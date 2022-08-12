DraftKings MLB: Friday Breakdown

This article is part of our DraftKings MLB series.

It's Friday the 12th, a day away from being unlucky. So let's get you some good luck for this Friday. There are 13 games on the DFS docket. Man, we were close to being unlucky two times over. Instead, these recommendations will hopefully bring you some positive results.

Pitching

Carlos Rodon, SF vs. PIT ($10,600): Rodon has a 2.27 FIP, so it's not like he's needed a ton of help. However, his home ballpark has been quite kind to him. The former White Sox pitcher has an 1.76 ERA at his new home park. Pittsburgh provides little threat, ranking 28th in runs scored.

Luis Garcia, HOU vs. OAK ($9,800): Garcia has had some issues with home runs, which has lifted his ERA from 3.48 last year to 3.93 this year. However, the Athletics are 29th in runs scored and team OPS. They are last in average and OBP. That bodes well for Garcia, who also has offensive support behind him.

Michael Kopech, CWS vs. DET ($7,100): Kopech still has a big fastball, but he is not the strikeout pitcher some expected. Hey, he still has a 3.38 ERA, and a 3.14 ERA at home. The Tigers are last in runs scored and team OPS – you may be seeing a trend with these recommendations – and Kopech should be able to rack up his fifth win of the season.

Top Targets

Sometimes it feel like we take Mookie Betts ($5,600) for granted. He's just sitting here hitting .275 with 25 home runs and nine stolen bases through 93 games. Oh, and he has an 1.013 OPS versus lefties. Daniel Lynch is a lefty, and righties have hit .297 against him in his career.

The Rockies decided to give C.J. Cron ($5,200) a break Thursday, but he'll be at it Friday. He's hit in eight of his last 10 games, so it's not like he's been struggling. Plus, he has a .906 OPS versus righties and a .996 OPS at home. On the road this year, Zach Davies has a 4.95 ERA and has allowed 1.8 home runs per nine innings. That doesn't bode well for him at Coors.

Bargain Bats

Joc Pederson ($4,300) is back and hitting, at least versus righties. This year he's posted an .842 OPS against right handers, and 15 of his home runs have come in those matchups. Bryse Wilson doesn't just have a career 5.67 ERA. The righty has also let lefties hit a robust .315 against him since 2020.

Davies' former teammate David Peralta ($3,100) has hit well since joining the Rays, though, wisely, they've kept him away from lefties. The southpaw has an .804 OPS versus right-handed pitchers in 2022. A rain postponement pushed Austin Voth to starting Friday, which gives Peralta a chance to face a righty with a career 5.28 ERA.

Stacks to Consider

Astros vs. Athletics (Adam Oller): Yordan Alvarez ($5,800), Alex Bregman ($4,900), Kyle Tucker ($4,400)

Pitching out of the bullpen, Oller has gotten through some games with gritted teeth. As a starter? He's been a disaster, which is a big reason why he has a 7.63 ERA. Oller has allowed 2.47 home runs per nine innings, and every home run has come in one of his eight starts. Yeah, good luck to him against the homer-happy Astros.

Nobody loves homers quite like Alvarez. He's racked up 92 of them in his career over 329 games. This year he also has an 1.094 OPS versus righties. Over the last three weeks Bregman has an .835 OPS. The third baseman also has a .914 OPS at home this season. Tucker's average is down, but there is no quibbling with 20 homers and 16 stolen bases. Additionally, since 2020 he has an .897 OPS against right handers.

Padres at Nationals (Cory Abbott): Juan Soto ($5,900), Josh Bell ($4,700), Jake Cronenworth ($4,600)

Well this was a quick reunion, huh? The Padres are in Washington, and that means Soto and Bell will be facing their old squad. In his last start, Abbott allowed seven runs and four homers in 3.2 innings. He has a career 8.83 FIP. That is…almost unfathomable. And yet, it could get worse after this one.

Now, I don't know Soto, but everything I know about him says he would love to go off against his old team. Plus, you know, he's the modern Ted Williams and has a career .967 OPS. That, too. Bell is also having an excellent season, having slashed .297/.383/.479. Also, while he is a switch hitter, he has an .889 OPS versus righties. Since 2020, Cronenworth has an .822 OPS against right-handed pitchers. He also has been hurt by Petco Park, but on the road he has an .811 OPS.

White Sox vs. Tigers (Daniel Norris): Luis Robert ($5,100), Eloy Jimenez ($4,400), AJ Pollock ($3,700)

Norris is back with the Tigers. Of course, he arrives having posted a 6.90 ERA with the Cubs this year. Last season he had a 6.16 ERA. The last time he was a full-time starter, 2019, he had a 4.49 ERA. This is born out of the Tigers being desperate for pitching, and that plays into Chicago's hands.

Robert has hit .298 this year with 12 home runs and 11 stolen bases. The White Sox are being mindful of Robert's playing time, but I fully expect him to be in the lineup with a lefty starting. Since 2020, he has an 1.050 OPS against southpaws. Jimenez has been hot post injury, as he's notched an 1.030 OPS over the last three weeks. Additionally, since 2020 he has an .845 OPS at home. Pollock has had some tough times after leaving the Dodgers, but having a lefty on the mound helps. He has an .811 OPS versus southpaws this year, and a .924 OPS against lefties over the last three seasons.

