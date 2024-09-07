MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, September 7

This article is part of our DraftKings MLB series.

There are two significant slates available Saturday, with five games in the 4:05 pm ET window and an eight-game slate at 7:05 pm ET. The latter offers a wider range of contests with bigger prize pools, so that will be our focus.

Pitchers

Logan Gilbert ($9,900) isn't the top-priced pitcher for the slate, but he has a claim as the best arm of the day. His season-long numbers suggest he may not have the highest upside, but he has a 31.7 percent strikeout rate across his last 30 outings. The Cardinals aren't an easy matchup, but they also aren't all that imposing, having posted a 106 wRC+ and .320 wOBA in the last month.

We can jump down a tier to Bailey Ober ($8,300) from there. He has skills just slightly worse than Gilbert (19.7 percent K-BB rate, 3.73 SIERA). The Royals remain a team to target due to the absence of Vinnie Pasquantino, making Ober particularly intriguing.

It would be easy to scroll right past Jose Berrios ($7,700), but his recent form and the matchup would make that a mistake. He has been the definition of consistent of late, posting between 24.5 and 29.6 DraftKings points in each of his last five starts. On the surface, Atlanta is a tough matchup, but the lineup is missing several key pieces, with Whit Merrifield the most recent player that could miss time.

Two cheap options remain. Tobias Myers ($7,300) is mispriced. His skills land him nearly exactly in the middle of the available arms Saturday, and he draws the Rockies in Milwaukee. He's a strong value. The true punt is Gavin Williams ($6,700). His results have been up and down, but he has a solid 16.0 percent K-BB ratio. That bridges the gap between the elite and lower pitching tiers. The Dodgers have a tough lineup, but that doesn't justify Williams' cost.

Top Hitters

Julio Rodriguez ($5,100) looks to be fully healthy and has gone 14-for-40 across his last 10 games, translating to 13 DraftKings points per game. That's enough to roster a player of his caliber, but he also draws a matchup against Kyle Gibson. Gibson has allowed 1.7 HR/9 across the last month.

Josh Jung ($4,200) is slowly starting to heat up after he missed most of the season. He has averaged 9.5 DraftKings points per game across his last 10 starts and now faces Tyler Anderson, who has a 5.04 SIERA across his last month.

Value Bats

Mickey Moniak ($3,000) has quietly been a bright spot for the Angels in recent weeks, popping five homers across 10 games while averaging 10.7 DraftKings points in that span. The Angels draw Jack Leiter, who has yet to be effective at the big-league level.

The Twins don't have many standout hitters, but it's worth taking a look at their lineup in a matchup against Alec Marsh. Marsh has struggled of late, allowing 12 earned runs across his last 18.1 innings. Meanwhile, Carlos Santana ($3,600) remains a steady option and should occupy a key spot in the Minnesota lineup.

Stacks to Consider

Cleveland Guardians vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (Justin Wrobleski): Steven Kwan ($4,900), Lane Thomas ($3,800), Jose Ramirez ($6,400)

Wrobleski has made spot starts for the Dodgers throughout the season. One consistent thing about his time in the majors is his trouble with the long ball. Of the six appearances he's made, he's allowed multiple homers on four occasions and at least four earned runs three times. Wrobleski would be vulnerable against any team, but the Guardians are well above average against southpaws. That makes Cleveland a good stacking target.

Milwaukee Brewers vs. Colorado Rockies (Ty Blach): Jackson Chourio ($4,500), Blake Perkins ($2,800), William Contreras ($5,000)

Blach is the easiest pitcher to target on this slate. He has just a 5.4 percent K-BB rate, primarily due to an 11.1 percent strikeout rate. That amount of contact is dangerous and has translated to allowing 1.9 HR/9 for the season. The Brewers have a .318 wOBA against lefties for the season, a good but not great mark. They're still worth considering Saturday.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Dan Marcus plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: marcusd91 DraftKings: dmarcus87.