FanDuel MLB: DFS Targets for Tuesday

A relatively standard 13-game slate awaits Tuesday evening's 7:05 p.m. EDT first pitch. The tops of many rotations are coming around again, as we've got a robust six pitchers priced at $10,000 or higher, with four more coming in at $9,000 or greater. The slate's top two options in Justin Verlander and Dylan Cease are set to face each other. Both have been absolutely fantastic and remarkably consistent though, and having shares of both (if you can afford them) is viable.

MLB DFS Pitchers for Tuesday on FanDuel

If we ignore the top two options due to budgetary concerns, there are still some very attractive choices, which I think are headlined by Robbie Ray ($10,300). After consecutive rough outings against Houston, he's bounced back to average 45 FDP in his last two. He gets an Angels lineup that fans 24.3 percent of the time while posting only an 82 wRC+ against lefties. It's also one he's dominated this season, striking out 20 while allowing two runs and eight hits across 14.0 innings.

Merrill Kelly ($9,900) is a name not commonly associated with this upper tier, but he's having a career year and figures to come with low usage Tuesday. He'll face a fading Giants offense for the fourth time this season having fared well against them previously, allowing four runs and 10 hits across 21.1 innings while fanning 17, and averaging 42.3 FDP in those contests with a 35 point floor. Justin Steele ($9,700) also looks appealing against lowly Washington. He's coming off consecutive 40-plus FDP outings, having struck out 19 across his last 10.2 innings.

In the bottom tier, you have to decide if you're seeking consistency, or upside with volatility. If consistency is your choice, Pittsburgh's Mitch Keller ($7,700) stands out. He's gone at least six innings in six of seven and has allowed between one and three runs in six straight, resulting in five quality starts and a 31.5 FDP average with a 22-point floor. He's had some 40-point eruptions, but that's not what we're chasing against Boston on Tuesday. For a higher ceiling with risk, consider Zach Plesac ($7,800) against Detroit. He's coming off a 41-point effort against the Tigers, who still have a paltry 66 wRC+ while fanning 25.3 percent of the time. But prior to that, Plesac's five-game high was 21 FDP, making it a guessing game as to which version of him you'll get.

Top FanDuel MLB DFS Targets

The Mets have gotten to Morton for 10 runs, including three homers, across 10.2 innings this year, but their lineup is a collective 23-for-120 (.179) with a .635 OPS against him, so I'll refrain from stacking. Pete Alonso ($3,900) has had some success, so I don't hate starting with him, while Daniel Vogelbach ($2,800) offers some cheap power if you think Morton will continue to give up dingers.

Staying in the same game, Atlanta tagged Taijuan Walker for eight runs in one inning in their last meeting. Ronald Acuna ($3,900) is still struggling in the power department, but he's had three straight multi-hit outings, averaging 23.9 FDP in those contests. It could be a day late, but stacking him with the bottom of this order has proven successful, so perhaps Vaughn Grissom ($2,800) and Michael Harris ($3,300) will continue to give Acuna run-producing opportunities.

Best FanDuel MLB DFS Bargain Bats

St. Louis got to Kyle Freeland for 10 hits and six runs in just 4.1 innings the last time they met. He's also allowing a .397 wOBA to same-handed bats, so we can slide past the Cardinals' top two and possibly consider the likes of Nolan Gorman ($3,000).

Tigers starter Garrett Hill is getting smashed on the road, allowing a 6.31 FIP and 7.80 ERA, and it's same-handed bats that are doing the damage with a .422 wOBA and .986 OPS. Amed Rosario ($3,000) looks like the clear beneficiary, likely hitting ahead of Jose Ramirez, but keep an eye on the Guardians' lineup and adjust accordingly.

FanDuel MLB DFS Stacks to Consider

Cubs vs. Nationals (Patrick Corbin): Willson Contreras ($3,500), Ian Happ ($3,100), Patrick Wisdom ($2,900)

Corbin is getting absolutely crushed of late. He's allowed at least four runs in six straight starts, twice lasting just 0.2 innings. All told, it's 30 runs across 21.2 innings. He's surrendering identical .397 wOBAs to righties and lefties, and nearly identical .922/.916 OPS splits, so we can target essentially the entire Cubs offense. Contreras is the obvious anchor, boasting a team-best .407 wOBA, 162 wRC+, and .356 ISO. Happ isn't too far off, sitting at .380/144/.151, and Wisdom offers us some power upside with lesser contact skills. Franmil Reyes ($2,700) is another option to consider for homer potential, and he's quietly hit safely in five straight and seven of eight.

Twins vs. Royals (Zack Greinke): Byron Buxton ($3,700), Carlos Correa ($3,100), Luis Arraez ($3,100)

Greinke's home/road splits are something to behold. He has a 1.98 home ERA, allowing a .263 wOBA and .593 OPS. On the road, where he finds himself Tuesday, he carries a 7.16 ERA and allows a .392 wOBA and .923 OPS. That's the play here, as the Twins don't have terrific splits versus righties. Buxton is our upside anchor; we know there's potential for 20-plus FDP but his K rate makes him volatile. I'll roll with the name brand in Correa, who is riding a six-game hitting streak but is just 2-for-18 lifetime against Greinke. For now, Arraez and his contact ability are the third target, but this could change. Nick Gordon ($2,300) would be a nice low-cost pivot if Jorge Polanco is not available, and he's remarkably 3-for-3 off Greinke. Gio Urshela ($2,800) is also an option if BvP is your thing, as he's sitting at 5-for-10 against the veteran righty with a 1.445 OPS.

