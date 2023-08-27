MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, August 27

This article is part of our DraftKings MLB series.

August is almost over, with this being the final Sunday of the month. We're about a week from Labor Day, and as a baseball fan you know the regular season is all but over after that. There are 11 MLB games Sunday starting at 1:35 p.m. EDT or later. Here are my lineup recommendations.

Pitching

Justin Verlander, HOU at DET ($11,000): Verlander hasn't completely revamped himself after leaving the Mets. In fact, he's recorded a 3.38 ERA in four starts with the Astros after a 3.16 in New York. That being said, I have to assume Verlander will be hyped to face his former team, who also represent an easy matchup as they're in the bottom-three when it comes to runs scored and team OPS.

Michael Wacha, SD at MIL ($10,100): Though it will end up being a disappointing season for the Padres, Wacha can't be blamed. After all, he's posted a 2.63 ERA and a 10-2 record across 17 starts. Wacha has managed a 3.23 road ERA, though this matchup makes up for it as the Brewers sit bottom-10 in offense with a sub-.700 OPS.

Yusei Kikuchi, TOR vs. CLE ($8,900): Over his last seven starts, Kikuchi has a 1.82 ERA and notably hasn't allowed a single home run. Is that sustainable for the typically homer-prone pitcher? Perhaps not, but this matchup is nothing to fear. The Guardians rank last in home runs, and their lefty-heavy lineup is in trouble against a southpaw like Kikuchi.

Top Targets

Many a lefty has enjoyed Fenway Park, but not only Red Sox players. Freddie Freeman ($6,400) could also have a grand time on Sunday, especially what a 1.070 OPS in away games this season. He'll face Tanner Houck, who comes in with a 5.75 home ERA while allowing lefties to hit .261 against.

While he's reached 20 homers again, Randy Arozarena ($5,700) needs to pick up the stealing a bit to record his third straight 20/20 campaign with 15 in that category. Facing a lefty may not help him when it comes to stealing, but it will help his hitting as he's managed an .868 OPS in those matchups. Carlos Rodon looked good in his return from another IL stint, yet it was against the Nationals at home. He still lists an overall 7.05 FIP and has given 2.45 homers per nine innings.

Bargain Bats

If there's any MLB player who wishes lefties weren't the minority, it's Alec Bohm ($4,400). His overall numbers don't wow, though you can blame his mediocre performance against his fellow righties. But since 2021, Bohm has an .888 OPS against southpaws. Drew Rom, a lefty, will be making his second MLB start. In his first, he allowed six runs in 3.2 innings to the Pirates.

A fire was lit under Josh Bell ($3,600) when he joined the Marlins since he's racked up eight homers in 22 games. Trevor Williams, on the other hand, has been homer-happy for the Nationals. His 5.80 FIP is largely a product of the fact he's allowed 2.04 home runs per nine innings.

Stacks to Consider

Astros at Tigers (Alex Faedo): Jose Altuve ($6,200), Kyle Tucker ($5,900), Alex Bregman ($5,600)

During his career which covers 22 starts stretched over two seasons, Faedo has posted a 5.23 ERA with a 5.74 at home. That makes a stack decision here fairly easy. Faedo has surprisingly held lefties below the Mendoza Line in 2023, but last year they went .283 against. Based on that, I went with two righties and one lefty just to be on the safe side.

It's been an injury-plagued season for Altuve, but when available he's registered a .316 average with nine homers and 13 stolen bases. This year, he has a .936 OPS against righties and a 1.005 on the road. Tucker has batted .290 with 25 home runs and 25 steals, which is why I will roster him even with Faedo's recent performance against lefties. It also helps that Tucker has a .983 OPS in away matchups. Bregman has 21 homers on the campaign, and by this point he's established himself as a righty who struggles with southpaws while doing well against righties - as his .844 OPS in those matchups will confirm.

Blue Jays vs. Guardians (Noah Syndergaard): Bo Bichette ($5,500), George Springer ($4,800), Brandon Belt ($3,700)

Syndergaard has improved his performance since leaving the Dodgers, but that's not impressive considering his 7.16 ERA in Dodger Blue. He's produced a 4.96 ERA in five starts with the Guardians and has allowed seven homers in 27.1 innings, so he's still well worth stacking against.

Bichette has been a little slow to return to speed from injury, but maybe this is the kind of matchup the shortstop needs. Righties have hit .317 against Syndergaard, and Bichette has a .316 to go with 18 homers. Springer has picked up his play of late with an .895 OPS the last three weeks. That's helped him get up to 16 home runs and 17 stolen bases. Belt is the lefty in this stack with an .877 OPS against righties and an .847 at home. He's also quite hot with a 1.081 OPS the last three weeks.

Orioles vs. Rockies (Ty Blach), Adley Rutschman ($5,500), Austin Hays ($4,000), Jordan Westburg ($3,700)

Blach didn't pitch in the majors in 2020 or 2021, and things haven't gone well since returning to MLB with the Rockies. Even though he's mostly pitched out of the bullpen as a lefty, he's struggled and it isn't all about Coors Field as the 5.85 road ERA shows. It's about facing righties as right-handers have posted a .342 average against Blach.

Rutschman is a switch-hitter, though has a .915 OPS against lefties this year along with a .946 at home. Not usually a big power hitter, Hays has slugged .604 the last three weeks. And since 2021, he's slugged .470 at home compared to .420 on the road. Westburg is here because in this matchup why not take a shot at saving some salary? He's a righty with a .713 OPS against lefties and a .713 at home.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Chris Morgan plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: cmorgan3, DraftKings: cmorgan3.