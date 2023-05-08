Fantasy Baseball Injury Report: Nagging Wrist Soreness for Guerrero

This article is part of our Fantasy Baseball Injury Report series.

While he did say the pain extends up into his forearm, that should not be considered abnormal. The muscles that allow for movement at the wrist sit in the forearm and extend down into the wrist via their respective tendons. Hopefully the Toronto medical team can find some sort of everyday approach that can provide long-term relief to allow Guerrero to remain in the lineup. Scheduled days off may be included in such a plan, though those invested in Guerrero would happily concede a rest day or two to avoid an extended stint on the injured list. Keep an eye on his availability on Tuesday to get a better idea of what to expect moving forward.

Toronto's hard-hitting first baseman continues to be plagued by lingering soreness in his left wrist. The injury kept him out of both Blue Jays' games against the Pirates over the weekend. Guerrero has dealt with inflammation in the area before, missing time last season with a similar issue. The problem forced him out of last year's Home Run Derby but did improve with rest and treatment. It looks like this is going to be simply more of the same as routine maintenance on the area becomes his new norm. Like his father, Guerrero has a violent swing that puts a high degree of stress on the wrists. Any limitation here could negatively impact his productivity.

Vladimir Guerrero

Carlos Rodon

The left-hander has yet to make his New York debut as he continues to battle injury. He was initially sidelined with a forearm strain but has since seen his return delayed by lingering stiffness and pain in his back. The root of the chronic problem remains unclear though he is slated to undergo a cortisone injection in the area sometime early this week. Cortisone injection is anti-inflammatory and utilized to address inflammation in multiple types of tissue, including muscle, ligament and cartilage. Cortisone is not a pain-reliever, though Rodon should feel a decrease in pain as the inflammation subsides. This should allow him to begin his treatment plan and slowly work his way into a throwing protocol. Unfortunately, this takes time, and a quick return no longer seems likely. A return in June is possible, but a post All-Star game activation remains a more likely scenario.

Check Swings

Jose Altuve: Out since suffering a fractured thumb in the World Baseball Classic, Altuve is nearing his return. He has been ahead of the schedule for several weeks now and recently began taking batting practice. Altuve could be sent on a rehab assignment sometime in the next two weeks if he continues to take positive steps forward. Bone tissue generally returns to its normal strength and alignment, especially if surgically reenforced. Look for Altuve to return to his usual spot in the Houston lineup sometime before the end of the month.

Pete Fairbanks: The Tampa Bay closer played catching over the weekend as he works his way back from forearm inflammation in his throwing arm. Anytime a pitcher resumes throwing it should be considered a positive step forward. However, how the elbow and forearm respond to the activity remains the real test. As long as he can avoid a recurrence of any associated symptoms, Fairbanks should be able to move on in his throwing program. A return when first eligible seems a tad optimistic, and the late-inning success of Jason Adam should allow the Rays to slow play the situation. Look for Fairbanks to return in the next 10 to 14 days.

Tommy John Monster: Despite the impressive return of Philadelphia's Bryce Harper, Tommy John surgery managed to claim several more victims in the last week. Colorado's German Marquez and Houston's Luis Garcia will both need the procedure to address damaged ulnar collateral ligaments (UCL) in their elbows. They will not pitch again this season, and the timing of their surgeries means their subsequent recoveries are likely to carry over into the 2024 season. Neither pitcher will carry much value in keeper or dynasty leagues making them likely waiver wire fodder.

Eloy Jimenez: The White Sox outfielder underwent an emergency appendectomy over the weekend. It doesn't sound like his appendix ruptured, meaning he should be able resume baseball activities once the wound from the laparoscopic procedure has adequately healed. The team has provided a recovery window of four-to-six weeks, though a return on the early end of that timeframe is likely.

Aaron Judge: The Yankees' proactive approach to care for Judge's strained hip appears to be working, and he remains on track for a Tuesday return. The slugger has not played since suffering the injury on April 27. He has progressed smoothly through rehab and resumed baseball-related activities. Judge could receive a rest day or two over the next few weeks, but he should be utilized as he normally would, given his considerable upside.

Tyler O'Neill: It's been a disappointing start to the season for the Cardinals outfielder. After 29 games, he is hitting .228 with just six extra base hits. He also navigated a public dispute with manager Oilver Marmol all while managing a nagging back injury. On Friday he was official sent to the IL with a lower back strain and remains without a definitive timeline. Look for this absence to extend beyond the 10-day minimum. A prolonged rehab assignment may be needed to not only help with the injury but help O'Neill regain his form and confidence.