DraftKings MLB: Tuesday Breakdown

This article is part of our DraftKings MLB series.

After a very short schedule, we're back to the traditional full Tuesday slate of games. We have 12 matchups to work with. There are several mispriced pitchers that have the chance to provide nice value and a few very attractive spots to stack hitters.

Pitchers

Lance McCullers ($10,500) has gotten into form quickly, completing at least six innings and posting a minimum of 24.8 DK points across his last three starts. Arizona was a tough matchup at one point this season, but it has just a .297 wOBA and a 23.8 percent strikeout rate across the last 30 days.

Both Lance Lynn ($9,500) and Carlos Carrasco ($9,300) are second-tier pitchers in the pool but have pitched well recently. Lynn has maintained a 22.1 K-BB% across his last five starts and has at least 22 DK points in four of those outings. He draws a matchup against the Twins, a lineup that has ranked in the bottom-third of the league in wOBA across the last 30 days. Carrasco has a 3.11 SIERA in four starts across the last month, and Miami has the worse wOBA in the league by a wide margin in the last month.

Logan Webb ($7,200) isn't an impressive strikeout pitcher, but his matchup with the Rockies in San Francisco is notable. Barring a recent matchup against the Dodgers, Webb has shown a very safe floor of posting at least 20 DK points. There's not necessarily a lot of upside in his profile, but his price is at its lowest point of the season for some unexplainable reason.

Patrick Sandoval ($6,900) is another standout value option. He owns the seventh-highest strikeout rate among the probable pitchers Tuesday and draws a matchup against the Athletics. Like Webb, Sandoval's price is tied for his lowest of the season and that doesn't make much sense.

Top Hitters

The Astros taking on Zach Davies is one of the bigger mismatches on paper. Any of their stars are reasonable plays, but Jose Altuve ($5,300) is my favorite option. Davies has served up 2.0 HR/9 across the last 30 days, the highest on the slate. Altuve will get a lot of plate appearances as the locked-in leadoff hitter.

Tommy Edman ($5,200) isn't the typical player I'd want to build around, but the Cardinals matchup against Adrian Houser changes things a bit. Houser has a 5.7 K% and -3.4 K-BB% across the last 30 days. Edman occupies the leadoff spot for the Cardinals, so his chances to get on base, steal bases and score runs should be increased.

The opposite side of the St. Louis game is also intriguing, as Miles Mikolas has quietly served up six home runs across his last 29.1 innings. Willy Adames ($5,500) is the most powerful bat in the Brewers' lineup, so he's a nice choice for upside.

Value Hitters

Jose Berrios has given up a lot of contact, failing to tally more than four strikeouts in any of his last five starts. The majority of the Yankees' lineup is priced up, but Oswaldo Cabrera ($2,800) and Harrison Bader ($2,600) are two exceptions.

Jarred Kelenic ($2,200) has a safe role in the Mariners' lineup with Julio Rodriguez sidelined. Since returning to the majors, Kelenic has tallied at least one hit in each of his four starts – including four extra-base hits. The Rangers are set to throw a bullpen game.

Stacks to Consider

Cardinals at Brewers (Adrian Houser): Tommy Edman ($5,200), Brendan Donovan ($3,700), Nolan Arenado ($5,300)

As was noted, Houser is a fairly obvious regression candidate. He has a 1.67 ERA in his last five appearances, but that contrasts with a 6.00 SIERA – the highest of any pitcher Tuesday. The Cardinals' stud hitters haven't been hot of late, but this is a good spot for Arenado and Paul Goldschmidt to get back on track. Because of Houser's surface-level success, this stack could go under-rostered compared to its potential.

Astros vs. Diamondbacks (Zach Davies): Jose Altuve ($5,300), Jeremy Pena ($4,200), Yordan Alvarez ($5,800)

As was noted, this is a huge mismatch on paper. Davies has struggled significantly with the long ball and also has the fourth-highest walk rate among the pitchers in the player pool Tuesday. The drawback could be that the Astros have little to play for at this point in the regular season and have consistently rotated their stars to give them rest in recent weeks. If that occurs, the upside of the stack could fall. On the other hand, it could divert attention away from what will still be a positive run-scoring environment for Houston.

Padres vs. Dodgers (Tyler Anderson): Ha-Seong Kim ($4,000), Juan Soto ($5,600), Manny Machado ($5,600)

While motivation is a concern for some teams at this point in the season, that can't be said of the Padres as they cling to a playoff spot. Meanwhile, Anderson has quietly been quite poor, maintaining a 4.74 SIERA and only a 13 K% across his last four starts. This stack is fully priced, but it's likely to be under-rostered given that they take on the Dodgers.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Dan Marcus plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: marcusd91 DraftKings: dmarcus87.