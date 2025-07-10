As we head toward the upcoming break in the action for MLB, it's a busier Thursday than usual. It's not a full slate, by any means, but there are seven games on the docket starting at 7:05 p.m. ET or later. I've look at the matchups, and these are my MLB DFS lineup recommendations.

Pitching

Spencer Strider, ATL at ATH ($9,500): The pitching options are bad Thursday. Strider was coming back from an elbow injury to start this year, and staying on the mound has been tough for him. However, over his last six outings he has a 3.00 ERA and 11.0 K/9 rate. The Athletics are a smidge below average in terms of runs scored, but with the options Thursday, that's about as good as it gets.

Logan Allen, CLE at CWS ($7,700): These are two bad offenses, but the White Sox are worse. They are in the bottom three in runs scored and team OPS. Allen has a 4.07 ERA, but this matchup is quite good, so I'll take the mediocre pitcher with the favorable matchup.

Top Targets

While Corbin Carroll ($5,900) had a couple rough outings upon returning from injury, in his third game back he had a double and a triple, and that was encouraging. The southpaw now has 21 homers, 10 stolen bases and a remarkable 10 triples through 77 games. Lefties have hit .297 against Randy Vasquez in his career, and he's one of the worst strikeout pitchers in MLB. Somehow he has a 4.88 K/9 rate and 4.18 BB/9 rate.

Every season of his career CJ Abrams ($5,600) has improved, and this year he has a .287 average with 12 home runs and 19 swiped bags. The shortstop has struggled at home this season, but he has an 1.023 OPS on the road. Miles Mikolas allowed six home runs in his last start. Yes, six home runs. Even if we consider that fluky – which is fair – he's allowed 15 total homers over his last 11 starts.

Bargain Bats

Instead of bouncing back to being a 30-homer guy, Austin Riley ($4,400) has seen his power dip again. However, he has 14 home runs to go with 18 doubles and he's hit .275 this season, so at least his average has rebounded. JP Sears wasn't really a fan of the Athletics' ballpark in Oakland, but he must be hating pitching in Sacramento. He has a 5.63 ERA and a 2.8 HR/9 average at home.

By and large, Xander Bogaerts ($3,400) is not a power hitter. He has 18 doubles to go with 13 stolen bases but he also has only five home runs. That being said, Bogaerts has slugged .563 over the last three weeks. Since signing with the Diamondbacks, Eduardo Rodriguez has a 5.49 ERA and righties have hit .290 against him.

Stacks to Consider

Mariners at Yankees (Marcus Stroman): Cal Raleigh ($6,300), Randy Arozarena ($5,100), Luke Raley ($3,300)

Sure, this year it has only been five starts for Stroman. As such, you might take his 7.45 ERA and 1.20 K/BB rate with a grain of salt. Well, he made 30 appearances for the Yankees last year and had an 1.88 K/BB rate with a 4.31 ERA. At home, though, Stroman had a 5.31 ERA and 1.6 HR/9 rate. The Mariners have a difficult park for pitchers, so they will enjoy being at Yankee Stadium, much less facing Stroman.

Raleigh is going head-to-head with Aaron Judge for the home run title this season. The slugging catcher has 36 home runs already, and since 2023 he's slugged .541 on the road. Though Arozarena started the season slow, he is now up to 15 homers and 15 swiped bags, which means he's all but locked into a fifth 20/20 season in a row. On top of that, he has an 1.001 OPS over the last three weeks. Raley has only played in 39 games owing to injuries and not facing lefties a ton, but he had 22 home runs last season. Over the last three campaigns he has an .829 OPS against righties, and I'll happily take him at Yankee Stadium against Stroman.

Rangers at Angels (Jack Kochanowicz): Corey Seager ($4,500), Evan Carter ($4,400), Josh Smith ($4,200)

Well, Kochanowicz has improved his K/9 rate from 3.44 to 6.11. That's, um, something. Of course, his BB/9 rate is up to 4.14, his HR/9 rate is up to 1.58, and so, unsurprisingly, his FIP is up to 5.57. Lefties have also hit .295 against him in his career, so I have three southpaws in this stack.

The ball has been flying out of the park as of late for Seager. He has seven home runs over the last three weeks. Seager also has a .980 OPS against righties over the last three seasons, remarkable for a shortstop. Carter is still trying to live up to the promise he flashed in 2023. He does have four homers and 11 stolen bases in only 38 games this year, though. Carter has a .794 OPS against righties, but on top of that he has an .868 OPS on the road. Smith has hit .288 with eight home runs and eight stolen bases through 79 games. He also has an .850 OPS versus right-handed pitchers in 2025.

