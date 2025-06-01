Get RotoWire's custom analysis to choose the best team for you before the season and in-season.

The first Sunday in June gives us 10 MLB games on the DFS schedule with the first pitch at 1:35 p.m. EDT. Hopefully you found plenty of DFS success in May and that these recommendations continue to help in the new month.

Pitching

Kevin Gausman, TOR vs. ATH ($9,400): Gausman has a 3.68 ERA, which is solid if not remarkable. He also lists a 3.35 FIP alongside an excellent 5.08 K/BB rate. Gausman has posted a 2.93 ERA at home without allowing a run over his last 15 innings. The Athletics are middling in terms when it comes to offense, so I don't expect them to give Gausman a rough outing.

Gavin Williams, CLE vs. LAA ($8,400): Williams has a real issue with walks, but he's also struck out 10.25 batters per nine innings. His 4.27 ERA through 11 starts is fine, though his 4.18 at home is slightly better. The Angels are unsurprisingly flirting with the bottom-10 in runs scored while maintaining a sub-.300 OBP.

Keider Montero, DET at KAN ($7,400): This is about matchup and salary with Montero. He has a 4.54 ERA on the year, but in his last start went five innings and only conceded one hit and zero runs against the Giants. Earlier in the campaign, he went eight frames with one run at Coors Field. The Rockies are terrible, yet that's still notable. The Royals rank bottom-five in runs scored, so maybe this will be one of Montero's solid starts.

Top Targets

Once again, Francisco Lindor ($4,000) is producing across-the-board with 12 home runs, 10 doubles, and 10 stolen bases. The shortstop also has a home OPS over 1.000. Carson Palmquist has made three MLB starts so far while registering an 8.78 ERA. And two of those appearances for the lefty were on the road.

What a remarkable season from Pete Crow-Armstrong ($4,000), who's quickly gone from "promising" to "MVP candidate". Speaking of speed, he's produced three triples and 17 steals. And PCA has added unexpected power with 15 homers. The Cubs will see Reds' righty Nick Martinez on the mound Sunday. He's recorded a 4.11 road ERA and his 6.26 K/9 rate should mean Crow-Armstrong gets the opportunity to put the ball in play.

Bargain Bats

Carlos Santana ($3,000) doesn't offer a lot of power at this point of his career, yet he's gotten on base at a .368 clip with seven home runs overall and a .959 OPS the last three weeks. Jack Kochanowicz enters with a 5.33 FIP, and there's a good chance Santana gets on base against him once or twice based on a 1.38 K/BB rate.

Through the last three weeks, Lenyn Sosa ($2,700) has posted a .904 OPS. On the year, he's managed a line-drive rate of 32.2 percent. Charlie Morton has been quite hittable for the Orioles with a 7.09 ERA while fellow righties have gone .293 against.

Stacks to Consider

Blue Jays vs. Athletics (JP Sears): Vladimir Guerrero ($3,400), Bo Bichette ($3,200), George Springer ($3,200)

The Blue Jays struggled early offensively, especially when it came to hitting homers. They've rounded into form and are now out of the bottom-10 in runs scored and are close to doing the same on the home run front. Meanwhile, Sears has really struggled with a 13.86 ERA from his last three starts. That's brutal, but it's not too surprising as the lefty does hold a career 4.69 FIP. And since Sears is a southpaw, I have three righties in this stack.

Quite literally, Guerrero got on base in every game of May. Since 2023, he's posted an .893 OPS versus lefties while hitting .304. I thought Bichette was in line for a rebound season, and he's notched an .871 OPS the last 21 days. The shortstop also has an .870 OPS at home overall. Unlike Guerrero and Bichette, Springer has been cold of late. However, he's accumulated eight homers and seven stolen bases on the year. And Springer's OPS against lefties is up over 1.000.

Astros vs. Rays (Taj Bradley): Isaac Paredes ($3,400), Jose Altuve ($3,000), Christian Walker ($2,900)

Though Bradley boasts an impressive fastball, the strikeouts haven't been there this season. He's also struggled to a 4.58 FIP through 11 starts. On top of that, Bradley's road ERA is 6.20, where he's surrendered 1.8 homers per nine innings. His fellow righties have hit .260 against so far, so I've included three below.

Paredes' first campaign as an Astro has been going quite well. Particular to this matchup, he's recorded an .863 OPS versus his fellow righties and an .865 at home. During the last three weeks, Altuve has an .825 OPS. While he's struggled on the road, he's recorded an .886 at home. Walker's debut season in Houston has been rough, yet he's still produced seven homers and a triple. He also has a .768 home OPS with a .788 OPS against his fellow righties.

