It's the final Sunday in July with 13 games on the slate for DFS purposes. You'll have a lot of decisions to make, but I'm here to help. First pitch is at 1:35 p.m. EDT. Here are my lineup recommendations.

Pitching

Zack Wheeler, PHI at NYY ($10,700): Wheeler is gunning for a Cy Young with a 2.39 ERA and eye-catching 6.31 K/BB rate. In literally half of his last 12 starts, he hasn't allowed a single earned run. The Yankees are third in runs scored, but there's an asterisk on that for now as Aaron Judge's elbow is banged up and won't be available for Sunday.

Noah Cameron, KAN vs. CLE ($8,800): In terms of pitching and matchup, Cameron going up against Cleveland stands out. The rookie hurler has posted a 2.61 ERA through 13 outings with a 2.22 ERA over his last four. The Guardians are down in the bottom-five when it comes to offense, a group that's clearly separated themselves from the rest.

Michael McGreevy, STL vs. SDP ($7,100): A lot of this recommendation is based on the Padres sitting 25th in runs scored, and McGreevy's salary is also fairly reasonable. While he's inexperienced at the MLB level, he's been pretty good having produced a 2.90 FIP across two seasons over 51.1 innings. And in 15 Triple-A starts this year, the 25-year-old managed a 2.91 FIP. It would seem McGreevy is at least capable enough for this matchup.

Top Targets

The Rangers wouldn't exactly be the Dodgers offensively had Corey Seager ($3,200) been healthy all season, yet they'd certainly be better. Once again, the lefty has experienced issues staying on the field, yet has registered a .376 OBP with 15 homers and 15 doubles across 73 games. Seager has also produced a 1.110 OPS the last three weeks. Bryce Elder has allowed 1.70 homers per nine innings. While his road ERA (4.71) is better than at home (6.54), the righty has actually surrendered more long balls away.

Though the ball is staying in the park for Jarren Duran ($3,200), he's racked up 26 doubles, 16 steals, and 12 triples. He's still been productive this season with an .870 OPS at Fenway. Things have been a disaster for Dustin May away from home with a 7.07 ERA.

Bargain Bats

While Jordan Westburg ($3,200) hasn't been as solid as 2024, he's gone deep 11 times over 53 games. He missed quite a bit of time due to injury, but he's slugged .475 the last three weeks and that works given his positional eligibility at second base. The Oriolers are lefty-heavy, yet Austin Gomber is a southpaw with a career 4.92 ERA where righties have gone .336 against him this year.

Trevor Larnach ($3,000) has slugged .438 while hitting 12 of his 13 home runs versus righties. He's also slugged .481 at home, highlighted by nine homers. Washington righty Jake Irvin has been scuffling for a while with a 6.66 ERA and 2.1 HR/9 rate from his last 10 outings.

Stacks to Consider

Rays at Reds (Brady Singer): Junior Caminero ($3,400), Jonathan Aranda ($3,000), Josh Lowe ($2,800)

Singer's debut with the Reds hasn't gone well as he's registered a 4.84 ERA while his groundball rate has dropped to 35.4 percent. While his home ERA is lower than on the road, he's allowed 1.3 HR/9 at home compared to 0.7 away with Cincinnati's park being hitter-friendly. Singer's a righty, so I've included two southpaws below.

In terms of including a righty, it also helps that Caminero is quite good against right-handers as he's slugging .541 against. While the third baseman has been much better at home, Cincinnati's ballpark makes it worth taking a shot on him. Singer hasn't induced many grounders, and Aranda doesn't produced many based on his 25.7 percent liner rate. He's also posted a .913 OPS against righties with an .866 the last three weeks. Lowe is enduring a tough campaign, though facing Singer could help. The lefty has still managed six homers and six steals through 59 appearances, and even last year accumulated 10 and 25 over 106 outings.

Athletics at Astros (Colton Gordon): Brent Rooker ($3,300), Shea Langeliers ($2,900), Jacob Wilson ($2,700)

In terms of Gordon's rookie season, well, at least he doesn't walk a lot of batters. He also holds a 27.1 percent line drive rate, a 1.72 HR/9 rate, while his 4.52 FIP and 4.53 ERA are almost identical. If you look at the teams Gordon has faced, it makes things look even less remarkable. He's a southpaw and righties have hit .305 against with 10 of the 11 homers he's conceded, making it easy to choose three right-handed Athletics.

While Rooker's a little behind his usual long-ball pace, the 21 home runs from 107 games should still get him to 30 again and there's a decent chance he gets to 30 doubles for the first time (currently at 24). He's also slugged .559 against lefties since 2023. Langeliers has added an offensive boost to the lineup (not that they've needed it with the way Nick Kurtz has been hitting) with a 1.125 OPS the last 14 days. And while many Athletics have been benefiting from the short-term home park, he's recorded a .933 road OPS. Wilson has been ice cold, but still has a .312 average with 10 homers, five stolen bases, and a .908 OPS against lefties.

