MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 23

This article is part of our FanDuel MLB series.

The Wednesday MLB schedule is easy to parse. There are five afternoon games, and then 10 on the evening slate. The first couple of later games begin at 6:45 p.m. EDT, so that's your DFS deadline. Here are my MLB DFS recommendations for your Wednesday lineups.

Pitching

Freddy Peralta, MIL at SFG ($10,200): Peralta hasn't made it out of the sixth inning in four of his five starts, but that's not because of a lack of quality on the mound. He actually has an 1.91 ERA. Peralta has been racking up the strikeouts, having managed a 10.48 K/9 rate thus far. The thing is, his career K/9 rate is 11.29, so this is not unexpected by any means. Though both of these teams are in the top 10 in runs scored, this isn't a great day for pitchers, and the Giants are in the bottom six in strikeouts.

Andrew Heaney, PIT at LAA ($9,700): Heaney will face his former team in fine form. He has a 2.13 ERA through four starts with the Pirates. Now, he's only finished with an ERA under 3.50 twice, once with these Angels in 2015, and once with the Dodgers, a team that knows how to work magic. Well, so far, so good, and the Angels have a sub.-300 OBP as a team.

Michael Lorenzen, KAN vs. COL ($8,200): Lorenzen is nobody's idea of an ace, but his 4.57 ERA is paired with a 3.64 FIP. Plus, he's had to make three road starts, and his one home start went well. That was against the Twins, a team in the bottom six of runs scored. However, the Rockies are in the bottom four in runs scored, even though they play at Coors Field.

Top Targets

The Royals have struggled mightily offensively, but nothing can drag Bobby Witt ($4,000) down. He's hit .308 with two homers, nine doubles, and seven stolen bases. Being a one-man band (for now) hasn't deterred Witt, who has a .991 OPS at home since 2023. German Marquez has an 8.27 ERA this season, and while he's only made nine starts over the last three seasons, he's allowed righties to hit .338 against him in that time.

Last season, Lawrence Butler ($3,200) surprised by hitting .262 with 22 home runs and 18 stolen bases. Now that he's earned the attention of baseball fans (and DFS players), this year he has a .374 OBP with three home runs and five swiped bags. Kumar Rocker has a 6.38 ERA, though a 3.75 FIP. Still, a 3.75 FIP isn't great. Rocker has shown he seems capable of keeping the ball in the park, but Butler has the speed and skills to not just rely on homers. Also, though he's only faced 42 lefty batters in 2025, those southpaws have hit .410 against Rocker.

Bargain Bats

With Dylan Moore ($3,200) it's just about keeping him away from Seattle and allowing him to face lefties. He's bad against his fellow righties, and bad at home, but since 2023 he has an .851 OPS versus southpaws and an .871 OPS in away games. Lefty Sean Newcomb is basically a lock not to finish five innings, but over the last two seasons righties have hit .308 against him. If Moore can get even two shots at Newcomb, that's enough for me.

A middle infielder who can hit for average and steal some bases is viable, and valuable. Isiah Kiner-Falefa ($2,600) is such a player, and his salary is easy to work around. Last year he hit .269 with four triples and 11 stolen bases. This season he's hit .293 with a triple and five stolen bases. Jack Kochanowicz is emerging, and by that I mean he's emerging as possibly the worst starting pitcher in MLB. He has a career 4.67 FIP and, implausibly, a career 3.68 K/9 rate.

Stacks to Consider

Orioles at Nationals (Trevor Williams): Cedric Mullins ($3,500), Gunnar Henderson ($3,400), Ryan O'Hearn ($2,900)

In 2023, Williams had a 5.55 ERA and allowed 2.12 home runs per nine innings. Lefties hit .301 against him. Last year, he had a 2.03 ERA in 13 starts and allowed a mere 0.41 homers per nine innings. I was skeptical about that. Indeed, through four starts this season he has a 5.95 ERA, an 1.37 HR/9 rate, and lefties have hit .455 against him. Thus, I'm stacking three left-handed Orioles.

Mullins, who has stolen over 30 bases in three of the last four seasons, has swiped three bags. However, his bat has really picked up. Mullins has hit .290 with six home runs, a reminder of his 30/30 season in 2021. Last season Henderson had over 30 homers and 30 doubles with 21 stolen bases. Owing to injuries he's started a bit slow, but he still has four doubles, two home runs, and two swiped bags. Eventually, Henderson's numbers will improve. O'Hearn doesn't play against lefties, but his work against righties have pushed him to a .296/.377/.519 slash line this season. Since 2023, he has a .798 OPS versus right-handed pitchers.

Red Sox vs. Mariners (Emerson Hancock): Wilyer Abreu ($3,300), Rafael Devers ($3,200), Kristian Campbell ($2,900)

Hancock was once considered an intriguing pitching prospect, but that did not pan out. He's now made 17 MLB starts. The righty has a 5.35 FIP, a 5.63 K/9 rate, and an 1.72 HR/9 rate. That's with Seattle being a pitcher's park. On the road he has a career 6.53 ERA. So yeah, I definitely want to stack Red Sox at Fenway.

Abreu has started the season with gusto, as he's slashed .299/.419/.532 with four home runs and four stolen bases. In his career he has an .861 OPS versus right-handed pitchers. Devers hasn't started somewhat slow, but owing to his performance against lefties and on the road. Since 2023, he has a .908 OPS versus righties and a .900 OPS at home. The rookie Campbell has lived up to the hype. He's slashed .300/.406/.475 with eight extra-base hits. While he's a righty, Hancock has allowed his fellow right handers to hit .277 against him.

