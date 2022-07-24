DraftKings MLB: Sunday Breakdown

This article is part of our DraftKings MLB series.

We're getting close to the 100-game mark for some teams. Playing DFS MLB is a marathon, not a sprint. You have to stay at it and keep plugging away. This Sunday, there are nine games in the early-afternoon slate for DraftKings. Here are my recommendations to keep the DFS momentum going.

Pitching

Sandy Alcantara, MIA at PIT ($10,000): This is an easy call. Alcantara has been stellar for the Marlins posting an 1.76 ERA. The Pirates, meanwhile, seem pretty much locked into finishing 28th in runs scored and team OPS, which is better than last - where they finished last season - but still quite bad.

Jeffrey Springs, TAM at KC ($8,500): Springs is returning from the injured list, but this is a favorable matchup to step into. The Royals are one of three teams fighting to be just outside the bottom-five in offense, but ranking 25th in runs scored isn't exactly something to feel positive about. While Springs' 2.53 ERA is partially based on time in the bullpen, he's done well enough as a starter where he's worth endorsing.

Sonny Gray, MIN at DET ($7,100): Gray's last two starts have been subpar, but he still maintains a 3.49 FIP through 13 starts this year. This is a matchup for him to find his footing in as the Tigers sit last in runs scored. Gray should be able to handle them. And if not, it's entirely on him.

Top Targets

Following his MVP season, Shohei Ohtani ($6,000) has produced 20 home runs and 10 stolen bases. And unsurprisingly, the lefty's registered a .918 OPS against right-handed pitchers. Ian Anderson has had an unexpectedly-rough season with a 4.79 ERA and a 5.31 mark at home.

Anybody who was skeptical about Austin Riley ($5,800) after he broke out last season has to be a believer now having slashed .292/.353/.586 with 28 home runs. I mentioned Anderson with his 5.31 home ERA. Reid Detmers, his counterpart on Sunday, has struggled to a 5.26 on the road.

Bargain Bats

Home sweet home? Not for Josh Donaldson ($4,700). He's struggled at Yankee Stadium this year, but has recorded an .840 OPS everywhere else. Dean Kremer comes in with a 2.59 ERA, but a 3.59 FIP through eight starts. And his career ERA is 5.29.

In his first full season with the Brewers, Rowdy Tellez ($3,800) has posted a .945 OPS at home. He swings for the fences, so he doesn't carry a high average, but has crushed 18 homers and has slugged .454. Kuhl got off to a surprisingly-good start for the Rockies, but has slipped to a 5.45 ERA over his last seven starts.

Stacks to Consider

Cardinals at Reds (Tyler Mahle): Nolan Arenado ($5,300), Tommy Edman ($4,000), Tyler O'Neill ($3,900)

Mahle eats innings, but he puts up mediocre numbers. He's posted a 4.48 ERA this season, but with a 4.99 at home. Mahle's splits are reversed from what you might think as lefties have hit .201 against but righties have gone .261 since 2020. So here's a stack of three players who can hit right-handed (with Edman a switch-hitter).

While his numbers aren't at his Coors Field peak, Arenado has still slashed .299/.363/.534 with 18 home runs. The slugger tweaked his back prior to the All-Star break, but the time off has him back in the lineup. Edman is a big of a slap hitter, but with undeniable speed and baserunning ability with 20 stolen bases after 30 in 2021. Base stealers always prefer a righty on the mound, as it's easier for a southpaw to hold a runner on first. O'Neill hasn't looked like the hitter who produced 34 homers and 15 steals last season, but injuries have played a part in that. He's healthy now, and boasts a .790 road OPS.

Twins at Tigers (Drew Hutchison): Jorge Polanco ($5,200), Max Kepler ($4,700), Luis Arraez ($4,600)

Hutchison enters with a 4.46 ERA, but a lot of that was pitching out of the bullpen. He's admittedly been a smidge better in five starts, but a 4.38 isn't exactly great and his career 4.93 mark isn't anything to write home about. Hutchison doesn't strike anybody out either, so expect plenty of contact.

Since returning from injury at the end of June, Polanco has recorded a .995 OPS. The switch hitter also maintains an .853 OPS against righties. The power seems to have been sapped from Kepler's bat and he's not likely to hit 39 home runs ever again. But since 2020, he's posted an .801 OPS against righties and this year he's at a .787 on the road. Arraez's .342 average is batting-title worthy, but against righties he's even better slashing .364/.435/.484.

Blue Jays at Red Sox (Brayan Bello): George Springer ($5,200), Vladimir Guerrero ($5,000), Alejandro Kirk ($4,700)

Could things get bleaker than serving up a respectable football score of runs for the Red Sox? Probably not, but they are starting Bello on Sunday and through two career starts he's struggled to a 10.13 ERA. He's managed to do that while not allowing a single homer, so somehow it could be even worse. This Blue Jays trio often bats one, two, and three for the team. And while it's not a low-salary stack, this matchup is worth it.

Springer was nursing an elbow issue, but has produced 17 homers and nine stolen bases. And since joining the Jays, he's recorded an .855 OPS. Maybe Guerrero is less a huge power batter and more someone who hits for average with good power, which is still valuable. He's stepped down from last season's epic numbers, but he's still gone .273, slugged .485, and sent 20 balls over the fence. Kirk is catcher-eligible with a career .294/.374/.474 slash line. And this year, he's managed a .920 OPS against righties.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Chris Morgan plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: cmorgan3, DraftKings: cmorgan3.