FanDuel MLB: DFS Targets for Tuesday

A big 14-game slate is set for Tuesday evening, with only the Cubs-Cardinals matinee omitted. It's a loaded one for pitching, with seven arms checking in at five figures. Three of those options have very nice matchups too, as are some other arms that might allow us to save a bit on the bump.

MLB DFS Pitchers for Tuesday on FanDuel

None of the top options are bad plays. They are priced this way for a reason. Because of matchups though, the three lefties – Carlos Rodon ($10,800), Robbie Ray ($10,600) and Max Fried ($10,200) – stand out. Rodon has topped 40 FDP in three of his last four starts, has 10-plus Ks in three of five, and gets the always targetable Detroit offense Tuesday. The Tigers are marginally better against southpaws, fanning only 22.2 percent of the time while coming in with a 99 wRC+, but that's still not good. Ray has delivered three straight quality starts, averaging 47.3 FDP in that stretch entering this evening's matchup with the Nationals. They don't strike out a ton (19.6 percent) but don't hit much either, sporting a 91 wRC+. Finally, Fried gets a Pirates lineup that fans at a 26.2 percent clip while posting only an 83 wRC+ and .288 wOBA against lefties.

The floor on the top-tier arms is stable, making them great for both cash and GPPs. The mid-tier however offers some intriguing upside without that same stability. Ranger Suarez ($9,200) gets a Reds lineup that has a 94 wRC+ and 24.5 percent strikeout rate, and has averaged 39.3 FDP across his last four. Pablo Lopez ($8,800) is in horrific form, putting up 39 total FDP across his last four starts, but he gets Oakland on Tuesday. Finally, the price point may be a tad high, but JT Brubaker ($8,500) is coming off seven shutout innings against Boston and gets an Atlanta lineup that can go off, but which also fans 24.5 percent of the time. His ceiling and expected low usage makes him more appealing than Corey Kluber at $8,200, even in what is likely a softer matchup against the Angels.

Another lefty is my preferred pay-down choice Tuesday. Jose Suarez ($7,800) has a 55-point ceiling and 22-point floor across his last four starts. He's allowing just a .319 wOBA to righties, something we know the Rays will load their lineup with. Tampa has an above average 106 wRC+ against lefties, but just a .308 wOBA.

Top FanDuel MLB DFS Targets

The Twins' Aaron Sanchez has been more unlucky than bad, as his 7.68 ERA comes with a 4.24 xFIP, but that's certainly not worth shying away from. Given the identical salaries, I like Yordan Alvarez ($4,100) more, but Sanchez is also allowing a .492 wOBA to righties against a .290 to lefties, putting Alex Bregman ($4,100) on the radar.

Adolis Garcia ($4,300) is riding a 19-game hitting streak and heads into Coors Field this evening, where Rockies' starter German Marquez has a 5.85 ERA and 4.84 FIP. He's the only Ranger that carries a $4k price tag, so there's certainly some stacking potential in this lineup.

Best FanDuel MLB DFS Bargain Bats

The Mets' Taijuan Walker hasn't been himself in the second half, allowing five homers in 20.2 second-half innings after just four in 91.2 IP in the first half. Rather than just plug in Aaron Judge at a whopping $4,700, we could seek some value against the .434 wOBA he's allowing to lefties by targeting Anthony Rizzo ($3,600) and/or Andrew Benintendi ($2,800).

The Marlins are dreadful against lefties, striking out a whopping 28.2 percent of the time, and are priced accordingly Tuesday. Zach Logue hasn't proven capable of getting big leaguers out consistently though, so taking a stab at this lineup on the cheap makes sense. Jon Berti ($3,200) is the most expensive option but has multiple ways to make an impact, Jesus Aguilar ($2,500) offers power potential, and Jacob Stallings ($2,600) is in nice form and should return to the lineup after Monday's off day. We're targeting righties here, as Logue is allowing a .395 wOBA to them.

FanDuel MLB DFS Stacks to Consider

Mariners vs. Nationals (Erick Fedde): Julio Rodriguez ($3,700), Mitch Haniger ($3,600), Jesse Winker ($3,000)

Despite a 4.95 ERA and matching 4.95 FIP, Fedde surprisingly doesn't have targetable splits, nor do the Mariners do much that jumps out against righties, but it still makes sense to target the top of this lineup. Rodriguez comes at a minor discount and has three hits in two straight games and three of five. Haniger has hit safely in 14 of 15 and went deep in his last outing, possibly rounding into form after a lengthy injury layoff. Winker meanwhile brings some power upside while helping balance the budget. Perhaps this is a gut feel more than a statistical lean, but the Mariners should score some points this evening.

Blue Jays vs. Red Sox (Josh Winckowski): Vladimir Guerrero ($4,100), George Springer ($3,900), Alejandro Kirk ($2,900)

Winckowski sports a 5.94 ERA and 5.99 FIP at Fenway Park, allowing a .384 wOBA and modest .895 OPS to righties. The Jays lineup is so top heavy, we can interchange the third piece here depending on where you have a hole in your lineup. This stack becomes even more budget friendly if Springer isn't in the lineup. Kirk leads this trio with a .371 wOBA and 146 wRC+ with Guerrero and Springer just behind him, sitting at .369/145 and .366/142, respectively.

