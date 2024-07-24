MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, July 24

This article is part of our DraftKings MLB series.

We have two fairly even split sets of contests on getaway Wednesday. The first kicks off at 12:20 pm ET and consists of seven games. The second is set for 6:40 pm ET and has eight games. Our focus will be on the latter for this article as they have a wider range of available contests with higher payouts.

Pitchers

We have an interesting player pool to work with from a pitching perspective. We get a big-league debut in Chayce McDermott ($8,000) and the return of both Tyler Glasnow ($9,800) and Robbie Ray ($7,200). McDermott is overpriced even in a positive matchup against the Marlins, while Glasnow will almost certainly be on a pitch count after throwing only 58 pitches in a simulation game late last week. Ray is the most intriguing of the group, but a matchup against the Dodgers isn't the best way to return from a year-long layoff caused by Tommy John surgery.

Instead, we'll rely on Gerrit Cole ($9,400) as the ace of the slate. He's looked much more like himself across his last two starts, piling up 15 strikeouts across 12 innings while recording 25.9 and 27.3 DraftKings points, respectively. A matchup against the Mets isn't easy, but Cole dominated the Orioles two turns ago.

While Cole has upside, Tanner Bibee ($8,500) has emerged as a pretty safe cash option both by skill and due to a matchup against the Tigers. Matt Waldron ($8,100) is in a very similar position at a very similar price. He has more bust potential than Bibee, giving me a slight preference for the latter pitcher. However, there are at least some savings available by rostering Waldron against the Nationals.

The cheapest relatively reliable play is Michael Wacha ($7,700). The Diamondbacks haven't been a particularly daunting matchup across the last 30 days. Wacha has proven capable of pitching at an elite level by posting 28.5 and 30.8 DraftKings points in two of his last three starts.

Yariel Rodriguez ($6,500) is a pretty easy punt play to identify and is likely to be popular. He was plagued by short innings early on this season and that remains a risk. However, he did manage to work six innings in of two his last three appearances. His ability to rack up strikeouts is the real draw at his cheap price.

Top Hitters

Jurickson Profar ($4,500) is slumping, but he should have the chance to break out of it Wednesday. He has hit very well against lefties all season, maintaining a .208 ISO and .419 wOBA for the season. Mitchell Parker has had a solid season overall, but he has allowed at least four earned runs in three of his last five starts.

It's a relatively flat pitching day, so most exposure to the highest-priced bats should come in the form of stacks. The Dodgers are one potential alternative, as they'll face Ray in his season debut. Any of their elite hitters such as Shohei Ohtani ($6,600), Freddie Freeman ($5,600) or Teoscar Hernandez ($5,000) are viable.

Value Bats

Adam Frazier ($3,300) doesn't have a compelling skills profile, but he has been the Royals' primary leadoff hitter for the last two weeks against righties. The Royals should be able to put up some runs, making Frazier a decent value play.

Juan Yepez ($3,100) has turned into a decent bat in the middle of the lineup for the Nationals and remains plenty affordable. A matchup against knuckleballer Matt Waldron is tricky, but Yepez is a decent source of savings.

Stacks to Consider

Texas Rangers vs. Chicago White Sox (Chris Flexen): Marcus Semien ($5,100), Corey Seager ($5,300), Josh Smith ($4,200)

The Rangers have underperformed this season, but they've run into a lot of good matchups lately. Across the last month, they've been nearly an exactly league-average lineup, so relying on them in a strong matchup is still a good option. Semien and Seager are both stalwarts atop the lineup, but Smith does offer some savings so it shouldn't be all that difficult to build through this stack.

Baltimore Orioles vs. Miami Marlins (Edward Cabrera): Gunnar Henderson ($6,100), Adley Rutschman ($5,600), Anthony Santander ($4,900)

Cabrera is a very appealing pitcher to stack against because there are multiple ways to beat him. He struggles with both homers – he's allowed six home runs across 11.2 innings since returning from the injured list – and walks. That has led to 10 earned runs in that same span. The Orioles should be able to continue to pile on runs. They have maintained a .326 wOBA and .184 ISO (both seventh-best in the league) in the last 30 days and have strong hitters up and down the lineup. Ryan O'Hearn ($3,800) is a solid value option to consider.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Dan Marcus plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: marcusd91 DraftKings: dmarcus87.