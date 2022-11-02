DraftKings MLB: Wednesday Breakdown

This article is part of our DraftKings MLB series.

Through three games of the World Series, we've seen a lot of offense with at least seven runs scored in every matchup. That scoring was one-sided Tuesday night, with the Phillies seizing home-field advantage to take the lead in the series. They'll send Aaron Nola to the mound tonight with that chance to take a fairly commanding lead in Game 4, while Cristian Javier will look to even the series for the Astros.

Captain

Alec Bohm ($7,200)

Bohm launched a solo home run in Game 3, so he'll likely be popular given his still relatively low price point. However, there's more to like than just his deep shot Tuesday. He's smoked the ball all series, tallying a double in both Game 1 and Game 2, with exit velocities of 109.5 and 107.4 mph. It's riding the hot hand a bit, but there are a lot of positives in Bohm's profile and his strong results have been earned.

The other factor to consider is pricing. DraftKings bumped up the price of the lower-tier players, so the cheapest player safely projected to be in the starting lineup checks in at $6,000 (Brandon Marsh). By playing Bohm as Captain, we can avoid any punt plays and build a balanced roster.

Utility

Alex Bregman ($8,800)

Bregman had a strong regular season and has been very good in the postseason (8.9 K%, .293 ISO). Only Jeremy Pena checks in at a cheaper price among Houston's big five hitters in the lineup. Aaron Nola has had even splits by handedness throughout his career, and he had reverse platoon splits in the regular season. Citizens Bank Park is a positive hitters' park but also favored righties in 2022.

Jean Segura ($6,800)

Truthfully, there are not a ton of reasons on paper to play Segura. He's had a poor postseason, but his price reflects that. Most rosters will probably pay down for either Marsh or either David Hensley ($5,000)/Trey Mancini ($5,200), so this is a way to get a bit different and take advantage of our conservative build so far.

Rhys Hoskins ($8,200)

J.T. Realmuto ($8,000)

Rather than provide individual analysis, it makes sense to talk about Hoskins and Realmuto together. Given the pricing structure and focus on a balanced lineup, we've avoided paying up for the most elite bats like Bryce Harper ($10,000), Yordan Alvarez ($9,600) and Kyle Schwarber ($9,400). Being able to roster both Hoskins and Realmuto is the benefit. It's also viable to pay up for one of that trio and then play a punt hitter, that will be a strategic decision and also a decision to make based on the type of contest you are entering.

Chas McCormick ($7,400)

McCormick fits this lineup and leaves no room in the salary cap. He's a decent play, as he's gotten on base at a .412 rate this postseason and has a solid .214 ISO as well. Bryson Stott ($7,000) also fits and is viable for those who prefer to load up on Phillies. Leaving money on the table is also a way to help avoid chalk and duplication in Showdown slates and is also something to consider.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Dan Marcus plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: marcusd91 DraftKings: dmarcus87.