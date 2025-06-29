This article is part of our FanDuel MLB series.

July is right around the corner. Sunday is the penultimate day of June, and it's another busy day for MLB with 11 games and the first pitch at 1:35 p.m. EDT. With that all sorted, here are my DFS lineup recommendations!

Pitching

Ranger Suarez, PHI at ATL ($10,400): Believe it or not, Atlanta is still bottom-10 in runs scored. This is not merely about the matchup as Suarez has been excellent this season and incredible over his last nine starts going 61.1 innings and posting an 1.17 ERA.

Frankie Montas, NYM at PIT ($8,000): You don't want to take too much from one outing especially since Montas registered a 4.66 FIP in 30 starts last year. However, his first start of 2025 saw him go five innings with three hits, three walks, five strikeouts, and zero earned runs. The Pirates could help Montas go 2-for-2 on the season as they rank 29th in scoring and team OPS.

Justin Verlander, SFG at CWS ($7,900): At some point Verlander is going to get a win…right? He may be 0-5, yet he's produced a 3.56 ERA across his last eight appearances. The veteran isn't the pitcher he used to be, but he's still been a viable starter for a couple months. This is the matchup that could get Verlander his first W as the White Sox are bottom-three in runs scored and OBP.

Check out which projected starters are going and when with RotoWire's Probable Pitchers page!

Top Targets

Christian Yelich ($3,700) has a .969 OPS the last three weeks and a .909 against righties on the season. Though he's been subpar at home, he managed a .944 home OPS last year. German Marquez comes in with a 5.79 ERA with a 4.99 through the previous three seasons.

Though Tyler Soderstrom ($3,000) has fallen off after a hot start, he still is at 14 home runs and five stolen bases while slugging .493 against righties and .510 on the road. Owing to injury, Marcus Stroman has only made one home start this season where he allowed four runs over four innings to the lowly Pirates. And during his first year as a Yankee, he struggled to a 5.31 home ERA.

Bargain Bats

It's been an odd season for Jose Altuve ($2,900) as he's struggled against lefties and on the road. On the other hand, he's posted a .761 OPS versus righties with an .879 at home and an .813 the last three weeks. Last year was rough for Jameson Taillon, though this season has been a disaster with a 5.56 road ERA while his fellow righties have hit .281 against.

Xander Bogaerts ($2,700) has seen his power decrease by the season. That being said, he's recorded 15 doubles and 13 steals. The shortstop also faces a favorable matchup as Nick Lodolo has had nightmares pitching at home with a 6.17 ERA and 2.0 HR/9 rate since 2023.

Stacks to Consider

Rays at Orioles (Dean Kremer): Brandon Lowe ($3,300), Josh Lowe ($3,100), Jonathan Aranda ($3,000)

I've fallen into a routine of stacking these three left-handed Rays against below-average right-handers, and I see no reason to change that. Kremer has produced a 4.60 ERA, and I'm not buying his 2.90 mark at home after a 4.45 last year and a 4.38 the one before that. Kremer's K/9 rate is also lower at home while his HR/9 rate is higher. He's just been lucky en route to that 2.90 ERA. And lefties have gone .300 on him this season.

Brandon Lowe is at 17 homers and could get close to his peak of 39 if he stays healthy. And remember he's a second baseman. He's also slugged .539 against righties, which is rare for a player at his position. Josh Lowe has picked up five home runs, nine doubles, and six stolen bases in only 38 games. He also list an .871 road OPS. Aranda has 10 homers, but has been elite with a 26.0 line-drive percentage alongside a .330 batting average and 16 doubles.

Yankees vs. Athletics (Luis Severino): Jazz Chisholm ($3,500), Cody Bellinger ($3,200), Trent Grisham ($3,100)

Severino will likely have an ill-fated return to his former home ballpark. The Athletics righty has been struggling through his last five starts, including bad outings versus the Tigers, Orioles, and Twins that puts him at a 4.83 ERA overall. And since Severino was a Yankee as recently as 2023, he produced a 4.87 ERA and 2.2 HR/9 rate at home. Over the last three campaigns, Lefties have batted .289 against Severino the last three campaigns, so I've selected three southpaws.

Chisholm is delivering the counting stats with 12 homers and 10 stolen bases. Like many lefties, he's loving Yankee Stadium with a 1.020 OPS this year. It's been an interesting season for Bellinger. with 10 home runs and eight swiped bags, yet he also has three triples and 14 doubles while slugging .517 at home. Grisham is getting on base at a .345 clip with 15 homers. And while he still struggles with his fellow southpaws, he's doing great against righties with a .913 OPS.

Try our FanDuel MLB Lineup Optimizer to discover more expert recommendations, customize the player pool, set exposure percentage and mass-enter DFS lineups.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Chris Morgan plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: cmorgan3, DraftKings: cmorgan3.