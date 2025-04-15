MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 15

This article is part of our DraftKings MLB series.

After a relatively light Monday night, all 30 teams will take the field Tuesday night. Four games kick off the main slate, leaving us with 11games kicking off at 7:05 pm EDT. Let's dig in.

Pitching

There are four pitchers in the top tier that stand out above the rest, but Jack Flaherty ($9,000) stands out based on both his skills and the matchup. He has the highest strikeout rate of the 22 pitchers taking the mound and the Brewers' lineup has been mediocre early this season.

The next tier also offers a few choices, including Kevin Gausman ($8,500), Jeffrey Springs ($8,200) and Tyler Mahle ($8,000). Each has struggled from inconsistency while also showing flashes of dominance. Springs is the selection that jumps off the page due to a matchup against the White Sox, but Atlanta has struck out a ton in the early going. That gives Gausman a boost.

There are value options that also pop in the lower range of prices. Ryan Pepiot ($7,400) has had inconsistent results but has some decent skills (16 Ks in 16IP) and faces a Red Sox lineup that has also whiffed quite a bit in the early going. Landon Knack ($7,200) is projected to be the best point-per-dollar pitcher on our optimizer thanks to a home matchup against the Rockies.

Bailey Ober ($6,700) carries the curious price point of the day. His start to the season hasn't gone exactly to plan, but he's put up 14 and 15.9 DK points in his last two starts. The Mets are a tough matchup, but this is too good of a value to pass up.

Top Hitters

Three pitchers on the mound Tuesday have allowed at least 1.8 HR/9 since the start of the 2024 season, including Logan Allen, Walker Buehler and Knack. For now, we'll focus on attacking Buehler, who draws the Rays. Brandon Lowe ($4,800) is the power option to consider, though Yandy Diaz ($3,900) has also swung a hot bat lately.

Quinn Priester had a successful debut for the Brewers, but his longer track record suggests that won't remain the case and that makes the Tigers an interesting team to consider. Kerry Carpenter ($3,700), Spencer Torkelson ($3,900), Gleyber Torres ($4,200) and Riley Greene ($4,100) are all reasonably priced and are a sneaky stacking option.

Value Bats

We mentioned Knack's homer problem in the previous section. The Rockies aren't a team to target away from Coors Field, but Hunter Goodman ($3,200) has performed well on the road and is priced to buy.

Edouard Julien ($3,000) has served as the leadoff hitter for Minnesota in two straight games against right-handed pitching. Tylor Megill isn't necessarily a pitcher to target, but Julien's combination of price, position in the lineup and decent stretch of play recently makes him a good value.

Stacks to Consider

Baltimore Orioles vs. Cleveland Guardians (Allen): Gunnar Henderson ($5,500), Adley Rutschman ($5,200), Tyler O'Neill ($4,700)

Allen got away with his poor skills his last time out against the White Sox, but the Orioles aren't likely to be so forgiving. He checks off every box we should want to target with our stacks, highlighted by a high walk rate (10.1%), the third-lowest strikeout rate (17.1%), and the second-highest SIERA of the pitchers in the pool. The Orioles are difficult to build around due to their price, but the value options at pitcher can make it work.

Chicago Cubs vs. San Diego Padres (Randy Vasquez): Ian Happ ($4,500), Kyle Tucker ($6,300), Justin Turner ($2,900)

Vasquez had a relatively strong outing his last time out, but he has a 6:12 K:BB this season and has only stayed afloat thanks to a .159 BABIP. That should change against the Cubs, who enter Tuesday with the second-highest wOBA and wRC+ in the league. Turner is an excellent value, as he's slotted third in the lineup with Seiya Suzuki (wrist) sidelined.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Dan Marcus plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: marcusd91 DraftKings: dmarcus87.