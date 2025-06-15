This article is part of our FanDuel MLB series.

It's Father's Day on Sunday, and MLB's gift to dads is 11 games on the DFS slate. The first pitch is at 1:35 p.m. EDT. Whether or not you're a father, I have some recommendations for you. Good luck this Sunday!

Pitching

Chris Sale, ATL vs. COL ($11,000): I'll make this simple. The reigning NL Cy Young winner has an 1.38 ERA and 12.2 K/9 rate over his last eight starts. Colorado is the MLB's worst team and arguably the weakest offense when you factor in Coors Field. Don't overthink it, and don't worry too much about Sale's salary.

Brandon Walter, HOU vs. MIN ($7,900): If you want to roll the dice, Walter could be worth it. He's made two starts this season for the Astros where he's posted a 1.64 ERA and 2.71 FIP. The lefty also had a 2.08 ERA at Triple-A. Minnesota is average in terms of runs scored, but that's not imposing enough to keep Walter from being worth a shot.

Jeffrey Springs, ATH at KAN ($7,800): Springs has recorded a 4.64 ERA during his first season with the Athletics, yet he has a 3.95 on the road. There is also opportunity here given his primary issues and the Royals' primary problem. The lefty has allowed 1.47 homers per nine innings. In addition to being 28th in runs scored, KC also sits last in home runs. So Springs may be able to get by in this matchup.

Top Targets

Ronald Acuna ($4,200) recently stole his first base of the season, which is encouraging as he makes his way back from injury. After all, he swiped 73 during 2023. At the plate, Acuna has been as good as ever slashing .387/.471/.707. Speaking of returning, Austin Gomber will be ma with a 4.55 ERA on the road last year.

After breaking through with 23 homers and 30 stolen bases, Zach Neto ($3,500) is currently at 10 and 11 of each. The shortstop also lists a .912 road OPS. Not only is this game in Baltimore, but Neto will see the lefty Cade Povich with his career 5.31 ERA while righties have gone .281 against.

Bargain Bats

The ball is leaving the park more often for Trent Grisham ($3,100). Two years ago with the Padres, he notched 13 home runs with 31 doubles. He's only managed three doubles so far, yet has already gone deep 13 times. It's not all the move from Petco Park to Yankee Stadium as Grisham has produced an .845 road OPS. Brayan Bello has registered a 3.96 ERA, but with a 4.56 FIP while lefties have batted .292 against.

Marcus Semien ($3,000) started slowly, though has a 1.012 OPS with four homers and four steals the last three weeks. Aaron Civale will be making his first start for the White Sox after being pushed out of the Brewers' rotation. He posted a 5.52 FIP through five starts with Milwaukee, and I doubt the change of scenery will matter much based on a career 4.06 ERA.

Stacks to Consider

Cubs vs. Pirates (Mitch Keller): Kyle Tucker ($4,200), Ian Happ ($3,400), Michael Busch ($3,200)

Keller is both consistent and mediocre, but he's also firmly mediocre. While he doesn't concede many home runs, his ERAs the previous three seasons have been 3.91, 4.21, and 4.25. Through 14 starts this year, he's at 4.15. Lefties have always been a bit better against Keller and are currently .291 against, so all three of these players can hit left-handed.

Tucker has given the Cubs a version of what they expected, but with more speed than power at 13 homers, four triples, and 17 steals to more closely resemble the player who achieved consecutive 25/25 campaigns before getting hurt. Happ hasn't displayed much power, yet has a .339 OBP with 14 doubles. The switch-hitter has improved of late by tallying an .897 OPS the last two weeks. Busch has produced 11 home runs and has slugged .498 overall. He hasn't done well versus lefties, though has a .943 OPS against righties.

Brewers vs. Cardinals (Miles Mikolas): Jackson Chourio ($3,700), Christian Yelich ($3,500), Brice Turang ($3,000)

An ERA over 4.00 and K/9 rate under 7.00 is the name of the game for Mikolas. And this year, he's at a 4.48 and 5.16 in those categories. Mikolas is eminently hittable as righties are .278 against while lefties have gone .283 since 2023. And that's why I've included two southpaws in this stack.

Chourio is basically doing what he did last season as a rookie when he picked up 29 doubles, four triples, 21 homers, and 22 stolen bases. He's so far accumulated 18 doubles, three triples, 12 home runs, and 13 swipes while slugging .525 the last three weeks. Yelich has already managed double-digits in homers and steals for the fourth consecutive season. The lefty is in form with a .985 OPS the last 21 days. Turang's .350 OBP marks the highest of his career and is only at 15 stolen bases after racking up 50 in 2024. He should start running a bit more and has a decent chance of getting on base against Mikolas.

