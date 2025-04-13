MLB DFS: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 13

This article is part of our FanDuel MLB series.

The NBA regular season is ending Sunday (and for once, the Pistons will be in the playoffs), but there is also a bunch of MLB action to enjoy in the afternoon with 10 games included on the DFS slate and the first pitch at 1:35 p.m. EDT. Here are some DFS recommendations to consider as you prepare to toggle between baseball and basketball.

Pitching

Hunter Greene, CIN vs. PIT ($10,800): Last year, Greene was finally able to keep the ball in the park and his ERA dropped from 4.82 to 2.75. This season, not only has the ball stayed in the park, but his walks are down. If this holds, Greene truly is the prince that was promised as a frontline ace and Cy Young contender. He's also recorded an 1.31 ERA, 7.67 K/BB rate, and faces a matchup on Sunday against a Pirates team struggling to hit above the Mendoza Line.

Shane Baz, TAM vs. ATL ($9,900): Baz has experienced a major issue staying healthy, even by the standards of 2020s pitchers. His 14 starts in 2024 were his most and he did have a 3.06 ERA, though his strikeouts significantly decreased. Through two starts this year, Baz is at a 1.38 ERA with an 11.08 K/9. Atlanta's offense will probably improve and likely won't finish bottom-10 in offense, though they're only one of a handful of clubs yet to reach the 50-run mark.

Casey Mize, DET at MIN ($9,100): Fun fact: Mize was once the first-overall pick in the MLB Draft and seen as a future top pitcher. It's true! Alas, Mize has had a difficult career and he's now 27 with only two seasons where he's managed to make 20 appearances. One of those was last year, though, where he notched a career-low 3.94 FIP. While Mize has only made two starts so far, he's only allowed a single run five hits over 11.2 innings. And one of those outings was against the Yankees. The Twins are below-average in terms of runs scored alongside a sub-.300 OBP.

Top Targets

The Royals are off to a slow start offensively, but not Bobby Witt ($4,100). He may only have one homer, but he's posted a .400 OBP while stealing five bases. He had an 1.012 OPS versus his fellow righties last year, so things are likely to pick up. Ben Lively returned to MLB in 2023, and since then has struggled to a 4.39 ERA. He's also only produced 6.91 strikeouts per nine innings from three starts.

Let's see, Jose Altuve ($3,600) hit .295 with a 20/20 campaign last season. To start 2025, he's gone .317 with three homers and three swipes. Yeah, that tracks. What doesn't track is Kyle Hendricks' 1.64 ERA as he had a 4.80 the previous four years. He also hasn't managed over 7.08 strikeouts per nine innings since 2019, and he's at 6.55 so far. Most pitchers struggle to strike Altuve out. Hendricks may find it impossible.

Bargain Bats

It seemed that Alex Call ($2,700) was going to end up a Quad-A player who was too good for the minors yet not a viable MLB regular. Then last year, he posted a .950 OPS with three homers and five stolen bases in only 30 games. Call started this season with the Nationals and has slashed .385/.514/.538. I wouldn't necessarily buy into him in many - or even most - matchups, but Cal Quantrill is starting for the Marlins on Sunday with his a career 4.35 FIP and 6.71 K/9 rate.

Zach McKinstry ($2,600) doesn't boast much power, but he's got plenty of speed stealing 16 bases and picking up five triples in 118 games last year. He's only registered one swipe so far, yet has two triples. Simeon Woods Richardson posted a 4.17 ERA last season and lefties batted .252 against. He's currently at a 5.59 ERA and the 18 lefty batters he's faced have gone .533 against.

Stacks to Consider

Orioles vs. Blue Jays (Jose Berrios): Gunnar Henderson ($3,600), Cedric Mullins ($3,400), Jordan Westburg ($3,200)

You can count on Berrios to eat up the innings and be ready when his time in the rotation comes around. In every full MLB season since 2018, he's made exactly 32 starts. However, all those tend to yield mediocre results - including a 4.17 FIP and 1.45 HR/9 rate last season. Berrios has made three starts with a 4.85 FIP and 1.53 HR/9. Baltimore's lineup is certainly solid enough to produce against Berrios, and this is the trio I decided on.

Henderson started the season on the IL, so his numbers don't really mean much. As such, I'll just remind you he was Rookie of the Year in 2023 and last year notched an .893 OPS with 37 homers and 21 steals. Mullins has been good for counting stats - if not much else - the last few seasons, including 18 homers and 32 stolen bases last year even with a .305 OBP. He's gone deep three times with two swipes, but also a .415 OBP. Westburg tallied 18 homers last season - which is notable for a second baseman - and is currently at three. He's also been better against his fellow righties the last two campaigns and has slugged .464 against right-handed pitchers during his career. Righties went .259 against Berrios last year and are so far at .280 in 2025.

Giants at Yankees (Carlos Rodon): Heliot Ramos ($3,300), Willy Adames ($3,200), Tyler Fitzgerald ($2,700)

Last season wasn't the disaster Rodon's first campaign as a Yankee was when he posted a 6.85 ERA. However, he still had a 3.96 and gave up 1.59 home runs per nine innings. The lefty is between those two extremes with a 5.19 ERA, yet he's once again conceding over 1.5 homers per nine. That offers up an opportunity for these three right-handed Giants

Ramos got his first real look at MLB action in 2024, where he hit .269 with 48 extra-base hits. He compiled an .828 road OPS and a 1.189 versus lefties that's critical for this matchup. Adames is off to a slow start with the Giants, though I trust his power especially for his position. The shortstop produced over 30 homers and 30 doubles last season, his fourth straight campaign with at least 24 and 29 of each. Fitzgerald has proved himself too good for Triple-A and in 96 MLB games last season had 15 homers and 17 stolen bases. While he hasn't gone yard so far, he's managed four swiped bags. Fitzgerald also lists a .925 OPS versus southpaws.

