lineup over the past few seasons, and it's certainly possible that his at-bats decrease once he cools off at the plate. However, he has seven home runs over 26 games this year, so it's possible he continues to see fairly regular at-bats. He's at least a decent streaming option in deeper leagues. FAAB: $2

Second Base

Luis Guillorme, Mets: Guillorme didn't find consistent playing time in April and early May, but he's drawn starts in six of the last seven games. He's in the midst of a six-game on-base streak in which he's hit .450 with a double, nine runs and three RBI. The 27-year-old lacks power, but he has a .455 on-base percentage this year and has multi-hit performances in four of his last five games. Dominic Smith was sent down Tuesday, so it wouldn't be surprising to see Guillorme maintain relatively consistent playing time. FAAB: $4

Luis Garcia, Nationals: Garcia had lackluster results in the majors over the last two seasons, slashing .254/.285/.395 with eight homers, 47 runs, 38 RBI and a stolen base over 110 games. However, he got off to a hot start at Triple-A Rochester in 2022 and posted a .899 OPS with eight homers, 39 runs, 32 RBI and a steal over 42 contests. The 22-year-old was rewarded with a call-up Wednesday, and he should have plenty of opportunities to prove himself in the big leagues while Alcides Escobar is on the injured list. Escobar hit just .220 to begin the year, so it's certainly possible that Garcia maintains playing time once Escobar is back to full health. FAAB: $3

Third Base

Evan Longoria, Giants: Longoria exited Tuesday's game against the Phillies due to a sore right shoulder, but he'd homered in four of the five games leading up to Tuesday's tilt. It doesn't seem like the 36-year-old's injury is particularly serious since he appeared off the bench during Wednesday's loss to Philadelphia. Although Longoria has a career-worst 35.6 percent strikeout rate over 18 games to begin the year, he has six extra-base hits over his last eight games, and he hit .333 with five homers, a double, nine RBI and six runs during that time. The veteran should maintain a consistent spot in the lineup as long as he remains healthy, and his potential has been on full display recently. FAAB: $9

Gio Urshela, Twins: Urshela had a somewhat quiet start to his first season with the Twins, but he's been more productive at the plate over the last several weeks. The 30-year-old has reached base safely in 12 of the last 14 games while slashing .362/.436/.532 with two homers, two doubles, 12 RBI and eight runs over that stretch. While Urshela has been shuffled around the batting order, he should continue to see consistent playing time, particularly while Carlos Correa (illness) and Royce Lewis (knee) are out. FAAB: $5

Harold Castro, Tigers: Castro has worked in the strong side of a platoon this season and hasn't found consistent playing time as a utility man. However, the 28-year-old has made his way into the lineup in six of the last eight matchups. He has three multi-hit performances over his last six games, hitting .435 with three home runs, three doubles, five runs and five RBI during that time. The Tigers haven't gotten much production out of Javier Baez this season, so it wouldn't be surprising to see Castro maintain some playing time as long as he's swinging a hot bat. Castro presents a decent streaming option in deeper leagues, but there are likely more dependable options out there in shallow leagues. FAAB: $2

Shortstop

Kyle Farmer, Reds: Farmer has started in six straight matchups following a three-game absence due to general soreness, and he's reached base safely in all six of those games. During that span, the 31-year-old hit .450 with three homers, eight RBI and six runs. Farmer has had relatively consistent at-bats this year, and he's moved to the middle of the Reds' lineup in recent games. He hit a career-high 16 homers last year and has displayed increased power since returning from his brief absence. FAAB: $4

Andres Gimenez, Guardians: Gimenez has hit near the bottom of the Guardians' lineup this year, but he's started in the last five games while recording hits in each of those matchups. Over those five games, he went 7-for-18 with a home run, a double, five RBI, three runs and a stolen base. After hitting just .218 last year, he's hitting .302 over his first 40 games in 2022. While his spot near the bottom of the order somewhat limits his fantasy potential, Gimenez has had increased results over the first two months of the season. FAAB: $4

Outfield

Christopher Morel, Cubs: Although Morel has shown promise in the minors, it seemed as though the Cubs simply planned for him to be a short-term replacement while the major-league club dealt with various absences. However, he's begun his big-league career with a 15-game on-base streak in which he's slashed .268/.373/.464 with two homers, a triple, three doubles, 10 runs, six RBI and six stolen bases. The 22-year-old has plenty of defensive versatility and has served as the Cubs' leadoff man recently. While he could see some more days off once Seiya Suzuki (finger) is cleared to return, Morel has likely earned the right to stay on the active roster since he's provided an undeniable spark for the rebuilding club. The 22-year-old has proven to be a well-rounded fantasy contributor early on and warrants consideration in most leagues. FAAB: $8

Tyrone Taylor, Brewers: Taylor has displayed increased power over the last few weeks, slashing .292/.340/.667 with five homers, three doubles, 17 RBI and eight runs over his last 13 games. The 28-year-old has been rewarded with a more prominent spot in the batting order recently, as he's hit no lower than sixth over the last 10 games. He'll likely see a slight decrease in playing time since Hunter Renfroe (hamstring) is expected to return as early as Friday, but Taylor's recent performance has given the Brewers plenty of reason to keep him in the lineup as often as they can. FAAB: $5

Trevor Larnach, Twins: Larnach hit just .223 over 79 major-league games last year, but he's been much more effective at the plate this season. He's hitting .290 over 33 games and has drawn starts in eight of the last nine matchups. Over his last nine games, the 25-year-old has hit .320/.455/.800 with three homers, three doubles, eight RBI and five runs. The Twins will have another outfielder available once Gilberto Celestino (illness) rejoins the team, but Larnach should still see his fair share of playing time. FAAB: $5

Michael Harris, Atlanta: Harris has hit exclusively in the ninth spot to begin his major-league career, and he went just 3-for-16 with a double, two runs and two RBI over his first five games with Atlanta. The major-league club hasn't gotten much production out of some other outfielders this year, though, so the prospect should have a chance to carve out playing time as long as he can turn things around at the plate. In spite of the slow start to his big-league career, Harris' potential that he displayed at Double-A Mississippi at least makes him worthy of streaming consideration. FAAB: $4