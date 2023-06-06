DraftKings MLB: Tuesday Breakdown

This article is part of our DraftKings MLB series.

With all teams back in action Tuesday, we have 12 games to work with on the main slate. After some ugly pitching options to work with Monday, Tuesday offers a bounceback in that area as several teams will be throwing out their aces. There are a lot of intriguing hitting environments to consider, particularly games taking place in Cincinnati, Colorado and Washington D.C.

Pitchers

In words perhaps we never thought we'd say, Mitch Keller ($10,900) is the ace of the night. He narrowly edges out Kevin Gausman ($11,000) thanks to his matchup against the Athletics as compared to Gausman having to face the Astros. It may come as a surprise, but Keller is one of four pitchers on the day entering the start with a strikeout rate above 30 percent.

We can skip down a few tiers for our next standout option, which is James Paxton ($8,600). He has a significantly smaller sample than most pitchers after missing the first six weeks of the season, but in four starts this campaign he has no fewer than five strikeouts in an outing and he also has performances of eight and nine punchouts. He may be on the lower end of that range due to a matchup against contact-heavy Guardians, but he should be able to prevent runs and have a shot at a win.

Joe Musgrove ($7,800) is a screaming value. He got off to a slow start this season after working his way back from a toe injury, but he's put up 24.7 and 19.9 DK points in each of his last two starts. If he does that again, his price could jump by over $1,000 for his next outing, so now is the time to buy in a matchup against the Mariners.

It requires a significant amount of risk, but consider Sean Manaea ($5,500) as a punt play. He has excelled in a bulk relief role, though his ability to hit value will depend on limiting offense in Coors Field and his ability to earn a win. That's the recipe of a tournament option only, but he will open up a ton of salary and a performance of around 15 DK points would be a stellar return on value.

Top Hitters

The Dodgers head to one of the most homer-friendly parks in the league and face Luke Weaver, who has allowed 2.3 HR/9 this season. It doesn't get any more straightforward than that. Any Los Angeles hitter is in play, but Max Muncy ($4,900) is a nice intersection of upside and reasonable price.

Carlos Carrasco is 36 years old and he's pitching like it, as he's maintained only a 4.4 K-BB% while serving up 1.7 HR/9. The Atlanta lineup should be able to pounce, but specifically consider Austin Riley ($4,800), who has come alive at the plate of late.

Value Bats

Tucupita Marcano ($2,100) has hit leadoff for the Pirates in four of the last five games against right-handed pitching. He's been inconsistent in that span, but he'll have the chance to maximize value through counting stats and volume assuming he is once again atop the order.

Elehuris Montero ($2,900) has filled a small-side platoon role since being recalled, but he should have a shot to be in the lineup Tuesday with Sean Manaea expected to work bulk innings. At his price and given his power, we should take note in a matchup at Coors Field.

Stacks to Consider

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Cincinnati Reds (Luke Weaver): Mookie Betts ($6,000), Freddie Freeman ($5,400), Max Muncy ($4,900)

Everything lines up for the Dodgers on Tuesday as they face a pitcher that serves up 2.3 HR/9 in one of the best parks to hit homers in. Needless to say, there's s ton of talent in the Dodgers lineup, so this stack can take on a number of different possibilities. J.D. Martinez ($5,000) is a cheaper alternative that still has plenty of upside, while Jason Heyward ($2,600) is a great value option to consider assuming he makes it into the lineup.

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Washington Nationals (Jake Irvin): Pavin Smith ($3,600), Ketel Marte ($5,000), Corbin Carroll ($5,400)

The Diamondbacks are a nice pay-down option compared to the Dodgers. Irvin has walked a whopping 13.7 percent of the batters he's faced this season, leaving him with just a 4.0 BB%. After failing to give up a home run in any of his first three starts of the season, he's since served up at least one long ball in each of his last three outings. Christian Walker ($4,100) and Lourdes Gurriel ($4,300) offer even more savings and should be considered as options in the stack as well.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Dan Marcus plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: marcusd91 DraftKings: dmarcus87.