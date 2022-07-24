FanDuel MLB: Sunday Targets

This article is part of our FanDuel MLB series.

As we approach the final week of July, Sunday has plenty of baseball in store for us. For DFS purposes, I will be looking at nine games in the early afternoon, the first which starts at 1.35 p.m. EDT. Looking for some options for your lineups? You're in the right place!

Pitching

Sandy Alcantara, MIA at PIT ($11,000): Alcantara isn't just someone with an 1.76 ERA as he's also a true workhorse on the mound having gone at least eight innings seven times in his last 11 starts. The Pirates rank 28th in ERA and team OPS, so I won't be surprised if Alcantara goes deep again.

Miles Mikolas, STL at CIN ($10,400): Mikolas hasn't needed strikeouts to succeed with a 2.54 ERA through 19 starts, including an 1.93 over his last seven outings. The Reds are just outside the bottom-10 in runs scored, but they are definitely bottom-10 in team OPS.

Eric Lauer, MIL vs. COL ($9,700): Lauer has rebounded from a rough stretch with a 2.00 ERA from his last three starts. He also maintains a 2.30 mark at home this year. The Rockies won't get the benefit of Coors Field on Sunday, which lowers their offensive potential.

Top Targets

When someone is drafted first overall, you might imagine them becoming a player who hits .294 and threatens to rack up 20 homers and 20 stolen bases in a season. Well, that's what Dansby Swanson ($3,600) has become. He's also produced a .930 OPS against lefties and a .906 at home, and lefty Reid Detmers has a 4.11 ERA.

DJ LeMahieu ($3,200) has hit .284 with a .390 OBP, and has delivered nine homers and four stolen bases. And over the last three weeks, he's starred wtih a .969 OPS. Dean Kremer comes in with a 2.59 ERA, but also a 3.59 FIP. During his career, he's struggled to a 5.29 ERA and has allowed righties to hit .297 against. I'm expecting things to start to unravel for the Orioles starter.

Bargain Bats

In his first season with the Twins, Carlos Correa ($2,900) has slashed .281/.354/.460. That's in line with his career numbers, save for a slight drop in power from his .478 slugging percentage. Correa will square off with Drew Hutchison, and he lists a career 4.46 ERA.

Rookie lefty Nolan Gorman ($2,600) has hit nine home runs in 52 games and an .898 road OPS. The righty Tyler Mahle is returning from the IL on Sunday and has allowed a 4.99 ERA at home this year, and a 4.90 ERA there since 2020.

Stacks to Consider

Blue Jays at Red Sox (Brayan Bello): Teoscar Hernandez ($3,500), Bo Bichette ($3,400), Lourdes Gurriel ($2,900)

Things are bleak for the Red Sox's pitching situation right now. They just got absolutely smoked for 28 runs on Friday by these same Blue Jays, and now Bello is starting. He's made two starts, gone four innings each time, and posted a 10.13 ERA. If the Toronto racks up double-digit runs again, it wouldn't be that much of a surprise.

Hernandez has recorded 13 homers and five stolen bases after 32 and 12 last season. He's also maintained a .960 OPS over the last 21 days. Bichette has only hit .260, which is decent but not in line with his career .290. However, he's still managed 14 home runs and seven steals. Gurriel has slashed .315/.365/.439 and has registered an .828 OPS against righties and an .827 on the road since 2020.

Brewers vs. Rockies (Chad Kuhl): Christian Yelich ($3,000), Rowdy Tellez ($2,700), Kolten Wong ($2,500)

It can be easy to forget that Rockies pitchers don't just struggle at home. Kuhl actually has a 4.70 ERA on the road in his first season in Colorado. Since he's a righty, I'm stacking three southpaws from the Brew Crew.

Yelich has eight home runs and 13 stolen bases. He also boasts a career .377 OBP and is occasionally leading off. Tellez doesn't mix power and speed, with only the former where he's racked up 18 homers to go with a .945 home OPS. Wong can't get things going against lefties this year, but has a .774 OPS against righties along with six home runs and 10 swipes.

Marlins at Pirates (Mitch Keller): Garrett Cooper ($2,500), Jesus Aguilar ($2,300), Joey Wendle ($2,300)

Want a stack that doesn't break the bank? The Marlins are your team! Keller doesn't allow a lot of long balls, but still lists a 4.55 ERA this year and a career 5.52. Needless to say, a lot of contact is made against him. And since 2020, Keller has let righties hit .273 against and lefties go .301.

Cooper has hit .279 with a .345 OBP, in line with his career .281 and .352. Aguilar has gone deep 11 time after 22 last season. He's struggled versus lefties this year, but has a .726 OPS against righties. The lefty Wendle has gone .287 while racking up six stolen bases. And across the last two seasons, he's posted a .778 OPS against righties.

